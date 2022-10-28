Read full article on original website
Kanye West Apologizes For George Floyd Comments, Says Adidas Spat Humbled Him
Kanye West has offered an apology to the family of George Floyd after saying that Floyd died from fentanyl, and not from the physical force of Minneapolis police officers. On Friday (October 28), West said he was sorry for these comments while surrounded by paparazzi, per Consequence. “When I see...
J.I.D, Tems & More To Perform At American Music Awards In November
J.I.D and Tems have been announced alongside a slew of other performers who will take the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards in November. The 2022 American Music Awards announced on Monday (October 31) that Wizkid and D-Nice will also make an appearance on a stacked pop-heavy roster that includes P!NK and Carrie Underwood.
VannDa Drops ‘J+O II,’ His Follow-Up To 2020 ‘$kull The Album’ Hit Single
VannDa shows no signs of stopping. The Cambodian hip hop star shared his latest surprise single, “J+O II,” a follow-up to his 2020 hit single, “J+O” off his $kull the Album LP. The new track arrives two weeks after “Bong,” his second collaborative single with fellow...
Kid Cudi 'Entergalactic' Is A Worthy Potential Final Flight
Earlier this month, Kid Cudi on an episode of Complex’s ‘Hot Ones,’ while putting in work on spicy chicken wings, divulged some even spicier personal news: “I just don’t know if I want to do music and drop albums for too much longer. I’m kind of nearing the end on all things Kid Cudi. I’m really curious to see what else I can do.” This is certainly a piece of information nobody was expecting as all signs pointed to the Cleveland crooner being in a very musical place lately. From consistently dropping well received music to being amid a very successful stadium tour, it would appear Cudder was gearing up for his 2020s musical ascendancy.
Rick Ross Tries His Hand At Jamaican Accent In New Studio Session
Rick Ross has yet to announce plans for a follow-up to Richer Than I Ever Been, but fans may see a new side of Rozay whenever that project arrives. In a new clip posted to Instagram on Friday (October 28), Rick Ross can be heard saying he “needs honey for his tea” in a rough Patois. Two men who seem more fluent in the Jamaican dialect join in on the banter before the three begin reciting what might be the hook to a song.
