tjrwrestling.net
“If They Touch, The Fight Is Off” – Triple H Makes Huge Crown Jewel Declaration On WWE Raw
Triple H made a rare appearance on WWE Raw and set down a huge stipulation for one of the bouts at WWE Crown Jewel!. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have been at each other’s throats since Lesnar made his return to the red brand on October 10th. He hadn’t been seen since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match, but on WWE Raw’s season premiere, he made an emphatic statement when he attacked then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley.
tjrwrestling.net
“Mother Is So Proud” – AJ Lee Reacts To Cora Jade’s Cosplay Of Her At NXT Live Event
AJ Lee is very proud of the look that WWE NXT superstar Cora Jade pulled off during a recent Halloween battle royal. Whether she was a good girl or a bad girl, AJ Lee always knew how to get reactions during her WWE run from 2009 to 2015. After starting on the NXT competition, she joined the main roster in 2011 and quickly became one of the most talked about women in the company.
tjrwrestling.net
“He Almost Passed Out” – Matt Hardy Recalls Edge Nearly Collapsing Due To TV Prop Issues
Matt Hardy has revealed that something nearly went terribly during a match when Edge was performing under a mask. In 2000, the Hardy Boyz team of Matt & Jeff Hardy faced off against Edge & Christian many times. The Hardys were the popular guys while E&C were the crafty bad guys that made a lot of jokes.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Rule Apparently Scrapped By WWE
Following Monday Night Raw, it now looks like a rule previously dictated by the Vince McMahon regime has been scrapped. Vince McMahon was known for his strict rules about things that might not seem so bad to fans. Championship opportunities replaced title shots in McMahon’s verbiage, belts were only for holding trousers up, WWE Superstars frequently had their names changed, and referees had been nameless for years all at the direction of McMahon.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Another Female Wrestler
A new report has shed some light on another women’s wrestler that WWE might bring back soon. The October 28th edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown saw Emma make her return to the company after five years away. Since Triple H took over the WWE creative team in late July, several superstars from the past have come back including Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and many more.
itrwrestling.com
“They Didn’t Want Punk There From The Start” – Jim Cornette On The Elite
2022 has proven rather tumultuous for All Elite Wrestling. Between the issues caused by dwindling ticket sales and plummeting ratings, CM Punk’s actions during the All Out media scrum led to scandalous developments that the company is still rocking from. The result of that incident has seen a number...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Reportedly Re-Signs With The Company
It appears that a former WWE Superstar has now officially re-signed with the company after they shockingly re-debuted recently on TV. On the October 28th episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, the Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey was in the ring talking about the open challenge she issued one week earlier. Rumour swirled as to who Rousey’s opponent might be and fans were stunned when it turned out to be former WWE Superstar, Emma.
tjrwrestling.net
Cora Jade On Why AJ Lee & Saraya Inspired Her To Be A Wrestler
Recently, Cora Jade put a spotlight on the two professional wrestlers who most inspired her career. According to a lot of female talents in the wrestling business, their biggest inspirations are legendary acts such as Trish Stratus, Mickie James and Lita. However, with younger stars such as Cora Jade, their list is more fresh.
tjrwrestling.net
Update On Possible Legal Action Between CM Punk & AEW
A new report has shed light on the threat of legal action between AEW and CM Punk in the wake of the backstage fight that took place at All Out. As everyone knows by now All Out turned into something of a disaster for AEW after the show following CM Punk’s comments at the post-show media scrum. Allegations have suggested The Young Bucks confronted Punk in his locker room and a fight ensued which saw AEW producer Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega. Steel has reportedly since been fired by the company.
tjrwrestling.net
CM Punk May Never Wrestle Again
According to a new report, sources close to former AEW World Champion CM Punk say that the star might never wrestle again. The future of CM Punk is the subject of some conjecture once again almost eight years after he walked out of WWE. This time the status of Punk is up in the air due to his suspension from AEW as a result of his part in the fight that took place after he lambasted many of his colleagues at the post-All Out media scrum.
tjrwrestling.net
Award Winning Rap Star Wants AEW ‘Roster Spot’
An award-winning rap star wants to trade in the studio for the wrestling ring as he tells AEW President Tony Khan that he wants a “roster spot” in the company. It was back in February 2021 that Bow Wow made overtures about joining the wrestling world and even announced that he intended to train with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Now, almost two years later, the rap star is making very public overtures to Tony Khan about joining AEW.
tjrwrestling.net
Wardlow Shares What His Big Breakfast Looks Like (PHOTO)
Wardlow is a very powerful man that dominates everybody he faces in AEW and now he’s sharing what his big breakfast looks like. The big man simply known as Wardlow has been with AEW since the company started in 2019, he spent nearly three years “working for” Maxwell Jacob Friedman until he turned on him earlier in 2022. Since then, Wardlow has been on a major roll since he won the TNT Title from Scorpio Sky on July 6th.
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Hardy On His Favorite Design Of WWE Tag Team Titles
As one half of the legendary Hardy Boyz tag team, Matt Hardy has held a lot of gold in his career and now he’s talking about what title belts looked the best when he was in WWE. Matt Hardy recently celebrated 30 years as a professional wrestler. During his...
tjrwrestling.net
Attitude Era Star Makes NJPW Return For First Time In 18 Years
One of the biggest names from WWE’s Attitude Era appeared on NJPW for the first time in almost two decades. Ken Shamrock was built up as a big star in WWE back when MMA was still growing. He was given a mild push and took part in some important moments, such as when he was the special guest referee in the Bret vs. Austin match at WrestleMania 13. But Shamrock wrestled in New Japan before his WWE stint and has returned to that company recently.
tjrwrestling.net
Dave Meltzer “Doesn’t Expect” CM Punk To Return To AEW
A new report from Dave Meltzer suggests that he doesn’t expect to see CM Punk back in AEW following his suspension from the company. CM Punk was suspended along with The Elite, and company producer Ace Steel following an alleged fight that took place backstage following the All Out show in September.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Details Their Sleepwalking Experiences
A major AEW star has discussed their experiences with sleepwalking, saying that it’s something that they dealt with when they were growing up. Adam Cole shocked the system, not for the first time in his career, at All Out in 2021 when the former NXT Champion arrived in AEW. Cole reunited with his fellow Bullet Club alumni The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega before his NXT partners Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish also became All Elite and the Undisputed Elite was born.
tjrwrestling.net
Malakai Black Seemingly Teases AEW Return (VIDEO)
Malakai Black’s return to AEW could be coming soon based on a recent video posted to social featuring other members of his stable. Malakai Black has had an interesting 2022 as the leader of the House of Black group that was rumored to be leaving AEW, but then he vehemently denied that was going to happen.
tjrwrestling.net
Fred Rosser Recalls Pitching Bob Backlund Story To Vince McMahon
Former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser (Darren Young) has revealed that he was the one that pitched Vince McMahon on the idea of working with Bob Backlund. Bob Backlund was a legendary WWE superstar that had two very different runs as the WWE Champion. From December 1979 to December 1983, Backlund was a babyface WWE Champion that held the title for an incredible 1,470 days. More than a decade later in 1994, Backlund held the WWE Tile (which he won in controversial fashion at Survivor Series 1994) for a whopping three days.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Manager Reveals Hilarious Reason He Took The Undertaker To Wrestler’s Court
The Undertaker once got taken to Wrestler’s Court. Recently, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about how he once took The Undertaker to Wrestler’s Court and put him on trial. Wrestler’s Court was created to avoid backstage brawls and incidents in the locker room, rather keeping the peace...
tjrwrestling.net
The John Report: The WWE Raw Deal 10/31/22 Review
This week’s WWE Raw featured Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and a Trick or Street Fight on Halloween night. This is the Raw Deal for episode #1536 of Monday Night Raw. It’s taking place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Follow me on Twitter @johnreport. Let’s get to it.
