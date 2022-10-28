UK-based supply chain services provider Unipart Logistics has won a multi-year contract to provide in-plant logistics services to Airbus. The contract will become effective as of early 2023 and will see Unipart Logistics be responsible for the receipt of products brought in from around the world to Airbus’ onsite wing assembly lines in both Broughton in north Wales and Bristol in the southwest of England.

