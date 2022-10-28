ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Warriors Notebook: 3 thoughts from the Warriors' win over the Heat on Thursday, 123-110

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Om8zY_0iqATcRo00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Following a blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors had one stop back at Chase Center on Thursday against the Miami Heat before starting a five-game road trip.

With their last chance to play at home, the Warriors need to answer the bell after being handed their first blowout loss of the season.

While Thursday’s contest had a similar vibe to Tuesday’s game in Phoenix, with both the Heat and Warriors trading buckets in a tight battle, the result was quite different. Thanks to the help of Steph Curry in the final frame, the Warriors were able to slam the door on the Heat and secure a much-needed win, 123-110.

Following Golden State’s victory over Miami, here’s a look into the notebook for three thoughts from Thursday’s game. Following their first road game of the season, the Golden State Warriors will return back to the Bay Area to host the Miami Heat on Thursday evening at Chase Center.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

The closer

Just two minutes into the fourth quarter, the Heat cut the Warriors’ lead to only three points. With all signs pointing to a battle to the final whistle, Steph Curry was warming up in the bullpen for the last three outs.

In the fourth quarter, Curry played the closer role, scoring 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field with two boards and two assists in seven minutes. Curry buried a pair of dagger triples that helped the Warriors seal their victory.

With the Warriors leading by five points with six minutes remaining, Curry helped catapult a late run. After the reigning NBA Finals MVP hit a triple and assisted on a Klay Thompson 3-pointer, Curry notched seven straight points of his own to give the Warriors a commanding 11-point lead with under two points remaining.

Curry finished the contest with a game-high 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting from the field with seven made 3-pointers along with nine assists and seven boards in 37 minutes.

Draymond Green

Along with playing his signature defense against Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green was aggressive on the offensive end of the floor for the second consecutive game.

After scoring 14 points against the Suns, Green followed it up with 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the floor in 30 minutes. Green added seven boards and four assists during Golden State’s win over Miami on Thursday night.

Last season, Green registered double-figures in scoring in back-to-back games on four occasions in 2021-22. Through five games into the new season, Green has tallied three contests with 10 or more points, including back-to-back games.

Andrew Wiggins

After an impressive performance in the NBA Finals to go along with his first seasons as an All-Star, Andrew Wiggins has picked up right where he’s left off on the court.

On Thursday night, Wiggins’ All-Star impact was on full display. The Kansas product tallied 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting with two made triples to go along with 10 boards for his first double-double of the season. Wiggins added two assists, a steal and a block in 37 minutes against the Heat.

Wiggins has now notched 16 or more points in every game for the Warriors, including three games with 20 or more points.

  • Opponent: Charlotte Hornets (0-1)
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 29
  • Start: 4 p.m. PT
  • Location: Spectrum Center – Charlotte

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers player grades: Finally, a victory!

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers finally looked like a legitimate NBA team, as they defeated the Denver Nuggets, 121-110. They fell behind 28-19 in the first quarter, only to make a second-quarter rally to take a 55-51 lead at halftime. But when L.A. trailed 83-75 late in the third quarter, it looked like another loss was around the corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star point guard updates recruitment with top 6

The UNC basketball program received some good news on Saturday night just hours after the team won its exhibition game in the Dean Dome. Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels have made the final six for five-star point guard Elliott Cadeau. The talented guard cut his list of 18 offers down to a top six as he will focus on the following schools: North Carolina, Texas Tech, Louisville, Kansas, Texas, and Syracuse. Cadeau made the announcement on Saturday night, taking to Twitter with a special post for the update in his recruitment. The guard can now take the next steps in his...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
theScore

Hurricanes trade Bear, Pederson to Canucks for 5th-round pick

The Carolina Hurricanes have traded defenseman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick, the team announced Friday. The Canes are also retaining $400,000 of Bear's $2.2-million cap hit, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Bear had fallen out of favor in...
RALEIGH, NC
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Russell Westbrook

Experience is an asset. More often than not, youth is a disadvantage. The same holds true for NBA teams. Ironically, most of us wish we were younger. At the same time, how many of us actually remember what it’s like to be young? Life is harder when you have absolutely no idea what you’re doing.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Channing Frye blames Anthony Davis for Lakers' problems

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-5 after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and there is no shortage of blame. According to various people, the Lakers are struggling because (take your pick) Russell Westbrook is still on the team, the roster is poorly constructed, LeBron James and Anthony Davis don’t have enough offensive support around them, James is too old, James doesn’t care about winning anymore and only cares about his own stats, etc.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star UNC target set to cut list this weekend

The UNC basketball program will receive an update on where they stand for a prized five-star recruit in the 2024 class this weekend. Per Alex Karamanos of Circuit Scouting, five-star point guard Elliott Cadeau will release his top six schools on Sunday. Cadeau will cut his list of 18 offers down to a top six and move forward with his recruitment from there. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Cadeau is a consensus top-15 recruit that hails out of Branson, Missouri, and plays at Link Academy. He’s being pursued by plenty of programs including teams like UNC, Louisville, Texas Tech, Baylor and Georgetown among others. BREAKING: 2024 5 ⭐️ Elliot Cadeau (@ElliotCadeau) will announce his top six schools this Saturday, October 29th at 6:00 PM EST@LinkHoops @NH_Lightning @thecadeaus — Alex Karamanos (@TheCircuitAlex) October 27, 2022 Cadeau took a visit to UNC on October 7th and has visited Texas Tech in September and Louisville earlier in October. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I'm paid. I don't give a damn': Pat Perez gets last laugh at LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami

DORAL, Fla. – Many made jokes and quips (this writer included) throughout LIV Golf’s inaugural season, but it was Pat Perez who got the last laugh. Often the odd-score-out for his loaded 4Aces team that features Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch, the 46-year-old veteran couldn’t be happier after a final-round 2-under 70 at Trump National Doral – which tied Johnson and Reed for their team’s low score of the day – at the LIV Golf Team Championship.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Davis Mills explains his rough outing vs. Titans in Week 8

The Houston Texans laid a huge egg against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, due in no small part to the inability of their quarterback to make anything happen on offense. Though their defense was able to hold their opponent to just 17 points, the Texans could muster just 10 points, with seven of them coming after a late-game touchdown drive after the game was well in hand for Tennessee.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

NBA exec claims Dubs like PBJ more than JK, other young players

There has been a dent in Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time this season, and he’s not happy about it, to say the least. Although the situation remains a mystery, one NBA executive might know why the young Warriors forward is playing fewer minutes. “The thing about Kuminga and all...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Winners, losers from Dolphins vs. Lions in Week 8

The Miami Dolphins took care of business on Sunday, defeating the Detroit Lions, 31-27, at Ford Field to improve to 5-3 on the season. Miami has now split their matchups with NFC North opponents this year, as they lost their Week 6 battle against the Minnesota Vikings. They will face the Chicago Bears in Week 9 and the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
221K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy