Amid the economic turbulence, business confidence in Scotland slipped by 10 points in October. The manufacturing sector fell to 13%, while retail fell to 9%. The current wave of economic challenges is hitting consumers and businesses, making the outlook for the next few months less optimistic. This becomes more concerning as the upcoming months are among the busiest trading period for several businesses. In fact, business confidence in Scotland slipped 10 points to 5% during October.

1 DAY AGO