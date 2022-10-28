Sam Hollander has written songs for Panic! At The Disco (his work on “High Hopes” landed him on Variety’s 2019 Hitmakers list), Katy Perry, Weezer, Def Leppard, blink-182, Ringo Starr and Carole King, among many other noteworthy artists, but it was his experience with One Direction that helped form his outlook on making hits. In his new book, “21-Hit Wonder: Flopping My Way to the Top of the Charts” (due out Nov. 7), Hollander recalls the boy band’s ventures into pop-rock on their 2012 album “Take Me Home,” and shares his song-placement nightmares, failures and false-starts in this exclusive excerpt. One...

18 MINUTES AGO