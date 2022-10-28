Read full article on original website
Here's why Piedmont’s (ASX:PLL) shares are trading in green today
Piedmont's shares were trading at AU$0.97 apiece on ASX up 3.76% on ASX at 1.14 PM AEDT. This outperforms ASX 200 materials index, which was trading 0.51% lower at 15,137.20 points. Piedmont's (ASX:PLL) shares were trading higher on Monday despite no price-sensitive news shared by the company. The lithium company’s...
What’s boosting GrainCorp’s (ASX:GNC) share price today?
The shares of GrainCorp closed in green on ASX today (31 October). Wheat prices have jumped over the weekend due to Russia suspending a major Black Sea grain export deal. The shares of Australia’s integrated grain and edible oil company GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) were on the rise today (31 October 2022) despite there being no price-sensitive update from the company. GrainCorp’s shares were trading 7.860% up at AU$8.370 on the ASX at 4:40 PM AEDT.
What drove Pushpay’s (ASX:PPH) shares 8% higher today?
Sixth Street and BGH Capital signed an agreement to buy all Pushpay Holdings’ shares. The cash price for Pushpay shares will be NZ$1.34 per share. Pushpay’s share price rose over 8% on ASX today. Pushpay Holdings Limited’s (ASX:PPH) shares were trading higher on Monday despite no major news...
Carbon (ASX:CBR) posts 66% revenue rise in Q1, shares skyrocket
Carbon Revolution’s share price gained by 51.16% at 11:01 AM AEDT. The company posted a 66.2% growth in the revenue during the first quarter of financial year 2023. Carbon Revolution’s wheels have featured on the Ford core vehicle program for the first time. The share price of Carbon...
Nitro’s (ASX:NTO) shares zoom up over 17% on Alludo’s offer
Nitro Software has entered a process deed with Alludo, a North American software firm. Alludo has offered to buy all of Nitro for AU$2.00 per share. A few days ago, Nitro was given a takeover offer of AU$1.80 per share by another tech firm Potentia. Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) today...
How these ASX tech shares performed in past one year
ASX 200 Information Technology has dropped 39.15% in a year and 34% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. NYSE Technology index has dropped 40.99% since January 2022. NASDAQ-100 Technology sector index has tumbled by 36.63% since the beginning of 2022. Australian technology index ASX 200 Information Technology (INDEXASX:XIJ) has fallen 34%...
Kalkine : Which Canadian stocks to watch for a long term financial journey? | Kalkine Media
Entering the stock market is a long-term journey, which is why Investors look for steady growth and income from their securities. In this segment we explore six Canadian dividend stocks along to keep your eye on at the moment.
Here’s how much Rex Minerals’ (ASX:RXM) shares have gained today
Rex Minerals was trading 24% higher at 11 AM AEDT on ASX today. The company’s cash and cash equivalent stood at AU$36.5 million, as of 30 September 2022. Rex owns 100% of its flagship asset – the Hillside Copper-Gold Project. Shares of ASX-listed gold and copper explorer Rex...
What's pushing ASX higher ahead of interest rate decisions? | Kalkine Media
The Australian sharemarket traded in a green territory. As of 31 Oct, 10:23 AM Sydney time the ASX200 was up, gaining 0.98 per cent. Meanwhile ASX All Ordinaries was also up, gaining 1.06 per cent. On the other hand, the volatility index, the A-VIX is sharply lower today, dropping 9.66 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
3 Canadian stocks investors could explore on Halloween
In Q2 2022, the consolidated retail sales for Canadian Tire increased by 9.9 per cent. For Q2 2022, the net earnings for Nutrien Ltd. rose to US$ 3,601 million. The adjusted EBITDA for Rogers Sugar Inc. grew to C$ 19,979,000. Halloween is here, and it is time celebrate. Along with...
ASX 200 rises; Ramelius, Coronado gain over 4%
Australian shares opened flat on Tuesday. The ASX 200 rose marginally in opening trade, rising 3 points, or 0.044%, to 6,866.50. On Monday, the benchmark index ended 1.15% higher at 6,863.5 points. Australian shares opened flat on Tuesday after Wall Street closed in the red on Monday. The domestic investors...
Which ASX-listed penny stock is marching above 77% today? | Kalkine Media
The S&P/ASX200 was up today, gaining 68.8 points or 1.01%. The small ordinaries index was marching in the same zone with a reported gain worth 1.38%. In today's Penny Picks show, we explore: carbon fibre wheels maker Carbon Revolution (ASX:CBR), nickel explorer Cannon Resources (ASX:CNR), and technology company Mobilicom (ASX:MOB). Watch this show for latest updates from ASX small cap space.
Kalkine Media explores TSX Penny stocks to watch in November
In Q2 2022, Xebec Adsorption Inc. reported revenue of C$ 44.5 million. CloudMD Software & Services Inc. added over 350 new customers to their network in Q2 2022. Hamilton Thorne's went up 14 per cent YoY for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2022. As a new market entrant,...
Business confidence in Scotland slips to 5%: Stocks to watch
Amid the economic turbulence, business confidence in Scotland slipped by 10 points in October. The manufacturing sector fell to 13%, while retail fell to 9%. The current wave of economic challenges is hitting consumers and businesses, making the outlook for the next few months less optimistic. This becomes more concerning as the upcoming months are among the busiest trading period for several businesses. In fact, business confidence in Scotland slipped 10 points to 5% during October.
ASX 200 likely to fall; Wall Street dips
Australian shares are poised to open on a muted note on Tuesday. The latest SPI futures indicate that ASX 200 would open 5 points or 0.1% lower. On Monday, the benchmark index ended 1.15% higher at 6,863.5 points. Australian shares are poised to open on a muted note on Tuesday...
5 TSX retail stocks to explore after latest GDP report
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s Q1 2023 net earnings were US$ 872.4 million. On October 28, 2022, stock price of Loblaw Companies Limited was C$ 113.91. On February 25, 2022, Pet Valu Holdings announced its entry into the Québec market. This year has been daunting for the stock market and for...
How are these four cybersecurity shares performing today?
Cybersecurity is the practice of safeguarding electronic devices, software, and data from malicious attacks. Cybersecurity is a rising concern in today’s world due to the increase in cybercrime. Recently, the Department of Defence has become the victim of a ransomware attack that might have stolen the personal information of...
ASX 200 likely to open higher after Wall Street rallies
The Australian share market is expected to start the week on a strong note. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 92 points or 1.35% higher. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 2.6%, the S&P 500 gained 2.45%, and the NASDAQ ended 2.9% higher. The...
ASIC penalises Tlou Energy AU$53,280 on corporate greenwashing; key details
ASIC has issued four infringement notices to Tlou Energy for making misleading sustainability and clean energy claims. The Australian energy business has paid AU$53,280 in fine; but denied the allegations. ASIC outlines managing greenwashing and dubious sustainable finance claims as its key priority. Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) has...
LLAP stock soars on new investment update. Find out more here
Terran Orbital manufactures small satellites and provides its services in the US and allied aerospace sector. The LLAP stock jumped over 26 per cent soon after the market opened on Monday. The company had received a US$ 100 million investment from another leading aerospace and defense technology firm. The stocks...
