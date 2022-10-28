Bair Mail: On Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley, Falcons position atop NFC South, Robert Quinn and NFL trade deadline

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Monday Zach Wilson is his starting quarterback until further notice. "I’ve got full confidence in Zach, we all do," Saleh said coming off Sunday's 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots that included Wilson throwing three interceptions, per the Jets' website. "It’s not like he hasn’t had bad games before, and he’s stepped up and followed it with good days. The way he preps and the way he practices and the questions he asks, we have faith that he’ll continue to find ways to get better."

