Green Bay, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBAY Green Bay

Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts”: Packers at Bills

BUFFALO, New York. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (3-4) get set to face the Buffalo Bills (5-1) on Sunday Night Football, it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts.”. #1 Packers Counted Out: The Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Packers visit Bills, look to snap 3-game losing streak

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - The Green Bay Packers look to snap a three-game losing streak when they visit the Buffalo Bills Sunday night, Oct. 30. The Packers (3-4) find themselves out of the early season playoff picture while the Bills (5-1) sit atop the AFC. It is the first primetime game between the two teams, and the Packers have never won at Buffalo – the only team in the NFL that the Packers have never defeated on the road.
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Stefon Diggs torches Green Bay secondary on TD catch on SNF

Stefon Diggs made the Green Bay Packers’ secondary pay on Sunday Night Football. Diggs got the separation he needed as Josh Allen threaded a great pass to him for six. Diggs was seen talking trash to Packers’ DB Jaire Alexander before the game. Alexander wasn’t covering Diggs this time, but it didn’t matter. Allen threw a 26-yard strike to Diggs for the score.
GREEN BAY, WI

