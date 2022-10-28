ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

This Black Founder Was Gaslit By Her Doctor During Pregnancy. The Experience Drove Her to Create a Community for Expectant Moms.

By Mita Mallick
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XeAgw_0iqASrKq00

After I gave birth to my son Jay, one of the most unexpected and biggest struggles I faced was breastfeeding . In my experience, no one talks about how hard breastfeeding can be. My OB-GYN recommended I talk to the pediatrician. The pediatrician referred me to a lactation consultant. The lactation consultant wasn't very kind or patient with me. Without a community or support system, I was left to Googling in the early morning hours. I felt guilty and ashamed for not providing my baby with what he needed. Ultimately, I felt alone and isolated.

"This is one of the reasons why we started Expectful," Nathalie Walton, CEO and co-founder of Expectful , told me when I relayed my struggles with breastfeeding. "A number of things can happen during and after your pregnancy. Some things you never anticipate happening, happen. We see the tremendous impact that mental health has on the journey to motherhood."

Walton's journey to motherhood was not without its ups and downs. "I was the target of gaslighting by my doctor my entire pregnancy," says Walton, who is now the proud mom to son Everett. "It was clear they didn't take my concerns seriously, and I ended up having a high-risk pregnancy. I kept receiving conflicting information and asked for additional tests to be run. My doctor said she'd prescribe an ultrasound. When I actually went to schedule the ultrasound, she said she had made up the prescription to appease me. It was infuriating the treatment I received as a Black woman. I still have post-traumatic stress from that experience."

Research from the Mayo Clinic suggests that about 7% of women experience depression during pregnancy. Some signs and symptoms include excessive anxiety about your baby, not adhering to prenatal care, inability to find joy in activities you used to enjoy and thoughts of harming yourself. And according to the CDC, about one in eight women who have gone through a live birth experience symptoms of postpartum depression, including withdrawing from loved ones, feeling guilty about not being a good parent and worrying that they will hurt their baby.

Walton's knowledge of these statistics and her own experience with a traumatic pregnancy led her to found Expectful, which is a mental health app for before, during and after pregnancy. The platform offers affordable and accessible maternal wellness support for moms and moms-to-be. "Suffering shouldn't be a rite of passage, and you shouldn't have to hunt for hours to find a qualified — and likable — specialist," Walton says.

The app includes evidence-based research, live Q&As with experts and on-demand courses, among other content.

Here are three lessons Walton learned on the path to building Expectful.

Related: This Founder Went to Prison When He Was 15 Years Old. That's Where He Came Up With the Idea for a Company Now Backed By John Legend.

Stop glamourizing entrepreneurship

Walton spent up to 30 hours a week honing her equestrian skills while she was growing up. And although it might sound glamorous, Walton recalls it being a lesson in humility . "It wasn't running and jumping on a horse like you might envision," she says. "Most of my early summers were being up at 4 a.m., collecting horse shit and pushing wheelbarrows of hay."

Her early days of being an equestrian prepared Walton for her founder journey . "You are doing all the tasks, dealing with customer complaints, scrambling on product issues and writing social posts," she says. "You don't always see the number of hours that go into being a successful founder versus how much we glamorize the life of an entrepreneur. You don't see the panic, the downs and how it can impact your mental health. We need more founders publicly sharing the true narrative around their success."

Related: This Baker Was Told Not to Speak Spanish With Colleagues, So She Started Her Own Cake Company That Values Employees Just As Much As Customers

Be your own talent scout

"Coming from [working for] Google, I took for granted how much resourcing we had access to when it came to hiring talent ," Walton says. "I had no idea the mistakes I would make as a founder when hiring and how costly they could be. That has certainly been a humbling experience."

Walton recalls an experience when she hired too quickly for a marketing role. "Marketing is going through a tectonic shift, and unfortunately they didn't have the right expertise when it comes to growth marketing and also didn't understand our business model."

Walton's advice to founders is to be their own talent scout. Now she focuses on meeting talent wherever and whenever she can, from conferences to virtual coffees with people she meets on LinkedIn . "Keep in touch with people, and think of how they might be able to help you and your company in the future."

Related: 'Bias Is a Business Killer,' Says the Co-Founder of the Largest Black-Owned Wine Company in the U.S.

Stop living in a bubble

"When fundraising for Expectful, I was surprised by how many men don't understand women's struggles in trying to conceive, pregnancy, and new motherhood," Walton says.

Expectful's pitch deck opened with the problem it was going to solve: The current U.S. healthcare system fails to support women during pregnancy and postpartum. "It was alarming how many men, even those who were fathers, could not get past the first slide because they questioned the legitimacy of the problem Expectful is solving," Walton says.

The experience taught her that too many investors, and even founders, are living in a bubble. They need to learn to empathize with experiences that aren't their own. However, the bias Walton faced from some investors didn't stop her from closing a $4.2 million round of seed funding in 30 days.

Now, she's focused on her next big opportunity: making Expectful accessible to the Medicaid population — according to statistics from the Kaiser Family Foundation, 42% of births were financed by Medicaid in 2020. "People on Medicaid can't currently afford this solution, which is also a misconception some of our investors have," Walton says. "Expectful can help so many more women with prenatal stress."

Expectful currently partners with Johnson's Baby on an initiative to improve Black maternal health outcomes by offering complimentary memberships to women who can't afford them.

"As a Black woman in technology , I have been used to being underestimated and undervalued," Walton says. "I want more women of color to see founders like me thriving because entrepreneurship can be so incredibly rewarding."

Related: Planning a Company Offsite? Here's How to Ensure It's Inclusive.

Comments / 4

Regina Lamourelle
2d ago

However, one lousey doctor does not explain the statistics that plague black and brown mothers. Recent research demonstrates the wide reaching negative effects of racism, marginalization, and lack of health care access. Changing doctors is only a small part of the problem when the bigger issue is racism in healthcare. Black and brown women and their medical issues are not treated as promptly and humanely when compared to white women. The collapse of Roe will further affect black and brown women who have not only lost abortion care but the only female healthcare many could afford at the now closed Planned Parenthood clinics.Even wealthy and famous women of color have had new mother horror stories. So changing doctors is easy but changing minds and getting adequate funding is more difficult.

Reply
2
Linda Duesing
2d ago

Could it be you had a lousy doctor? But it comes back to race! You are perfectly free to change doctors

Reply(1)
3
Related
themomkind.com

Parenting Through Surrogacy: 4 Things To Know

THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Over time surrogacy has contributed to a good percentage of in vitro fertilization (IVF). IVF’s popularity is attributed to the fact that it has a higher chance of success. Surrogacy is when someone carries a pregnancy on behalf of the biological mother. The fertilization occurs outside the body through IVF, and the embryo is implanted in the surrogate’s uterus.
iheart.com

MUST WATCH VIDEO… Woman Had 23 Contact Lenses Stuck in Her Eye

Have you ever had a contact lens get stuck up inside your eyelid? It's pretty obvious and uncomfortable when it happens. So how is this even possible?. A video from an eye doctor in Newport Beach, California is going viral after she removed TWENTY-THREE contact lenses from a woman's right eye.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
People

Texas Woman Nearly Loses Her Life After Doctors Can't Legally Perform an Abortion: 'Their Hands Were Tied'

Amanda Zurawski was 18 weeks pregnant and out walking near her home in Austin, Texas, when she felt abnormal discharge and "what felt like water running down my leg." She made an appointment with her doctor, but wasn't too worried. "I was fairly certain that I'd be told this is normal," Amanda tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I fully expected them to send me home and all would be fine."
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
Gillian Sisley

Father Horrified After Son’s Therapist Spills Secrets to Stepdad

What would you do if your mental health provider betrayed your trust?. The pandemic has caused a lot of struggles for many people. Between managing isolation, dealing with job loss, and navigating uncertain financial times, it’s understandable how many have found that their mental health has not been 100%.
Shine My Crown

Black Women At Odds About Relaxing Hair after Study Finds It Raises Risk of Cancer￼

Following the hair-raising report about chemical hair straighteners link to uterine cancer, Black women have begun to face an arduous choice. Such is the case for Eris Eady, a former cosmetologist who admitted that she would often apply relaxer to Black women’s hair because most cosmetology schools rarely taught students how to care for natural hair. “It wasn’t a place where natural hair could thrive. It was a tough environment to stay rooted in – no pun intended,” she told CNN.
OHIO STATE
Alisha Starr

Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave

There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
Abby Joseph

Woman Refuses to Watch Her Future Sister-In-Law's Kids After She Was Involved in a Bad Crash

One of the most essential aspects of a person's life is their family. They are the people who have known us for the longest amount of time, and we can typically count on them to be there for us regardless of the circumstances. Nevertheless, the dynamics inside a family can occasionally be complicated, and it is important to set boundaries in order to keep good relationships alive and well.
WeHaveKids

You Will Not Believe the Size of This Kid at 9 Months Old

Babies come in all shapes and sizes. Right from the beginning. Big, small, round, long...and they grow up into a wide variety of adults. Genetics play a role, but it's confusing; you can get siblings of all sizes, and it doesn't always seem to be determined by the size of the parents, either, which anyone who's ever seen a petite mom with a giant baby strapped to her chest can attest. Is it something moms eat during pregnancy?
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

71K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy