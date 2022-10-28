Read full article on original website
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Levi’s Joins Other Walmart Vendors in Renewable Wind-Energy Investment
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan.
kalkinemedia.com
How these ASX tech shares performed in past one year
ASX 200 Information Technology has dropped 39.15% in a year and 34% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. NYSE Technology index has dropped 40.99% since January 2022. NASDAQ-100 Technology sector index has tumbled by 36.63% since the beginning of 2022. Australian technology index ASX 200 Information Technology (INDEXASX:XIJ) has fallen 34%...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Why was Bitcoin created? Does white paper have an answer? | Kalkine Media
Bitcoin’s white paper talks largely about ‘electronic cash’ and ‘no central authority’ to issue new coins. Bitcoin has been accepted as legal tender in a handful of small countries, but it is yet to achieve the status of a mass currency. Advanced economies like the US, Australia, and Canada have remained skeptical of Bitcoin and altcoins’ (Bitcoin’s alternatives) use as legal tender.
protocol.com
America’s oldest bank gets into crypto
Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
kalkinemedia.com
How does inflation impact the stock market? All you need to know
Inflation is a crucial part of the economy, and well-controlled inflation signals a healthy economic condition. The high demand and lower supply can bump up the inflation rate. The central bank generally raises interest rates to control soaring costs. The global market has been disrupted this year due to the...
Jalopnik
This Is Why Self-Driving Startup Argo AI Is Shutting Down
When the news broke yesterday that Ford-backed self-driving startup Argo AI would be closing its doors, it was a major shock. That’s partly because it felt so sudden but also because, at the time, we had no information on exactly why that decision had been made. However, after Ford’s Q3 earnings call, we have a much better understanding of the automaker’s thinking.
kalkinemedia.com
Can NFTs be used for commercial transactions?
Some popular names in the non-fungible token (NFT) space are Beeple, Pak, CryptoPunk, and Bored Ape Yacht Club. NFTs are typically regarded a part of the broader cryptoverse, but each NFT asset is considered unique. BTC of the Bitcoin and ETH of the Ethereum ecosystem are fungible tokens, and the...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 rises; Coronado, Imugene gain over 6%
Australian shares opened flat on Monday. The ASX 200 rose marginally in opening trade, rising 1 point, or 0.015%, to 6,786.70. On Friday, the benchmark index ended 0.9% lower at 6,785.7 points. Australian shares opened flat on Monday despite Wall Street rallying last Friday, lifted by weaker consumer prices or...
getnews.info
The Rise of the New Age Entrepreneurial Teen Influencer
Successful teen entrepreneur, Appalla Saikiran, Founder and CEO of SCOPE, is paving the way as a teen entrepreneurial influencer. He seeks to revolutionize the startup industry by building a platform for connecting budding entrepreneurs with knowledgeable mentors, investors, and industry experts. SCOPE Founder and CEO Appalla Saikiran is an example...
kalkinemedia.com
Can Bitcoin replace gold anytime soon?
Bitcoin was initially not supposed to compete with anything like gold or listed stocks, but to compete with fiat currencies. The term ‘mining’ in the cryptocurrency verse is not at all comparable to the traditional mining process of gold. Gold has definite utility in jewellery and as a...
blockworks.co
Franklin Templeton Exec: Digital Assets Are ‘Frontier Risk Alternatives’
The $1.3 trillion fund group is playing with the idea of launching additional crypto strategies after debuting its crypto SMAs. Franklin Templeton is exploring ways to bring additional digital asset investment strategies to market following the launch of its crypto-focused separately managed accounts (SMAs) last month. Roger Bayston, the company’s...
kalkinemedia.com
Why and how Bitcoin price changes?
Bitcoin was invented to harness the potential of blockchain technology in the payments system and money transfers. With time, the cryptocurrency began to be treated as a speculative investment asset, the value of which can change abruptly. Only a handful of nations, including El Salvador, have made Bitcoin legal tender,...
kalkinemedia.com
Inside InComm Payments’ acquisition of The Card Network
InComm Payments has acquired Australian gift card provider The Card Network for an undisclosed price. The transaction is expected to increase the ability of InComm Payments to make personalised gift card products. A payment technology provider InComm Payments on 26 October 2022 shared that it has acquired Australia's go-to gift...
kalkinemedia.com
ASIC penalises Tlou Energy AU$53,280 on corporate greenwashing; key details
ASIC has issued four infringement notices to Tlou Energy for making misleading sustainability and clean energy claims. The Australian energy business has paid AU$53,280 in fine; but denied the allegations. ASIC outlines managing greenwashing and dubious sustainable finance claims as its key priority. Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) has...
forkast.news
A 100% reserve is a must for any stablecoin: Wemade CEO
A stablecoin that is not stable is an “oxymoron,” said Henry Chang, chief executive officer of South Korea-based blockchain game developer Wemade Co. Ltd., at the Blockchain Week in Busan (BWB2022) event on Thursday. Fast facts. “For the past six months, stablecoin was in fact taboo amongst the...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange FTX Plans To Develop a Stablecoin, Says CEO Sam Bankman-Fried: Report
The Bahamas-based crypto exchange FTX could soon develop its own stablecoin, according to the firm’s chief executive, Sam Bankman-Fried. In a new interview with European Web3 media company The Big Whale, Bankman-Fried teases the possibility that FTX could make moves on issuing a stablecoin soon. “We’ve held off on...
kalkinemedia.com
25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire
Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Are Twitter’s active users declining? | Kalkine Media
As Tesla's CEO and billionaire Elon Musk gears up to buy the microblogging platform Twitter, his controversial Tweet has underlined an important matter: the falling number of active users on the platform. Musk recently tweeted a question, with a statement that the top accounts on the platform rarely tweeted; closing the tweet, he asked- Is Twitter dying? Well, it was not just one of Musk's whims to start a banter; an investigative report published by Reuters has further validated this claim.
