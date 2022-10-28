Read full article on original website
Women's Fellowship Breakfast Ministry gathers
The Women’s Fellowship Breakfast Ministry met at the Cracker Barrel Restaurant in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, Oct. 20, for good food, fellowship and fun. They prayed together, sang together and enjoyed birthday cake with two birthday ladies. Pictured above, from the left, are, front row: Maretha Williams, Cora Fogg, Catherine Hunt, Margaret Alexander, Barbara Harris, Dora Dorsey, Teresa Washington, Ruby Downey and Jean Joseph; back row: Patricia Russell, Mary Terry, Brenda Waiters, Sophia Jefferson and Arvella Downey-Scott. Pictured below are birthday ladies the Rev. Dora Dorsey, left, and Elder Sophia Jefferson. The Thanksgiving Fellowship Breakfast will be held at the Cracker Barrel in South Hill on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m., and the Christmas Dinner will be held at the Wilson Brothers BBQ Restaurant in South Hill on Dec. 15 at 11:30 a.m. For more information, call Arvella Downey-Scott at 252-204-5096.
McGregor Hall is making a difference in Henderson, NC, through the arts
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. McGregor Hall is a performing arts center in Henderson, North Carolina, that has been a prime destination for social, cultural, and educational interaction since it opened in 2016. It is the only theater in the state with over 500 seats that is staffed solely by volunteers. The hall is unique because it is one of the only theaters in the state to be privately funded, allowing for more creative freedom in the programming, and an assortment of musical artists as well as national touring plays from Broadway.
Wake Co. schools cutting ties with cheerleading company named in lawsuit
Free COVID-19 testing continues
The free COVID-19 testing made possible by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continues at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton. The schedule for the week is as follows:. • Monday, Oct. 31: Continues until 3 p.m. • Tuesday, Nov....
35 firefighters respond to North Raleigh house fire; family displaced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 35 firefighters responded to a house fire in a North Raleigh neighborhood Sunday night. The blaze at the one-story home was reported around 10:35 p.m. on Carterville Court at the intersection of Center Cross Court, according to Raleigh Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hodge.
PHOTOS: Mobile home destroyed by fire in North Carolina, fire officials say
A mobile home in Warren County was destroyed by a fire Friday morning, according to the Macon Rural Fire Department.
Durham (NC) Stops New Housing Development Because City is Short of Firefighters, Apparatus
The Durham City Council put a halt to a housing development because the city does not have enough firefighters or equipment to adequately protect the proposed new homes. Plans call for 700 new homes to be built in the Kemp Road development. But the City Council this week tabled the...
Deer crashes through Rocky Mount school window, euthanized due to injuries
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A deer was euthanized Friday due to injuries it suffered after apparently breaking through a window at Rocky Mount High School. A Rocky Mount Police Department Facebook post included a picture of the deer lying in an office near the broken window, visibly injured and surrounded by shards of glass. […]
Greensville Co. schools ban one-chip challenge
Last week, Greensville County Public Schools took proactive measures against a potentially dangerous social media trend by outright banning students from taking part in the “one chip challenge” on school grounds. This comes after reports of several schoolchildren across the country becoming hospitalized after consuming the extremely spicy...
Tarboro football top seed in 1-A East, East Duplin, New Bern get No. 2 seeds
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The playoff pairings for the state high school football postseason were finalized on Saturday with a number of teams from Eastern North Carolina getting berths. Touchdown Friday: Wallace-Rose Hill tops James Kenan in OT after game halted due to shots fired in stands Tarboro earned the No. 1 seed again […]
In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
One person dead in Granville County house fire
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — One person was killed in a Sunday night house fire. According to Terry Hobgood, public information officer for Granville County, the county’s emergency communication office received a call at 9:56 p.m. about a fire in the 1100 block of Nottingham Way. Multiple fire departments responded...
Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Frias, Locci, Spearman Named 2022 Girls High School All-Americans
DURHAM – Duke track and field freshmen Dalia Frias, Gianna Locci and Falon Spearman were each named to the 2022 Girls High School All-America Team for their athletic accomplishments in their respective events during the 2021-22 season, as announced by Track and Field News this weekend. Frias, who recently...
2 women who died are identified after Durham crash Friday night
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people who were killed in a vehicle crash late Friday have been identified. Police said 24-year-old Corisha Shaw and 23-year-old Courtney Simms, both of Durham, were killed after the driver of the 2017 Audi they were passengers in, crashed into a tree. Speed was...
Highway Patrol: 4 children seriously injured after mother falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into tree near Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Four children and their mother were seriously injured in a crash at around 9 a.m. Sunday in Clayton. Authorities say the mother fell asleep at the wheel, drove off the roadway and hit a large Oak tree on Buffalo Road near Archer Lodge. All five of...
Man arrested in NC after breaking into vehicles across the U.S., stealing debit cards to buy money orders at Food Lion and Walmart
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a man responsible for breaking into cars across multiple states and they are looking for another person in connection to the break-ins, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. On Aug. 4, deputies received a call to a park on 5550 Church Road...
Large police presence gathers at Rolesville High School
ROLESVILLE, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence has gathered Friday afternoon outside of Rolesville High School. On Friday afternoon, the school was put in a code red lockdown. However, students appeared to be dismissed at 3:10 p.m. at the school located at 1099 East Young St. in Rolesville.
1 shot in Cary car crash outside Parkside Town Commons shopping center, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said a driver was shot during a car crash that happened Saturday night outside a popular shopping center. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of O’Kelly Chapel Road at Parkside Main Street at Parkside Town Commons shopping center, which includes a Chick-fil-A, a Target and Harris Teeter.
Overnight crash in Durham kills 2, injures 1
