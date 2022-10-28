The Browns may have won on Monday night, but this clown knows that it was a fleeting moment in a lifetime full of sadness. The level of perfection in this camera shot makes it feel completely staged. Among a sea of fans actually watching football, this clown turned to face the camera, holding a sad Bud Light to down his sorrows. No emotion, barely moving a muscle except to blink — and even then it feels as if blinking as a physiological response, unwanted because eyeballs of a Browns fan don’t deserve moisture.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO