ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Flashback Friday: Giants demolish Seahawks, 44-6, in 2008

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38GDA7_0iq9xR7r00

The 2008 season began with a bang for the defending Super Bowl champion New York Giants. They ripped off three straight wins against Washington, St. Louis and Cincinnati before breaking for their bye in Week 4.

When they returned, the the 3-0 Giants played host to Mike Holmgren’s 1-2 Seattle Seahawks. It did not go well for the visitors.

Everything was going right for Tom Coughlin’s Giants. The AP hit the nail on the head with their recap of the game.

In a nearly flawless performance, Eli Manning threw two touchdowns, Brandon Jacobs ran for two more and the unbeaten Giants scored on their first five possessions in a 44-6 victory that embarrassed the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The win was the eighth straight for the Giants (4-0) dating to last year’s playoffs, and it gave the Super Bowl champions their best start since 1990, when they posted a 13-3 record and also won the NFL title. The Giants rolled up 523 yards in total offense, their most since collecting 524 yards against Green Bay on Jan. 6, 2002, and limited Seattle to 187.

The next week, they would get ambushed by the Cleveland Browns, 35-14, on Monday Night Football but then immediately got back on track by reeling off seven consecutive wins to up their record to 11-1.

Then, the wheels were about to come flying off the wagon. Star wide receiver Plaxico Burress accidentally shot himself in the leg a few days before the Giants’ November 30th 23-7 win over Washington.

Burress not only ended his season, he also derailed the Giants’ quest for a repeat. The incident proved to be too much of a distraction for the Giants to overcome. They lost three of their final four regular season games to finish at 12-4 but still gained the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs.

But that would not matter. The Giants logged in a lethargic performance in their divisional round game against the Philadelphia Eagles, losing 23-11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots players dumped water on Bill Belichick after his historic win and he actually seemed to love it

The New England Patriots got a big, 22-17, win over the New York Jets on the road on Sunday to get back to. 500 at 4-4. While the victory allowed them to shake off their ugly loss to the Chicago Bears last week, it also lifted head coach Bill Belichick into second place for the most wins by a coach in NFL history with 325 victories (regular season and postseason combined). He had been tied with the legendary George Halas going into Sunday’s game.
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tanking Rankings Entering Week 9

Lions' den remains atop Tanking Rankings (USA TODAY Network) The Detroit Lions flirted with victory. However, the NFC North doormats managed to let Miami rally so it kept its place at the top of the Tanking Rankings. Next up for Dan Campbell's crew is another team with a Tanking Ranking spot — surprisingly, it's Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. (Stats via of Tankathon.com.)15. Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1, (strength of schedule: .520) (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports) The Colts found another way to lose, this time late against Washington. Hopefully, a quarterback will be available when they choose in the first round. Sam Ehlinger...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts fire OC Marcus Brady

The Indianapolis Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, the team announced Tuesday. In a relatively shocking move, Brady has been relieved of his duties after holding the offensive coordinator role since the start of the 2021 season. He took over the position after Nick Sirianni was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles to be their head coach.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Myles Garrett on win over Bengals: 'The light was never gone'

The Cleveland Browns racked up a much-needed win with a Monday Night Football blowout of the Cincinnati Bengals. Winning by a score of 32-13, the Browns advance to 3-5 on the season, and sit at 2-1 in the AFC North division. During his postgame press conference, defense end Myles Garrett said “The light was never gone,” from the locker room despite dropping four games in a row.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where the Lions rank in statistical metrics after Week 8

Eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season have played out. It’s not quite the halfway point in a 17-game schedule, but it’s still a nice breaking point in the season. The Detroit Lions currently sit at 1-6, the NFL’s worst record. Every other team except the 1-5-1 Houston Texans has managed two or more wins through the first eight weeks. How the Lions sunk to that point is a complex equation, but the combination of stats and figures leading there tells a pretty strong story.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy