Cincinnati, OH

Sad Browns Clown is a meme decades in the making

The Browns may have won on Monday night, but this clown knows that it was a fleeting moment in a lifetime full of sadness. The level of perfection in this camera shot makes it feel completely staged. Among a sea of fans actually watching football, this clown turned to face the camera, holding a sad Bud Light to down his sorrows. No emotion, barely moving a muscle except to blink — and even then it feels as if blinking as a physiological response, unwanted because eyeballs of a Browns fan don’t deserve moisture.
Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown triple crown shows how big a part of the 49ers offense he is already

After the San Francisco 49ers traded for running back Christian McCaffrey, there was a question over how quickly Kyle Shanahan could get his new offensive weapon incorporated in the 49ers’ offense. McCaffery played just 23 snaps in his debut with San Francisco in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, catching a pair of passes and running 8 times for 38 yards.
Patrick Peterson mocked Kyler Murray’s video game obsession after Vikings interception

Kyler Murray’s love of video games is so well known that the Arizona Cardinals essentially tried to limit how often he could pick up a controller when they signed the former No. 1 overall draft pick to a contract extension this offseason. Murray has had an up-and-down year after getting his bag, and jokes about his passion for gaming have persisted all season.
Russell Wilson finally delivers for the Broncos in London

Early on, it looked like Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars would be another chapter in a season filled with struggles for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Then Broncos fans finally got a glimpse of what the offense could look like in Wilson’s hands. Wilson and the...
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are one of the NFL’s most dangerous duos

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs make a pretty good combination. This is certainly not news to anyone who follows the NFL, and we knew this well before Sunday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers. But the quarterback and his favorite receiver put on a show in Buffalo’s 27-17 win over Green Bay, connecting 8 times for 108 yards and a touchdown.
