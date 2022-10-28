Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Why EML’s (ASX:EML) share price fell 26% on ASX today
EML declared to temporarily cease onboarding any new customer, agent, and distributor to its UK-based subsidiary, Prepaid Financial Services. This decision was driven by a few concerns raised by Financial Conduct Authority. EML’s share price fell 26% on ASX at 10:57 AM AEDT today. EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML) on...
kalkinemedia.com
Carbon (ASX:CBR) posts 66% revenue rise in Q1, shares skyrocket
Carbon Revolution’s share price gained by 51.16% at 11:01 AM AEDT. The company posted a 66.2% growth in the revenue during the first quarter of financial year 2023. Carbon Revolution’s wheels have featured on the Ford core vehicle program for the first time. The share price of Carbon...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s happening with Coles' (ASX:COL) shares lately?
On 26 October 2022, Coles had released its quarterly sales results for Q1 FY23. Coles Group saw rise in its group sales revenue. On 26 October 2022, the Australian retailing giant Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) had released quarterly sales results for its Q1 FY23. As per the official report, Coles witnessed a 1.3% increase in its group sales revenue along with a 1.9% increase in gross retail sales.
kalkinemedia.com
Here's why Piedmont’s (ASX:PLL) shares are trading in green today
Piedmont's shares were trading at AU$0.97 apiece on ASX up 3.76% on ASX at 1.14 PM AEDT. This outperforms ASX 200 materials index, which was trading 0.51% lower at 15,137.20 points. Piedmont's (ASX:PLL) shares were trading higher on Monday despite no price-sensitive news shared by the company. The lithium company’s...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s boosting Origin Energy’s (ASX:ORG) shares today?
Origin Energy shared its September quarterly report today. Origin’s domestic sales volumes have risen 62% in the September quarter. Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) on 31 October 2022 released its quarterly report for the period ended 30 September 2022. The report has covered the performance of the Australian electricity generator’s Integrated Gas and Energy Markets divisions.
kalkinemedia.com
Musgrave (ASX:MGV) quarterly report: Flagship Cue Gold sees significant gold intersections
New significant gold intersections further extending the mineralisation potential have been obtained across Musgrave Minerals Ltd’s projects, mainly the flagship, Cue Gold Project. At White Heat-Mosaic deposit and Big Sky deposit, assay results are pending for several RC holes from extensional and infill RC drilling. Waratah and East Numbers...
kalkinemedia.com
What's pushing ASX higher ahead of interest rate decisions? | Kalkine Media
The Australian sharemarket traded in a green territory. As of 31 Oct, 10:23 AM Sydney time the ASX200 was up, gaining 0.98 per cent. Meanwhile ASX All Ordinaries was also up, gaining 1.06 per cent. On the other hand, the volatility index, the A-VIX is sharply lower today, dropping 9.66 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
kalkinemedia.com
Which ASX-listed penny stock is marching above 77% today? | Kalkine Media
The S&P/ASX200 was up today, gaining 68.8 points or 1.01%. The small ordinaries index was marching in the same zone with a reported gain worth 1.38%. In today's Penny Picks show, we explore: carbon fibre wheels maker Carbon Revolution (ASX:CBR), nickel explorer Cannon Resources (ASX:CNR), and technology company Mobilicom (ASX:MOB). Watch this show for latest updates from ASX small cap space.
kalkinemedia.com
What drove Pushpay’s (ASX:PPH) shares 8% higher today?
Sixth Street and BGH Capital signed an agreement to buy all Pushpay Holdings’ shares. The cash price for Pushpay shares will be NZ$1.34 per share. Pushpay’s share price rose over 8% on ASX today. Pushpay Holdings Limited’s (ASX:PPH) shares were trading higher on Monday despite no major news...
kalkinemedia.com
ASIC penalises Tlou Energy AU$53,280 on corporate greenwashing; key details
ASIC has issued four infringement notices to Tlou Energy for making misleading sustainability and clean energy claims. The Australian energy business has paid AU$53,280 in fine; but denied the allegations. ASIC outlines managing greenwashing and dubious sustainable finance claims as its key priority. Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) has...
kalkinemedia.com
Nitro’s (ASX:NTO) shares zoom up over 17% on Alludo’s offer
Nitro Software has entered a process deed with Alludo, a North American software firm. Alludo has offered to buy all of Nitro for AU$2.00 per share. A few days ago, Nitro was given a takeover offer of AU$1.80 per share by another tech firm Potentia. Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) today...
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s how much Rex Minerals’ (ASX:RXM) shares have gained today
Rex Minerals was trading 24% higher at 11 AM AEDT on ASX today. The company’s cash and cash equivalent stood at AU$36.5 million, as of 30 September 2022. Rex owns 100% of its flagship asset – the Hillside Copper-Gold Project. Shares of ASX-listed gold and copper explorer Rex...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s boosting GrainCorp’s (ASX:GNC) share price today?
The shares of GrainCorp closed in green on ASX today (31 October). Wheat prices have jumped over the weekend due to Russia suspending a major Black Sea grain export deal. The shares of Australia’s integrated grain and edible oil company GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) were on the rise today (31 October 2022) despite there being no price-sensitive update from the company. GrainCorp’s shares were trading 7.860% up at AU$8.370 on the ASX at 4:40 PM AEDT.
kalkinemedia.com
How are these four cybersecurity shares performing today?
Cybersecurity is the practice of safeguarding electronic devices, software, and data from malicious attacks. Cybersecurity is a rising concern in today’s world due to the increase in cybercrime. Recently, the Department of Defence has become the victim of a ransomware attack that might have stolen the personal information of...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 closes in green; IT leads gains, energy falls
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed up today (31 October), gaining 77.80 points or 1.15% to end at 6,863.50 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.24%, but is down 7.81% for the last year to date. IT was the biggest gainer, advancing 2.36% followed by consumer...
kalkinemedia.com
FTSE 100 moved higher amid windfall tax speculations
UK Market: The UK stock market was trading in the positive territory on Monday, with the blue-chip FTSE100 index gaining around 0.2 per cent. Energy and banking stocks were in the limelight amid the spiraling windfall tax speculations. Windfall tax on energy firms might reach 30% and continue till 2028. The shares in North Sea explorers BP, Shell, and Harbour Energy were down, while banking stocks including NatWest and Lloyds surged.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to fall; Wall Street dips
Australian shares are poised to open on a muted note on Tuesday. The latest SPI futures indicate that ASX 200 would open 5 points or 0.1% lower. On Monday, the benchmark index ended 1.15% higher at 6,863.5 points. Australian shares are poised to open on a muted note on Tuesday...
kalkinemedia.com
Business confidence in Scotland slips to 5%: Stocks to watch
Amid the economic turbulence, business confidence in Scotland slipped by 10 points in October. The manufacturing sector fell to 13%, while retail fell to 9%. The current wave of economic challenges is hitting consumers and businesses, making the outlook for the next few months less optimistic. This becomes more concerning as the upcoming months are among the busiest trading period for several businesses. In fact, business confidence in Scotland slipped 10 points to 5% during October.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: British banks witness fall in profits despite rising interest rates
British banks have been in focus amid the rising interest rates. Inflation is in the double digits, and the Bank of England has been raising interest rates to tackle it since December last year. The rise in interest and mortgage rates has made borrowing expensive, but it also has unlocked a key revenue stream for lenders.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to open higher after Wall Street rallies
The Australian share market is expected to start the week on a strong note. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 92 points or 1.35% higher. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 2.6%, the S&P 500 gained 2.45%, and the NASDAQ ended 2.9% higher. The...
