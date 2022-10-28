ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets

(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
rigzone.com

Oil Buyers Being Crushed by Surging Dollar

'A stronger dollar is a headwind for oil consumer nations whose currencies are not linked to the greenback'. — Brent oil has dropped more than 30% from this year’s high, but you wouldn’t know it if you live in Paris, Mumbai or Accra. The decline in the...
Reuters

OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment

ABU DHABI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - OPEC raised its forecasts for world oil demand in the medium- and longer-term in an annual outlook released on Monday and said $12.1 trillion of investment is needed to meet this demand despite the energy transition.
CNBC

Weak dollar, big U.S. crude exports buoy oil markets

Oil prices surged nearly 3% on Wednesday, bolstered by record U.S. crude exports and as the nation's refiners operated at higher-than-usual levels for this time of year. The dollar's weakness added support, as the greenback's strength of late has been a notable factor inhibiting oil market gains. Brent crude futures...
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that the diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast. Read full article here. Oil and Gas Majors Hiring...
The Independent

Investors wait to find out how falling oil price hit BP’s summer

Falling oil prices hit Shell in the third quarter of the year, but investors will want to see for themselves on Tuesday whether BP will also post massive profits regardless.Experts are definitely expecting a bumper performance from the oil giant, with profits set to have more than doubled from last year.It would be a strong performance, meaning an expected underlying replacement cost profit – a measure that BP likes to use – of £6.14 billion, compared to just over £3.3 billion a year earlier.But in some ways, the result would be a slowdown. The company reported just under £8.5 billion...
gcaptain.com

Unwanted Russian Oil Fills Singapore Anchorage

By Elizabeth Low (Bloomberg) A fleet of tankers filled with Russian fuel oil have anchored near Singapore and Malaysia as more flows are directed toward Asia ahead of European Union sanctions that take effect early next year. About 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil were being stored on vessels...
gcaptain.com

More Grain Ships Leave Ukraine Despite Russia Warnings

Grain markets steadied on Tuesday, with farmers and traders on alert for Russia’s next moves as ships continue to move through Ukraine’s safe-passage corridor despite repeated warnings from Moscow. Three more crop vessels departed Ukraine on Tuesday, the United Nations said, and the 12 ships that left yesterday...
CNBC

Oil settles higher on strong crude demand, easing recession fears

Oil rose more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, extending the previous day's rally of nearly 3%, as optimism over record U.S. crude exports and signs that recession fears are abating outweighed concern over slack demand in China. Data showed record U.S. crude exports, a hopeful sign for demand. Speculation...
energynow.ca

Saudi Aramco Posts Second-Highest Profit as Oil Prices Surge

(Bloomberg) Saudi Aramco reported its second-highest earnings as a listed company thanks to a surge in oil and gas prices, though its refined fuels and chemicals business was hit by the global economic slowdown.The Saudi Arabian state-controlled firm kept its dividend — the world’s largest — unchanged at $18.8 billion for the third quarter, despite generating record free cashflow of $45 billion. Its gearing ratio, a measure of net debt to equity, turned negative for the first time since early 2020, underscoring the sharp improvement in business conditions for Aramco since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Associated Press

Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, a 39% bump buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom’s coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide. The oil firm’s profits will help fund the kingdom’s assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans for a futuristic city on the Red Sea coast, but also comes as the U.S. grows increasingly frustrated by higher prices at the pump chewing into American consumer’s wallets. Those tensions yet again have chilled relations between Riyadh and Washington before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. In a note to investors, the predominantly state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co. said its average barrel of crude sold for $101.70 in the third quarter — up from $72.80 at the same point last year. It’s Aramco’s second-largest quarterly profit in its history, just before its second-quarter results this year saw a profit of $48.4 billion.
The Guardian

UK manufacturing faces deep recession as output slumps

The UK’s manufacturing sector stood on the brink of a deep recession in October after firms suffered their worst slump in output and new orders since the beginning of the pandemic. Factory output was hit especially hard by a drop in new orders amid a global fall in the...
rigzone.com

Biden Scolds Oil Giants For Handing Record Profits To Investors

Big Oil’s record profits are a huge hit on Wall Street but increasingly provocative in the corridors of power from Washington to London as politicians lash out against executives for funneling windfall profits to investors. The controversy this week was not so much about the gargantuan dollar amounts earned...
CNBC

Oil futures ease 1% as China widens COVID curbs

Oil prices eased about 1% on Friday after top crude importer China widened its COVID-19 curbs, though the crude benchmarks were poised for a weekly gain on supply concerns and surprisingly strong economic data. Brent futures fell 89 cents, or 0.92%, to settle at $96.07 a barrel. U.S. West Texas...

