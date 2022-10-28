Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Minnesota Manufacturers: ‘We Need Employees’
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) held a roundtable discussion Monday to talk about the need to attract more workers to the manufacturing sector. The worker shortage is prompting the industry to make changes, not just in how it operates, but also how manufacturers market themselves. “I...
A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time
The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
It’s 100% Illegal To Do in Minnesota But Most Have
It's something many of us have done at one point or another, and we probably had no idea it was against the law. Look around the U.S. and you'll find a lot of silly laws that just plain don't make sense. However, there are a few very good reasons why it's illegal to do this in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Minneapolis, MN
Its promise of fun for all ages makes Minneapolis an exciting to visit on a trip to Hennepin County, Minnesota. Parks developed around the string of lakes in the city and the Mississippi River are a few of the points of interest in Minneapolis. Founded in 1867, the city also...
natureworldnews.com
Emerald Ash Borers Strike Again, Minnesota’s Hennepin County Ash Trees Take the Hit
Foresters predict that the emerald ash borers' infestations in the Hennepin County suburbs of Minnesota will decimate 1 million ash trees from the county within a decade. In the last eight years, just Brooklyn Park has planted 2,000 trees of various species, barely catching up with the 1,600 ash trees removed. Even though the city only recently found its first disease-ridden ash trees in a wooded area, Plymouth had already lost several thousand ash trees this year.
KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
willmarradio.com
People attacked with fireworks in Dinkytown
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Firework assaults prompt an emergency notification to University of Minnesota students. The Safe-U alert was issued just before 2 a.m. Sunday, warning students of reported assaults in the Dinkytown neighborhood. They said the suspects were wearing black hooded sweatshirts and masks. Minneapolis police responded to several reports of a group throwing fireworks at people through the night.
Man dies in fall from Minneapolis parking ramp
A man in his 20s died after falling from a Minneapolis parking ramp this past weekend. Police in Minneapolis said the man fell "possibly accidentally" from Ramp C near Target Field onto the 300 block of 2nd Avenue North around 3 a.m. on Sunday. The man was pronounced dead at...
Can You Solve The Mystery of this Minnesota Apple Tree?
BEAUTY OF MINNESOTA - THE APPLE TREE. This appears to be just a regular beautiful apple tree; minding its own business, sitting in the country just waiting for us to eat its delicious fruit; but then, I asked what I thought was a simple question, and it led to a search for an answer. Maybe you can help?
Search Continues For Missing Minnesota Man
A large search effort is took place today in a southern Twin Cities suburb for a young man who went missing over the weekend. The Eagan Police Department says 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen around 2 AM Sunday. Officials today issued a request to people living in an area on the western side of the Dakota County community to check their security cameras to see if anything was recorded between 2 AM and 4 AM Sunday that could assist with the investigation into the man's disappearance.
Costco to open its 10th Twin Cities store
Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 10th Twin Cities store – and its 13th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day
The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
mprnews.org
Big fish: Monster muskie of Mille Lacs nets new Minnesota record
A Princeton, Minn., man caught a nearly 5-foot muskellunge in Mille Lacs Lake in June before taking a picture and a measurement and tossing it back. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday confirmed the length is a new catch-and-release record. Eric Bakke’s muskie came in at 58 1/4...
fox9.com
Scott Jensen's closing argument: Minnesota policies can be like Iowa
Scott Jensen's closing argument: Minnesota policies can be like Iowa. Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen brought Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to the Twin Cities on Monday, making his closing argument that Minnesota has a chance to enact conservative policies if voters here elect a GOP governor for the first time since 2006.
Hy-Vee trials 'scan and go' mobile checkout at 11 Minnesota stores
Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee has rolled out a "scan and go" option at 11 Minnesota stores, allowing customers to pay for their shopping without having to go to a register. The new method of shopping sees customers download the Hy-Vee app and then use their phone's camera to scan items – include produce which they weigh themselves.
Minnesota Company’s Blanket Picked One of Best by NYT
According to Wirecutter, the product testing section of the New York Times, with bed and bath writer Jackie Reeve, Minnesota's Faribault Woolen Mill Company makes one of the best blankets for winter warmth. Which was one out of the seven best blankets after they spent "more than 500 hours" testing 44 of them.
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
Local heavy metal guitarist killed in by alleged drunken driver near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- A beloved Minnesota musician is dead after a wrong-way wreck this weekend.Metal guitarist Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale was driving home from a show in Wisconsin when troopers say a drunk driver crashed into him going the wrong way down I-94 near Hudson.Filbrandt was in the band, Gorrified, with Brennon Betz, a vocalist and bassist. Betz says Filbrandt was like a brother to him."That's been the hardest part, just accepting it," Betz said. "My heart just felt like it was ripped from my chest."Amber Pospisil is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, as well as two...
