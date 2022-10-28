Rick Ross has yet to announce plans for a follow-up to Richer Than I Ever Been, but fans may see a new side of Rozay whenever that project arrives. In a new clip posted to Instagram on Friday (October 28), Rick Ross can be heard saying he “needs honey for his tea” in a rough Patois. Two men who seem more fluent in the Jamaican dialect join in on the banter before the three begin reciting what might be the hook to a song.

2 DAYS AGO