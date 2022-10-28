Read full article on original website
Related
Charges: Rochester Man Caught in the Act of Copper Wire Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a Rochester man they say was caught in the act of a copper wire theft over the weekend. Charges filed Monday indicate Rochester police officers responded to a reported burglary in the 800 block of Broadway...
One Person in Custody After Shooting in Northwest Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson says officers responded about 2:30 PM to reports of shots fired in the area of the 2300 block of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest. After arriving at the scene, officers discovered multiple shots had struck a vehicle and at least one bullet hit a residence.
Woman Injured in Crash Involving Semi in Southern Minnesota
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated a Lexus RX was traveling east on Highway 60 when it collided with a semi traveling west on the highway from I-35 in Faribault just before 1:30 p.m.
South Dakota Man Sentenced For Drug-Related Murder in Austin
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A South Dakota man was sentenced today to 15 years in prison for a murder in Austin last year. 19-year-old Miguel Nunez earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a second-degree unintentional murder charge in connection with the death of 45-year-old David Harris. He was shot to death in his Austin home on July 5 of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped two other second-degree murder charges against Nunez.
Convicted Rochester ‘Drug Kingpin’ Returning to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was sent to prison two decades ago for being the ringleader of a major drug trafficking operation is headed back to prison. 65-year-old Anthony Osborne Senior was given a five-year prison sentence today for his conviction on a third-degree drug charge. He pleaded guilty back in April to selling heroin to a confidential informant working with Rochester police.
Man Accused of Shattering Door of Mayo Clinic Building
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is facing a felony property damage charge after prosecutors say he threw a rock that shattered a door at a Mayo Clinic building in downtown Rochester. Charges filed Tuesday against 37-year-old Matthew Walters say police responded to the report of a shattered door at...
Rochester Police Issue Warning For Parents of Trick or Treaters
Thousands of costumed kids will be roaming around on Monday night. If you're a parent of one of those kids there are some things you need to know including details on Rochester's Halloween Curfew and which neighborhoods are the best to trick or treat in. The Rochester Police Department also...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Downtown Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Red Wing Police Department says a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday afternoon. The victim of the fatal crash was identified as 55-year-old Marianne Dohnalek. A news release says she was hit around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West 3rd St. by a vehicle driven by an 81-year-old woman from Hager City, WI.
Faribault Intersection Crash Injures Elderly Woman
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash at an intersection in Faribault sent an elderly woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report says 81-year-old Darlene Ross of Faribault was southbound on Grant St. when her vehicle collided with a sedan traveling west on Hwy. 60 at the intersection of the two roads around 12:30 p.m. Ross was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
Inexpensive Ways to Decorate Homes for Halloween in Minnesota
My kids have a dream to create a haunted forest for Halloween on our property just outside of Rochester, Minnesota. I didn't crush their dream but with a little bit of searching, my kids and I found some really cute and easy Halloween decorating ideas that are helping create our house into the perfect Halloween stop.
Proof There Is A Spirit Haunting Old Rochester Minnesota Building (PODCAST)
It was Thursday, October 31, 2019...Halloween in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. I was recording a weekly podcast with Tessa Leung about Grand Rounds, their beer, their food...and their spirit, Laura. Is Laura A Ghost or Is It A Spirit?. Talking in Tessa's office, upstairs and down the hall, she told me...
Rice County Salvation Army Sees Increase in Demand for Services
Rice County Salvation Army Unit Volunteer Coordinator Jim Dale stopped by the KDHL Studio to enlighten listeners about the need to fill all bell ringing slots this holiday season. Dale told us last year's campaign goal of $60,000 has been raised to $100,000 in hopes of having $90,000 to use...
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at HyVee Stores in Minnesota
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at Hy-Vee Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. I was at Hy-Vee the other day and noticed some brand new signs up that said "Scan & Go". I had no idea what it meant or how it worked so I asked one of the cashiers in Rochester, Minnesota about it as I was checking out the old-fashioned way but she said, "I don't know what that is.".
Now It’s Raining Mud in Minnesota?
We're used to rain, snow, sleet, and hail but now there's actual mud falling from the sky in Minnesota?. Mother Nature has been known to throw a lot at us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? I mean, one of the nice features of living in Minnesota is the fact that we get to experience four distinct weather seasons every year. (Heck, sometimes every WEEK.)
Bethlehem Academy Football in Section Final
The Bethlehem Academy Cardinals rolled up 42 points on the defending Section 1A Champion Rushford-Peterson Trojans at Bruce Smith Field in Faribault Saturday. The final score was 42-20 with 14 of the Trojans points coming in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals amassed 396 yard of offense and held R-P to...
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0