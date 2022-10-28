Read full article on original website
aircargonews.net
Unipart Logistics wins Airbus logistics services deal
UK-based supply chain services provider Unipart Logistics has won a multi-year contract to provide in-plant logistics services to Airbus. The contract will become effective as of early 2023 and will see Unipart Logistics be responsible for the receipt of products brought in from around the world to Airbus’ onsite wing assembly lines in both Broughton in north Wales and Bristol in the southwest of England.
IBS celebrates 10-year collaboration with Lufthansa Cargo
This month marks 10 years of Lufthansa Cargo’s switch to software-as-a-specialist (SaaS) IBS Software’s iCargo freight management product. The partnership began when Lufthansa Cargo made the decision to replace its core IT platform – a mainframe system called Mosaik – in 2012. Moving away from Mosaik...
SalamAir launches freighter operations
Oman-based low-cost carrier SalamAir has launched a dedicated air cargo service and inducted its first freighter aircraft. In a LinkedIn post, the airline said it is the first airline in the Middle East to fly with the Airbus A321 passenger to freighter (P2F) conversion aircraft. “The introduction of the A321...
Air France-KLM Group sees third quarter cargo revenues drop
Air France-KLM Group saw a small drop in cargo revenues in the third quarter but maintained steady cargo yields. The Group recorded total cargo revenues of €830m in the third quarter of 2022, which was a 0.6% drop from the year before. However, total cargo revenues in the third...
IAG Cargo report mixed results
IAG Cargo has announced mixed results as it published its third quarter and year-to-date financial figures. The airfreight carrier reported revenue of €373m in the third quarter of 2022, down 7.9% on the same period of last year. However, its year-to-date revenue (January to September) reached €1,216m, up by...
Cargo offers ‘consistent’ contribution to Air Canada
In releasing Air Canada’s third-quarter results, the carrier’s president and chief executive, Michael Roussea, pointed to the fact that “Air Canada Cargo is consistently contributing to our results.”. In the third quarter of this year, Air Canada generated C$644m ($472m) in operating income, with a strong operating...
China’s freighter fleet to quadruple
China’s freighter fleet is expected to quadruple in size to more than 800 aircraft in the period up to 2041, according to Boeing’s 2022 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) for China. The CMO for China predicts that the country’s growing economy will be a big factor in its commercial...
