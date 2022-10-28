Bair Mail: On Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley, Falcons position atop NFC South, Robert Quinn and NFL trade deadline

Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Lions sign Badgley off practice squad, temporarily elevate pair of receivers
Allen Park — Following a two-week audition, the Detroit Lions have officially added Michael Badgley to the main roster, signing the veteran kicker off the team's practice squad. "He knows exactly who he is," Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said earlier this week. "He doesn’t try to be...
Yardbarker
Stefon Diggs 'Finishes' Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers
The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady
Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday in the aftermath of a quarterback change and second consecutive loss. Brady, in his fifth season as an assistant with the Colts, was named offensive coordinator in 2021. Indianapolis has 26 total points the past two games, resulting in losses to the Tennessee Titans (19-10) and Washington Commanders (17-16). ...
Mike Fanning, part of touted Rams D-Line of ’70s, dies at 69
Former Notre Dame All-American defensive lineman Mike Fanning, who went on to play 10 years in the NFL, died at
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marcus Brady was hired as offensive coordinator in 2021. (File Photo Indianapolis Colts Rookie Minicamp On Friday May 11 2018
ng-sportingnews.com
Bills' Stefon Diggs runs out of tunnel with Packers before 'SNF' to jaw with Jaire Alexander
Tensions were running high ahead of the Bills' "Sunday Night Football" clash with the Packers, and no two players exemplified that energy better than Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander. The two standouts, who faced off against each other when Diggs played for the Vikings,...
Detroit Lions fire DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant after implosion against Miami Dolphins
Detroit Lions fired defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, one day after the team was shredded by Miami Dolphins.
Eric Rowe appears to be shocked that he’s inactive for Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions
The Miami Dolphins released their list of inactives shortly before their Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Among the five included on the list was safety Eric Rowe. However, the 30-year-old seems surprised that he was a scratch for the Sunday contest. It is unclear why the Dolphins opted...
Josh Allen, 3 Bills most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Packers
The Buffalo Bills had a successful homestand as they defeated the visiting Green Bay Packers, 27-17, in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This sixth win kept the Bills at solo first place in the entire AFC. They are a game ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans. Here we will look at Josh Allen and three other Bills most responsible for their Week 8 win vs. the Packers.
Yardbarker
Jets' Robert Saleh has 'full confidence' in Zach Wilson, not making QB change
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Monday Zach Wilson is his starting quarterback until further notice. "I’ve got full confidence in Zach, we all do," Saleh said coming off Sunday's 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots that included Wilson throwing three interceptions, per the Jets' website. "It’s not like he hasn’t had bad games before, and he’s stepped up and followed it with good days. The way he preps and the way he practices and the questions he asks, we have faith that he’ll continue to find ways to get better."
The Minnesota Vikings are in control of the NFC North by a large margin
The Minnesota Vikings beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon by a score of 34-26 but the winning for the franchise didn’t stop there. Also on Sunday, the Vikings saw the Chicago Bears lose to the Dallas Cowboys 49-29, the Detroit Lions lose to the Miami Dolphins 31-27 and the Green Bay Packers lose to the Buffalo Bills 27-17.
