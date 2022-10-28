Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday PlansLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Related
Mike Fanning, part of touted Rams D-Line of ’70s, dies at 69
Former Notre Dame All-American defensive lineman Mike Fanning, who went on to play 10 years in the NFL, died at
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, a former defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings and the son of ex-head coach Mike Zimmer, has died, his family announced Tuesday. He was 38.
SB Nation
Sad Browns Clown is a meme decades in the making
The Browns may have won on Monday night, but this clown knows that it was a fleeting moment in a lifetime full of sadness. The level of perfection in this camera shot makes it feel completely staged. Among a sea of fans actually watching football, this clown turned to face the camera, holding a sad Bud Light to down his sorrows. No emotion, barely moving a muscle except to blink — and even then it feels as if blinking as a physiological response, unwanted because eyeballs of a Browns fan don’t deserve moisture.
SB Nation
The Cowboys got an easy TD because Justin Fields jumped over Micah Parsons
If the Bears are consistent at one thing, it’s making us chuckle. In their game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Bears RB David Montgomery fumbled and the fumble was recovered by Cowboys LB Micah Parsons. Normally, this results in a player, any player, for the Bears touching Parsons...
SB Nation
Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown triple crown shows how big a part of the 49ers offense he is already
After the San Francisco 49ers traded for running back Christian McCaffrey, there was a question over how quickly Kyle Shanahan could get his new offensive weapon incorporated in the 49ers’ offense. McCaffery played just 23 snaps in his debut with San Francisco in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, catching a pair of passes and running 8 times for 38 yards.
Torn Pec Sidelines Nolan Smith Rest of 2022 Season
Originally thought to be a shoulder injury suffered during the 1st half of the Florida game, UGA’s Nolan Smith’s MRI confirms a torn pectoral muscle that will sideline him for the rest of the 2022 season.
SB Nation
Patrick Peterson mocked Kyler Murray’s video game obsession after Vikings interception
Kyler Murray’s love of video games is so well known that the Arizona Cardinals essentially tried to limit how often he could pick up a controller when they signed the former No. 1 overall draft pick to a contract extension this offseason. Murray has had an up-and-down year after getting his bag, and jokes about his passion for gaming have persisted all season.
SB Nation
Russell Wilson finally delivers for the Broncos in London
Early on, it looked like Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars would be another chapter in a season filled with struggles for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Then Broncos fans finally got a glimpse of what the offense could look like in Wilson’s hands. Wilson and the...
SB Nation
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are one of the NFL’s most dangerous duos
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs make a pretty good combination. This is certainly not news to anyone who follows the NFL, and we knew this well before Sunday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers. But the quarterback and his favorite receiver put on a show in Buffalo’s 27-17 win over Green Bay, connecting 8 times for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Comments / 0