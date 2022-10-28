ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

ccxmedia.org

Minnesota Manufacturers: ‘We Need Employees’

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) held a roundtable discussion Monday to talk about the need to attract more workers to the manufacturing sector. The worker shortage is prompting the industry to make changes, not just in how it operates, but also how manufacturers market themselves. “I...
MINNESOTA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

It’s 100% Illegal To Do in Minnesota But Most Have

It's something many of us have done at one point or another, and we probably had no idea it was against the law. Look around the U.S. and you'll find a lot of silly laws that just plain don't make sense. However, there are a few very good reasons why it's illegal to do this in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Minneapolis, MN

Its promise of fun for all ages makes Minneapolis an exciting to visit on a trip to Hennepin County, Minnesota. Parks developed around the string of lakes in the city and the Mississippi River are a few of the points of interest in Minneapolis. Founded in 1867, the city also...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
natureworldnews.com

Emerald Ash Borers Strike Again, Minnesota’s Hennepin County Ash Trees Take the Hit

Foresters predict that the emerald ash borers' infestations in the Hennepin County suburbs of Minnesota will decimate 1 million ash trees from the county within a decade. In the last eight years, just Brooklyn Park has planted 2,000 trees of various species, barely catching up with the 1,600 ash trees removed. Even though the city only recently found its first disease-ridden ash trees in a wooded area, Plymouth had already lost several thousand ash trees this year.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
SHAKOPEE, MN
willmarradio.com

People attacked with fireworks in Dinkytown

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Firework assaults prompt an emergency notification to University of Minnesota students. The Safe-U alert was issued just before 2 a.m. Sunday, warning students of reported assaults in the Dinkytown neighborhood. They said the suspects were wearing black hooded sweatshirts and masks. Minneapolis police responded to several reports of a group throwing fireworks at people through the night.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Search Continues For Missing Minnesota Man

A large search effort is took place today in a southern Twin Cities suburb for a young man who went missing over the weekend. The Eagan Police Department says 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen around 2 AM Sunday. Officials today issued a request to people living in an area on the western side of the Dakota County community to check their security cameras to see if anything was recorded between 2 AM and 4 AM Sunday that could assist with the investigation into the man's disappearance.
EAGAN, MN
Bring Me The News

Costco to open its 10th Twin Cities store

Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 10th Twin Cities store – and its 13th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
CHASKA, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day

 The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
mprnews.org

Big fish: Monster muskie of Mille Lacs nets new Minnesota record

A Princeton, Minn., man caught a nearly 5-foot muskellunge in Mille Lacs Lake in June before taking a picture and a measurement and tossing it back. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday confirmed the length is a new catch-and-release record. Eric Bakke’s muskie came in at 58 1/4...
PRINCETON, MN
fox9.com

Scott Jensen's closing argument: Minnesota policies can be like Iowa

Scott Jensen's closing argument: Minnesota policies can be like Iowa. Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen brought Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to the Twin Cities on Monday, making his closing argument that Minnesota has a chance to enact conservative policies if voters here elect a GOP governor for the first time since 2006.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
RICHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Local heavy metal guitarist killed in by alleged drunken driver near Hudson, Wis.

HUDSON, Wis. -- A beloved Minnesota musician is dead after a wrong-way wreck this weekend.Metal guitarist Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale was driving home from a show in Wisconsin when troopers say a drunk driver crashed into him going the wrong way down I-94 near Hudson.Filbrandt was in the band, Gorrified, with Brennon Betz, a vocalist and bassist. Betz says Filbrandt was like a brother to him."That's been the hardest part, just accepting it," Betz said. "My heart just felt like it was ripped from my chest."Amber Pospisil is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, as well as two...
HUDSON, WI

