ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - The Green Bay Packers look to snap a three-game losing streak when they visit the Buffalo Bills Sunday night, Oct. 30. The Packers (3-4) find themselves out of the early season playoff picture while the Bills (5-1) sit atop the AFC. It is the first primetime game between the two teams, and the Packers have never won at Buffalo – the only team in the NFL that the Packers have never defeated on the road.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO