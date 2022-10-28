Read full article on original website
Chinese oil demand is suddenly collapsing as Beijing extends zero-COVID policies, OPEC says
OPEC now sees China's demand for oil dropping by 60,000 barrels per day this year, after forecasting an increase of 120,000 only a month ago. The cartel cited the extension of zero-COVID policies in some areas of China, which is the world's top oil importer. OPEC also revised down its...
The oil market is worried Biden could release another 100 million barrels of crude from strategic reserves, analyst says
The SPR is "absolutely being used to keep prices lower even though that's not what it's meant to be used for," Energy Aspects' Amrita Sen told CNBC.
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets
(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
rigzone.com
Oil Buyers Being Crushed by Surging Dollar
'A stronger dollar is a headwind for oil consumer nations whose currencies are not linked to the greenback'. — Brent oil has dropped more than 30% from this year’s high, but you wouldn’t know it if you live in Paris, Mumbai or Accra. The decline in the...
Oil could plunge to just $60 a barrel if there's a deep recession next year, RBC says
Oil could fall to $60 a barrel next year in the most bearish scenario, according to RBC. Sticky inflation and a Federal Reserve policy mistake could both slash crude prices, the bank said. Oil benchmarks are hovering around $90 a barrel after surging to $130 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Oil...
OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment
ABU DHABI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - OPEC raised its forecasts for world oil demand in the medium- and longer-term in an annual outlook released on Monday and said $12.1 trillion of investment is needed to meet this demand despite the energy transition.
CNBC
Weak dollar, big U.S. crude exports buoy oil markets
Oil prices surged nearly 3% on Wednesday, bolstered by record U.S. crude exports and as the nation's refiners operated at higher-than-usual levels for this time of year. The dollar's weakness added support, as the greenback's strength of late has been a notable factor inhibiting oil market gains. Brent crude futures...
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that the diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast. Read full article here. Oil and Gas Majors Hiring...
Investors wait to find out how falling oil price hit BP’s summer
Falling oil prices hit Shell in the third quarter of the year, but investors will want to see for themselves on Tuesday whether BP will also post massive profits regardless.Experts are definitely expecting a bumper performance from the oil giant, with profits set to have more than doubled from last year.It would be a strong performance, meaning an expected underlying replacement cost profit – a measure that BP likes to use – of £6.14 billion, compared to just over £3.3 billion a year earlier.But in some ways, the result would be a slowdown. The company reported just under £8.5 billion...
gcaptain.com
Unwanted Russian Oil Fills Singapore Anchorage
By Elizabeth Low (Bloomberg) A fleet of tankers filled with Russian fuel oil have anchored near Singapore and Malaysia as more flows are directed toward Asia ahead of European Union sanctions that take effect early next year. About 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil were being stored on vessels...
Diesel disaster: Truckers ‘working for peanuts’ amid surging fuel prices
A diesel supply crunch and surging prices has Las Vegas truck drivers worried about how to make ends meet and warn that small trucking businesses could fold.
gcaptain.com
More Grain Ships Leave Ukraine Despite Russia Warnings
Grain markets steadied on Tuesday, with farmers and traders on alert for Russia’s next moves as ships continue to move through Ukraine’s safe-passage corridor despite repeated warnings from Moscow. Three more crop vessels departed Ukraine on Tuesday, the United Nations said, and the 12 ships that left yesterday...
CNBC
Oil settles higher on strong crude demand, easing recession fears
Oil rose more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, extending the previous day's rally of nearly 3%, as optimism over record U.S. crude exports and signs that recession fears are abating outweighed concern over slack demand in China. Data showed record U.S. crude exports, a hopeful sign for demand. Speculation...
energynow.ca
Saudi Aramco Posts Second-Highest Profit as Oil Prices Surge
(Bloomberg) Saudi Aramco reported its second-highest earnings as a listed company thanks to a surge in oil and gas prices, though its refined fuels and chemicals business was hit by the global economic slowdown.The Saudi Arabian state-controlled firm kept its dividend — the world’s largest — unchanged at $18.8 billion for the third quarter, despite generating record free cashflow of $45 billion. Its gearing ratio, a measure of net debt to equity, turned negative for the first time since early 2020, underscoring the sharp improvement in business conditions for Aramco since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, a 39% bump buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom’s coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide. The oil firm’s profits will help fund the kingdom’s assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans for a futuristic city on the Red Sea coast, but also comes as the U.S. grows increasingly frustrated by higher prices at the pump chewing into American consumer’s wallets. Those tensions yet again have chilled relations between Riyadh and Washington before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. In a note to investors, the predominantly state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co. said its average barrel of crude sold for $101.70 in the third quarter — up from $72.80 at the same point last year. It’s Aramco’s second-largest quarterly profit in its history, just before its second-quarter results this year saw a profit of $48.4 billion.
UK manufacturing faces deep recession as output slumps
The UK’s manufacturing sector stood on the brink of a deep recession in October after firms suffered their worst slump in output and new orders since the beginning of the pandemic. Factory output was hit especially hard by a drop in new orders amid a global fall in the...
rigzone.com
Biden Scolds Oil Giants For Handing Record Profits To Investors
Big Oil’s record profits are a huge hit on Wall Street but increasingly provocative in the corridors of power from Washington to London as politicians lash out against executives for funneling windfall profits to investors. The controversy this week was not so much about the gargantuan dollar amounts earned...
CNBC
Oil futures ease 1% as China widens COVID curbs
Oil prices eased about 1% on Friday after top crude importer China widened its COVID-19 curbs, though the crude benchmarks were poised for a weekly gain on supply concerns and surprisingly strong economic data. Brent futures fell 89 cents, or 0.92%, to settle at $96.07 a barrel. U.S. West Texas...
The Biden administration wants oil companies to take their super-sized profits and invest them, presidential advisor says
Biden wants oil giants to invest their huge profits in US energy production, his advisor said. "Clearly we need to bring the prices down so consumers can afford it," Amos Hochstein told CNBC. Oil prices have been rising again after OPEC+ cut production, hurting US consumers at the pump. The...
