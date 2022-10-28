Read full article on original website
It was sloppy and one of the chippiest games of the season, but Bills came out on top
It began as Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander emerged from the tunnel to begin warmups prior to Sunday night’s game at Highmark Stadium. Television cameramen down on the field caught the two jawing back and forth at each other, and no one made too much out of it because those things tend to happen in the NFL. There’s a lot of yapping between players in this physical, emotional sport. ...
Why it’s kind of sucked for Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos
Broncos can put September and October behind them after a big victory over the Jaguars. Plus, how the Seahawks keep winning and why Terry McLaurin loves Indianapolis.
Panthers miss out on division lead with 37-34 overtime loss to Falcons
ATLANTA — The Carolina Panthers did just about all they could to beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but it wasn't meant to be. The Panthers fell 37-34 to the Atlanta Falcons in a game that was sent into overtime after a 62-yard touchdown pass from Walker to DJ Moore with just 12 seconds remaining.
