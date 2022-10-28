Read full article on original website
BBC
One in six patients should not be in hospital
Record numbers of people are experiencing long waits in emergency departments because hospital beds are full and doctors are struggling to get patients out. NHS statistics published on Tuesday show that A&E waiting times in September were the worst on record. Separate figures also showed that the average number of...
‘Harrowing’ report reveals 45 babies died needlessly in one of NHS’ worst-ever maternity scandals
AT LEAST 45 babies died needlessly in one of the NHS’ worst ever maternity scandals, an inquiry revealed today. Decades of failings across East Kent Hospitals left dozens suffering 'unacceptably poor' care. Investigators said 45 baby deaths between 2009 and 2020 across the trust could have been avoided. Maternity...
How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
You need to pay nurses, patient tells Sunak during hospital visit
Rishi Sunak was confronted by a patient about nurses’ pay, during a visit to a hospital in Croydon.Catherine Poole, a 77-year-old patient who is recovering from surgery, gave the Prime Minister a short lecture when he arrived for a chat on her ward.The south Londoner, who told him she was hoping to go from home from Croydon University Hospital in south London in the coming days, was asked by Mr Sunak how the hospital’s nurses were looking after her.You are not trying, you need to try harderPatient Catherine PooleAs Mr Sunak crouched down to have a word with her, she...
Woman dies after doctors 'delayed' treating sepsis for 12 hours while they argued over wards
A woman who died from sepsis experienced 'delayed' treatment after doctors debated which ward to treat her on, a report has found. Tina Hughes, 59, was rushed to A&E on 8 September last year, after she presented with signs of sepsis. Despite this being flagged by paramedics on her arrival at Sandwell General Hospital, in West Bromwich, Tina was not transferred to the acute medical unit until 3:00am the next morning where sepsis was diagnosed.
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes of protecting newborns and the elderly
A new study suggests vaccinating pregnant women protects their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV.
NHS yet to see ‘a single penny’ of promised £500m emergency fund
Exclusive: discharge funding to relieve hospital delays promised by Thérèse Coffey in September has not materialised
BBC
Southend Hospital ambulance handover unit aims to reduce delays
A&E patients will be seen at a hospital's new ambulance handover unit in an attempt to tackle delays. The Southend Hospital unit will accommodate 12 patients and they will be supervised by a dedicated clinician. Latest NHS figures showed that more than a third of patients visiting A&E departments in...
BBC
NHS Scotland needs five years to recover - Health secretary
Scotland's NHS is not performing well and will take "at least five years" to fix, the health secretary has said. Humza Yousaf warned this winter would be "the most challenging the NHS has faced". He said hospitals were dealing with the legacy of the pandemic, tighter budgets and reduced staffing.
‘It feels very unsafe’: the NHS staff bracing for winter as cuts loom
Five workers in England and Wales share the pressure they already face as NHS leaders warn against chancellor’s plans
I’m a nurse and patients are losing their lives due to NHS crisis, it has to stop
WHEN nurses, junior doctors and ambulance workers are all threatening strike action, you know the NHS is on the brink. England is already short of 12,000 hospital doctors and more than 50,000 nurses and midwives, while in Scotland, nursing and midwifery vacancies are up by 24 per cent in a year.
BBC
NHS Blood and Transplant minorities staff 'face discrimination'
People from a black and ethnic minority background "experienced inequality and discrimination" while working for NHS Blood and Transplant, a report says. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected blood services operations at its Bristol headquarters, and five other centres in August. It found "safe and effective care" was given by...
