Warriors Notebook: 3 thoughts from the Warriors' win over the Heat on Thursday, 123-110

Following a blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors had one stop back at Chase Center on Thursday against the Miami Heat before starting a five-game road trip.

With their last chance to play at home, the Warriors need to answer the bell after being handed their first blowout loss of the season.

While Thursday’s contest had a similar vibe to Tuesday’s game in Phoenix, with both the Heat and Warriors trading buckets in a tight battle, the result was quite different. Thanks to the help of Steph Curry in the final frame, the Warriors were able to slam the door on the Heat and secure a much-needed win, 123-110.

Following Golden State's victory over Miami, here's a look into the notebook for three thoughts from Thursday's game.

The closer

Just two minutes into the fourth quarter, the Heat cut the Warriors’ lead to only three points. With all signs pointing to a battle to the final whistle, Steph Curry was warming up in the bullpen for the last three outs.

In the fourth quarter, Curry played the closer role, scoring 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field with two boards and two assists in seven minutes. Curry buried a pair of dagger triples that helped the Warriors seal their victory.

With the Warriors leading by five points with six minutes remaining, Curry helped catapult a late run. After the reigning NBA Finals MVP hit a triple and assisted on a Klay Thompson 3-pointer, Curry notched seven straight points of his own to give the Warriors a commanding 11-point lead with under two points remaining.

Curry finished the contest with a game-high 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting from the field with seven made 3-pointers along with nine assists and seven boards in 37 minutes.

Draymond Green

Along with playing his signature defense against Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green was aggressive on the offensive end of the floor for the second consecutive game.

After scoring 14 points against the Suns, Green followed it up with 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the floor in 30 minutes. Green added seven boards and four assists during Golden State’s win over Miami on Thursday night.

Last season, Green registered double-figures in scoring in back-to-back games on four occasions in 2021-22. Through five games into the new season, Green has tallied three contests with 10 or more points, including back-to-back games.

Andrew Wiggins

After an impressive performance in the NBA Finals to go along with his first seasons as an All-Star, Andrew Wiggins has picked up right where he’s left off on the court.

On Thursday night, Wiggins’ All-Star impact was on full display. The Kansas product tallied 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting with two made triples to go along with 10 boards for his first double-double of the season. Wiggins added two assists, a steal and a block in 37 minutes against the Heat.

Wiggins has now notched 16 or more points in every game for the Warriors, including three games with 20 or more points.