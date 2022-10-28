Read full article on original website
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Packers QB Coach Tom Clements on Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements discusses the play of Aaron Rodgers and the mental errors on offense.
What’s wrong with Aaron Rodgers?
The back-to-back MVP appears to be in a slump, prompting some to say it’s time for him to move on.
Stefon Diggs Ran Out of the Tunnel With the Packers Talking Trash to Jaire Alexander
VIDEO: Stefon Diggs versus Jahre Alexander in the tunnel.
WBAY Green Bay
Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts”: Packers at Bills
BUFFALO, New York. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (3-4) get set to face the Buffalo Bills (5-1) on Sunday Night Football, it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts.”. #1 Packers Counted Out: The Packers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Packers visit Bills, look to snap 3-game losing streak
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - The Green Bay Packers look to snap a three-game losing streak when they visit the Buffalo Bills Sunday night, Oct. 30. The Packers (3-4) find themselves out of the early season playoff picture while the Bills (5-1) sit atop the AFC. It is the first primetime game between the two teams, and the Packers have never won at Buffalo – the only team in the NFL that the Packers have never defeated on the road.
WATCH: Bruce Irvin Blows Up Giants Backfield
Seattle linebacker Bruce Irvin ignites Seahawks with big TFL
saturdaytradition.com
Stefon Diggs torches Green Bay secondary on TD catch on SNF
Stefon Diggs made the Green Bay Packers’ secondary pay on Sunday Night Football. Diggs got the separation he needed as Josh Allen threaded a great pass to him for six. Diggs was seen talking trash to Packers’ DB Jaire Alexander before the game. Alexander wasn’t covering Diggs this time, but it didn’t matter. Allen threw a 26-yard strike to Diggs for the score.
Packers vs. Bills: How to watch Aaron Rodgers vs. Josh Allen in Sunday Night Football
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will put his 13-game winning streak in prime-time outings on the line when he and the Packers face the Buffalo Bills for Sunday Night Football. The game will be at Highmark Stadium in Erie County, New York and will be broadcast on NBC at...
