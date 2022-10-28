Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
What’s boosting Origin Energy’s (ASX:ORG) shares today?
Origin Energy shared its September quarterly report today. Origin’s domestic sales volumes have risen 62% in the September quarter. Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) on 31 October 2022 released its quarterly report for the period ended 30 September 2022. The report has covered the performance of the Australian electricity generator’s Integrated Gas and Energy Markets divisions.
kalkinemedia.com
What drove Pushpay’s (ASX:PPH) shares 8% higher today?
Sixth Street and BGH Capital signed an agreement to buy all Pushpay Holdings’ shares. The cash price for Pushpay shares will be NZ$1.34 per share. Pushpay’s share price rose over 8% on ASX today. Pushpay Holdings Limited’s (ASX:PPH) shares were trading higher on Monday despite no major news...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s boosting GrainCorp’s (ASX:GNC) share price today?
The shares of GrainCorp closed in green on ASX today (31 October). Wheat prices have jumped over the weekend due to Russia suspending a major Black Sea grain export deal. The shares of Australia’s integrated grain and edible oil company GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) were on the rise today (31 October 2022) despite there being no price-sensitive update from the company. GrainCorp’s shares were trading 7.860% up at AU$8.370 on the ASX at 4:40 PM AEDT.
kalkinemedia.com
Carbon (ASX:CBR) posts 66% revenue rise in Q1, shares skyrocket
Carbon Revolution’s share price gained by 51.16% at 11:01 AM AEDT. The company posted a 66.2% growth in the revenue during the first quarter of financial year 2023. Carbon Revolution’s wheels have featured on the Ford core vehicle program for the first time. The share price of Carbon...
kalkinemedia.com
Here's why Piedmont’s (ASX:PLL) shares are trading in green today
Piedmont's shares were trading at AU$0.97 apiece on ASX up 3.76% on ASX at 1.14 PM AEDT. This outperforms ASX 200 materials index, which was trading 0.51% lower at 15,137.20 points. Piedmont's (ASX:PLL) shares were trading higher on Monday despite no price-sensitive news shared by the company. The lithium company’s...
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s how much Rex Minerals’ (ASX:RXM) shares have gained today
Rex Minerals was trading 24% higher at 11 AM AEDT on ASX today. The company’s cash and cash equivalent stood at AU$36.5 million, as of 30 September 2022. Rex owns 100% of its flagship asset – the Hillside Copper-Gold Project. Shares of ASX-listed gold and copper explorer Rex...
kalkinemedia.com
Nitro’s (ASX:NTO) shares zoom up over 17% on Alludo’s offer
Nitro Software has entered a process deed with Alludo, a North American software firm. Alludo has offered to buy all of Nitro for AU$2.00 per share. A few days ago, Nitro was given a takeover offer of AU$1.80 per share by another tech firm Potentia. Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) today...
kalkinemedia.com
How these ASX tech shares performed in past one year
ASX 200 Information Technology has dropped 39.15% in a year and 34% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. NYSE Technology index has dropped 40.99% since January 2022. NASDAQ-100 Technology sector index has tumbled by 36.63% since the beginning of 2022. Australian technology index ASX 200 Information Technology (INDEXASX:XIJ) has fallen 34%...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists earnings of tech giants. Here’s how they performed
Cloud segment revenue of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 24 per cent YoY in Q1 FY23. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) noted a six per cent YoY growth in its Q3 FY22 revenue. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) revenue fell four per cent YoY in Q3 FY22. The US market came...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 rises; Ramelius, Coronado gain over 4%
Australian shares opened flat on Tuesday. The ASX 200 rose marginally in opening trade, rising 3 points, or 0.044%, to 6,866.50. On Monday, the benchmark index ended 1.15% higher at 6,863.5 points. Australian shares opened flat on Tuesday after Wall Street closed in the red on Monday. The domestic investors...
kalkinemedia.com
Which ASX-listed penny stock is marching above 77% today? | Kalkine Media
The S&P/ASX200 was up today, gaining 68.8 points or 1.01%. The small ordinaries index was marching in the same zone with a reported gain worth 1.38%. In today's Penny Picks show, we explore: carbon fibre wheels maker Carbon Revolution (ASX:CBR), nickel explorer Cannon Resources (ASX:CNR), and technology company Mobilicom (ASX:MOB). Watch this show for latest updates from ASX small cap space.
kalkinemedia.com
How does inflation impact the stock market? All you need to know
Inflation is a crucial part of the economy, and well-controlled inflation signals a healthy economic condition. The high demand and lower supply can bump up the inflation rate. The central bank generally raises interest rates to control soaring costs. The global market has been disrupted this year due to the...
kalkinemedia.com
Business confidence in Scotland slips to 5%: Stocks to watch
Amid the economic turbulence, business confidence in Scotland slipped by 10 points in October. The manufacturing sector fell to 13%, while retail fell to 9%. The current wave of economic challenges is hitting consumers and businesses, making the outlook for the next few months less optimistic. This becomes more concerning as the upcoming months are among the busiest trading period for several businesses. In fact, business confidence in Scotland slipped 10 points to 5% during October.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media explores TSX Penny stocks to watch in November
In Q2 2022, Xebec Adsorption Inc. reported revenue of C$ 44.5 million. CloudMD Software & Services Inc. added over 350 new customers to their network in Q2 2022. Hamilton Thorne's went up 14 per cent YoY for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2022. As a new market entrant,...
kalkinemedia.com
Can Bitcoin replace gold anytime soon?
Bitcoin was initially not supposed to compete with anything like gold or listed stocks, but to compete with fiat currencies. The term ‘mining’ in the cryptocurrency verse is not at all comparable to the traditional mining process of gold. Gold has definite utility in jewellery and as a...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which stocks to watch as winter energy supplies get a boost?
Finally, there seems to be some good news ahead of the winter season, as the UK’s largest gas storage site has been reopened. While energy suppliers are making efforts to meet the soaring demand, Centrica has announced that it has returned the rough gas storage facility in the North Sea to 20% of its earlier capacity. In light of this development, we look at the shares of the two energy giants.
kalkinemedia.com
5 TSX retail stocks to explore after latest GDP report
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s Q1 2023 net earnings were US$ 872.4 million. On October 28, 2022, stock price of Loblaw Companies Limited was C$ 113.91. On February 25, 2022, Pet Valu Holdings announced its entry into the Québec market. This year has been daunting for the stock market and for...
kalkinemedia.com
Musgrave (ASX:MGV) quarterly report: Flagship Cue Gold sees significant gold intersections
New significant gold intersections further extending the mineralisation potential have been obtained across Musgrave Minerals Ltd’s projects, mainly the flagship, Cue Gold Project. At White Heat-Mosaic deposit and Big Sky deposit, assay results are pending for several RC holes from extensional and infill RC drilling. Waratah and East Numbers...
kalkinemedia.com
Why and how Bitcoin price changes?
Bitcoin was invented to harness the potential of blockchain technology in the payments system and money transfers. With time, the cryptocurrency began to be treated as a speculative investment asset, the value of which can change abruptly. Only a handful of nations, including El Salvador, have made Bitcoin legal tender,...
kalkinemedia.com
LLAP stock soars on new investment update. Find out more here
Terran Orbital manufactures small satellites and provides its services in the US and allied aerospace sector. The LLAP stock jumped over 26 per cent soon after the market opened on Monday. The company had received a US$ 100 million investment from another leading aerospace and defense technology firm. The stocks...
