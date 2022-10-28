Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Guardiola: Walker and Phillips 'likely' ready for World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips should recover from their injuries in time to be available to England for the World Cup, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday. England coach Gareth Southgate will announce his squad next week and is unlikely to see Walker...
BBC
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United: Player Ratings - Joe Gomez Poor, Andy Robertson Standout, James Milner No Words
Here are your LFCTR Liverpool player ratings for last night's shocking loss at home to Leeds United.
Soccer-De Bruyne puts Manchester City top, Liverpool suffer shock defeat
LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Kevin de Bruyne's stunning free kick sealed a 1-0 win for champions Manchester City at Leicester City to put them top of the Premier League but Liverpool's season went from bad to worse with a shock 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United on Saturday.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Champions League reaches group-stage finale
A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would love to have the opportunity to rest his key players after a grueling run of matches that has stretched his injury-hit squad. Klopp won't be doing it against Napoli, however. Not with top spot in the group still up for grabs — and not with Napoli “maybe the in-form team in Europe at the moment,” according to Klopp. “This is not a game for massive rotation,” said Klopp, whose team has lost back-to-back games in the English Premier League but has won four in a row in the Champions League to qualify for the last 16. Napoli, which has a club-record 13 straight wins across all competitions, is looking to complete a perfect group stage of six straight victories and will clinch top spot in the group if it avoids defeat at Liverpool by four goals or more. Rangers is looking to claim a first point in the group when Ajax visits in the other game. Ajax will finish third, and therefore drop into the Europa League knockout-round playoffs, by avoiding defeat by five goals or more.
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 22: Romelu Lukaku
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Romelu Lukaku hasn't seen the pitch much this season. After being ousted by former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and sent back to Inter Milan on loan, Lukaku suffered a thigh injury that kept him sidelined from August to late October.
BBC
Fulham 0-0 Everton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports: "It was OK from us, just OK. We had bright periods in the game but not loads. Fulham are in good form and you can feel that in the stadium. "Every game is a different challenge, we are in a process of keeping...
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 0-0 Everton
Frank Lampard called for consistency heading into this match at one of the Premier League’s form teams and, to a certain extent, that is exactly what he got. Another superb defensive display, underpinned by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and excellent centre-back pairing James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, led to a fourth clean sheet of the campaign.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Shaun Wane says England want 'big one' in final
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Head coach Shaun Wane says England want the "big one" in the World Cup final after crushing debutants Greece to reach the last eight.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old. De Bruyne...
ESPN
Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch says club's board 'unified' behind him
Jesse Marsch said he and the Leeds United board have been "unified" over his long-term future after Crysencio Summerville's 89th minute goal sealed a 2-1 win at Liverpool and silenced the American's critics at the club. Leeds supporters had turned on Marsch during defeats against Fulham and Leicester City, which...
Marcus Rashford Scores 100th Manchester United Goal v West Ham
Marcus Rashford has scored his 100th Manchester United goal just a day before his 25th birthday.
BBC
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
Diogo Dalot's Game In Numbers For Manchester United v West Ham
Diogo Dalot produced yet again another fantastic performance for Manchester United today. You can find his stats from the game below.
theScore
Lewandowski snatches win for Barca while luckless Atletico, Sevilla lose
Valencia, Spain, Oct 29, 2022 (AFP) - Barcelona, bruised after Champions League elimination in midweek, snatched a late 1-0 victory at Valencia on Saturday in La Liga, with Robert Lewandowski stretching to convert a 93rd minute winner. The Polish forward managed to divert Raphinha's cross home at the death to...
Where Would Manchester City Be In The Premier League Table Without Erling Haaland?
Erling Haaland has been Manchester City's talisman this season, but how would Pep Guardiola's side fare without him?
ESPN
Jude Bellingham nets winner as Borussia Dortmund beat Eintracht Frankfurt
England international Jude Bellingham scored his third league goal of the season to give Borussia Dortmund a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday that lifted them into the top three of the Bundesliga. Bellingham, who had a quiet first half, fired Dortmund back in front in the 52nd minute...
Report: Newcastle Confident Of New Bruno Guimaraes Deal Amid Chelsea Interest
Newcastle are confident of signing Bruno Guimaraes to a new deal amid interest from Chelsea.
BBC
'Beautiful feeling to reach a century of goals' - Rashford
Rashford speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We didn't play well but good to win games like that. If we want to achieve our aims we have to win games like that. "Beautiful feeling [to get his 100th goal]. Something I have been working on, I feel I need to score more goals like that and keep getting in those areas. Pleased that I have managed to score today and it's always good to score regardless of whether Gareth Southgate is watching or not.
FOX Sports
Milan coach Stefano Pioli signs new deal until 2025
MILAN (AP) — AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has been rewarded for his title-winning exploits with a two-year extension to his contract at the defending champion. Milan announced on Monday that the 57-year-old Pioli has signed a new contract until June 2025. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season.
