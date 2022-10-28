Read full article on original website
VannDa Drops ‘J+O II,’ His Follow-Up To 2020 ‘$kull The Album’ Hit Single
VannDa shows no signs of stopping. The Cambodian hip hop star shared his latest surprise single, “J+O II,” a follow-up to his 2020 hit single, “J+O” off his $kull the Album LP. The new track arrives two weeks after “Bong,” his second collaborative single with fellow...
Coolio Collaborator Shares Rapper's First Posthumous Song, ‘Do You Want It’
Coolio fans have been given a brand new single from the late rapper, showcasing the talents of an Australian artist he was working with prior to his untimely death. The new song, “Do You Want It,” arrived on Friday (October 28) via Cosmic Bounce Records, which explained in a statement posted alongside a lyric video that this date — which happens to mark the one month anniversary of Coolio’s death — was always the intended release date.
Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on SNL
Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message
Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
Adele Shares New “I Drink Wine” Video: Watch
Adele has shared a new video for “I Drink Wine,” the latest clip from her latest LP, 30. It’s directed by Joe Talbot. Check it out below. “I Drink Wine” is Adele’s third 30 visual, having previously shared music videos for “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.” On social media, Adele noted that the clip for “I Drink Wine” was actually the first she had shot in the album cycle.
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar with Rising Star Doechii with These Fiery Tracks
Doechii first burst onto the scene with the release of her debut record, “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake.” Users of the popular platform TikTok would soon catch on, making the track a massive hit. The response caught the eye of California-based music label Top Dawg Entertainment which offered the Tampa native a record deal.
Eminem didn’t give a damn — but everyone else did
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As hard as it is to believe Eminem turned 50 this year, it’s even harder to comprehend everything the guy who brazenly proclaimed, “Hi, my name is, chka-chka, Slim Shady” has accomplished. Eminem is the best-selling artist of the 21st century, having sold...
Diddy Almost Fights 'Power' Actor While Dressed As The Joker For Halloween
Diddy “highjacked” Halloween by morphing into the Joker this year, but his shenanigans almost landed him in a fight with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson. In various clips that have surfaced online, the Bad Boy boss can be seen terrorizing the streets of Los Angeles in full Health Ledger-inspired get-up on Saturday night (October 29).
Jeezy Explains Past Issues With Former Manager & Quality Control Co-Founder Coach K
Jeezy has addressed his past issues with former manager and Quality Control Music co-founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee. The Atlanta rapper mentioned the QC executive on his new Snofall album with DJ Drama, which dropped on October 21. “Got love for Coach K, even though he went with the other guy,” he rapped on “One Hunnid.”
Rick Ross Tries His Hand At Jamaican Accent In New Studio Session
Rick Ross has yet to announce plans for a follow-up to Richer Than I Ever Been, but fans may see a new side of Rozay whenever that project arrives. In a new clip posted to Instagram on Friday (October 28), Rick Ross can be heard saying he “needs honey for his tea” in a rough Patois. Two men who seem more fluent in the Jamaican dialect join in on the banter before the three begin reciting what might be the hook to a song.
Joyner Lucas Earns First Acting Role Thanks To Mark Wahlberg
Joyner Lucas is on his way to Hollywood after A-lister Mark Wahlberg helped the rapper land his very first acting role. According to TMZ, Wahlberg “handpicked” Joyner for the role in a new film, which is set to start shooting over the next six months and is due to be released in late 2023 or early 2024. There’s no word on co-stars or the title of the blockbuster.
Lil Bibby Reveals How He Tricked Hackers To Prevent Juice WRLD's 'In My Head' From Leaking
Lil Bibby laid a small trap to trick hackers into not leaking Juice WRLD’s latest posthumous song, “In My Head,” which arrived on Friday (October 28). The Grade A Productions head uploaded a 30-second snippet of the track under the name “Rush Hour” to streaming services earlier this week. In an Instagram post on Wednesday (October 26), Bibby revealed the fake song title was a deliberate effort to deceive hackers, who have leaked hundreds of Juice WRLD tracks in the past.
It's official: Rihanna returns to music with 'Lift Me Up'
After six years without releasing a solo song Rihanna on Friday dropped "Lift Me Up," the lead track off the Marvel sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Her label said the song is a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who played the title character in the first "Black Panther" film and died of cancer last year.
Consequence Calls Out G.O.O.D. Music Artists For Not Defending Kanye West
Consequence has called out G.O.O.D. Music artists — past and present — for not publicly supporting Kanye West amid the costly backlash to his recent anti-Semitic comments. The Queens, New York rapper — who was one of the first artists signed by Ye and spent almost a decade on the label — posted a video on social media on Friday (October 28) questioning his fellow G.O.O.D. Music alumni for not coming to Kanye’s aid.
Lil Pump Doesn't Think J. Cole Predicted His Career Decline: 'He Predicted Shit'
Lil Pump doesn’t believe J. Cole crystal-balled his career trajectory. The Harverd Dropout rapper reflected on his brief spat — and subsequent sit-down — with the Dreamville MC in a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, where he refuted the notion that Cole predicted his supposed decline following his breakout hit “Gucci Gang.”
Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single
For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
Juice WRLD Posthumously Releases "In My Head"
Juice WRLD has posthumously released a brand new single entitled “In My Head.”. Clocking in at just a little over three minutes, the cut is produced by Tre Pounds, Max Lord and Sheldon Ferguson, and follows the previous single “Bye Bye” with Marshmello. “In My Head” also arrives with an accompanying music video directed and shot by Steve Cannon and Chris Long that remembers the artist for his dedication to his craft, the fun he had and just how much the world truly loved him.
Steve Lacy Storms Off Stage After Fan Throws A Camera At Him
Steve Lacy canceled his show at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans after a fan hit him with a camera. During his Give You the World Tour stop on Monday night (Oct. 24), the Soul Train award-nominated artist paused the show mid-song to address the crowd. In a video that has gone viral, The Internet’s breakout star can be seen cautioning the crowd to stop throwing items on stage. More from VIBE.comBeyoncé And Mary J. Blige Lead 2022 Soul Train Award NominationsQueen Naija, Serayah, And Other R&B Crooners Dropped Pre-Valentine's Day BopsKali Uchis Brings Fans "Just A Stranger" Video After being...
Meek Mill Flips Ice Spice’s ‘Munch’ Into New Freestyle
Meek Mill has released a new freestyle channeling Ice Spice‘s “Munch (Feelin’ U) — listen to a snippet below. On Saturday (Oct. 29), Meek took to Instagram to share a clip of the freestyle over Spice‘s breakout drill track. Continuing to show his admiration for...
