BBC

One in six patients should not be in hospital

Record numbers of people are experiencing long waits in emergency departments because hospital beds are full and doctors are struggling to get patients out. NHS statistics published on Tuesday show that A&E waiting times in September were the worst on record. Separate figures also showed that the average number of...
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
The Independent

You need to pay nurses, patient tells Sunak during hospital visit

Rishi Sunak was confronted by a patient about nurses’ pay, during a visit to a hospital in Croydon.Catherine Poole, a 77-year-old patient who is recovering from surgery, gave the Prime Minister a short lecture when he arrived for a chat on her ward.The south Londoner, who told him she was hoping to go from home from Croydon University Hospital in south London in the coming days, was asked by Mr Sunak how the hospital’s nurses were looking after her.You are not trying, you need to try harderPatient Catherine PooleAs Mr Sunak crouched down to have a word with her, she...
Tyla

Woman dies after doctors 'delayed' treating sepsis for 12 hours while they argued over wards

A woman who died from sepsis experienced 'delayed' treatment after doctors debated which ward to treat her on, a report has found. Tina Hughes, 59, was rushed to A&E on 8 September last year, after she presented with signs of sepsis. Despite this being flagged by paramedics on her arrival at Sandwell General Hospital, in West Bromwich, Tina was not transferred to the acute medical unit until 3:00am the next morning where sepsis was diagnosed.
BBC

Southend Hospital ambulance handover unit aims to reduce delays

A&E patients will be seen at a hospital's new ambulance handover unit in an attempt to tackle delays. The Southend Hospital unit will accommodate 12 patients and they will be supervised by a dedicated clinician. Latest NHS figures showed that more than a third of patients visiting A&E departments in...
BBC

NHS Scotland needs five years to recover - Health secretary

Scotland's NHS is not performing well and will take "at least five years" to fix, the health secretary has said. Humza Yousaf warned this winter would be "the most challenging the NHS has faced". He said hospitals were dealing with the legacy of the pandemic, tighter budgets and reduced staffing.
BBC

NHS Blood and Transplant minorities staff 'face discrimination'

People from a black and ethnic minority background "experienced inequality and discrimination" while working for NHS Blood and Transplant, a report says. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected blood services operations at its Bristol headquarters, and five other centres in August. It found "safe and effective care" was given by...

