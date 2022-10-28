Read full article on original website
ComicBook
The Best Fallout Game Is Now 100% Free
The best Fallout game is now 100 percent free, courtesy of Amazon, with a few catches. For one, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any platform that's not the PC, you're out of luck. Secondly, the deal is locked behind Prime Gaming, which means it's locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription. The final catch is that the deal needs to be redeemed this month as it will expire in December. That said, once claimed it's yours to keep forever.
The 10 Best Steam Games Available on Switch You Can Play Right Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Can You Play Steam Games on Switch? Divinity: Orignal Sin 2 – Definitive Edition Civilization VI Hades Bear & Breakfast Stardew Valley Monster Hunter Rise Hollow Knight No Man’s Sky Monster Train First Class Loop Hero The best Steam games on Switch aren’t just the ones that have excellent features like cross-save or crossplay, but the ones that naturally fit onto a handheld console. There are lots of reasons why you’d rather not be sat at your desk, even if you do have one of the best gaming mice...
dotesports.com
A next-gen update is coming to Fallout 4 in 2023
Fallout 4 is receiving a next-gen update in 2023, making it the perfect time to dive back into the Commonwealth for an improved experience. We’re coming up on the end of the month-long Fallout 25th-anniversary celebration, but fans can expect a few more exciting updates before it’s over. The latest Bethesda blog post highlights some of the events and features coming in the next couple of weeks, including the festive updates to Fallout 76 and new bundles. But one update fans might’ve not expected is an update to Fallout 4 for next-gen consoles and PC.
wegotthiscovered.com
Thousands of crybabies sign petition to remove ‘House of the Dragon’ head writer before season 2
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for ‘House of the Dragon’ season one. On today’s episode of ‘this is why we can’t have nice things’, we present you with a petition undersigned by a 2000-strong group of people with such severe PTSD over the latter few Game of Thrones seasons that they would see House of the Dragon writer Sara Hess lose her job over one scene they took issue with.
disneydining.com
VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down
As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
Adult performer breaks back jumping into foam pit at San Diego streamer convention
A prominent Twitch streamer and adult film star said she broke her back in several places over the weekend after she jumped into a foam pit during a streaming convention at the San Diego Convention Center. Adriana Chechik, who has more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram and over 800,000 followers on Twitch, was one […]
Refinery29
Disney’s First Plus-Size Animated Character Is Here — So What’s Next?
Content warning: This article discusses body image and disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing. Disney has received a wave of praise over the past few days following the release of a new short film, Reflect. While many of us have grown up seeing Disney princesses and characters with narrow waists and slender frames, Reflect represents the animation powerhouse's deviation from this trend as it continues its mission to better represent society's diversity.
Netflix viewers all issue same warning about new horror series
Warning: Contains references to suicide. Netflix viewers are advising fans to be wary before diving in to the streamer's new horror series which comes just in time for Halloween. The nights are drawing in, the temperature is dropping and pumpkins are on sale, so it's officially time for some scary...
thedigitalfix.com
The best scene in the House of the Dragon finale was Matt Smith’s idea
So, the latest adventure from the world of Game of Thrones is over, for now, as House of the Dragon episode 10 closes out a stunning first season of the fantasy series. One of the most important scenes of the finale though, was all thanks to an idea from Daemon Targaryen actor Matt Smith.
Netflix Has Rolled Out New Feature That Customers Have Wanted For Ages
Netflix has announced a new feature that people have been waiting a long time for.
Fans are already calling for sequel to Netflix's current number one movie
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The School for Good and Evil. Only a few days after The School for Good and Evil dropped on Netflix - with a cliffhanger ending - fans are now begging for a sequel. Watch the magical trailer below:. The film is adapted from the...
Hogwarts Legacy becomes Steam's most-wishlisted game
Hogwarts Legacy is currently the most wishlisted game on Steam, surpassing Starfield, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Sons of the Forest and other highly anticipated titles. Set in the 19th century, this will be a slightly different magical school for fans to explore in an open world, featuring familiar faces like Nearly Headless Nick, The Fat Lady, and Peeves. Furthermore, players will be able to customise their character, changing their voice and body type, house and gender. Characters encountered in classes can deepen their friendships with the player character and come along on quests, offering unique dialogue options.
Feral Ghouls basically turn Fallout 4 into a bonafide horror game
I don't know if I'll ever get over my fear of Feral Ghouls in Fallout 4
Modern Warfare 2 players are obsessed with game's new 'anti-camping' tool
You may have heard of a little ol’ game called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II which was released on Friday. Chances are, you’ve either been playing the game non-stop since, or your friends have and they haven’t stopped talking about it. Perhaps rather unsurprisingly, Modern Warfare II sales are massively up compared to last year’s Vanguard.
IGN
'Epic Didn't Really Know What to Do With the Franchise,' Cliff Bleszinski on the Gears of War Sale to Xbox
While Gears of War has always been connected to the Xbox brand, the series was created by Epic Games as an exclusive. And though the series eventually found its way to Microsoft's first-party portfolio, lead designer Cliff Bleszinski shared his thoughts on the sale. IGN sat down with Bleszinski for...
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
Xbox boss Phil Spencer wants to "treat Call of Duty like Minecraft" and bring it to more platforms
Spencer specifically mentioned Call of Duty on Switch as something he'd like to see
Yu-Gi-Oh player makes 3D battles real, fulfilling childhood dream
Konami’s Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise may have burst onto the scene back in 1996, but it’s still going strong today. Earlier this year, creator Kazuki Takahashi died in an apparent snorkelling accident, prompting an outpouring of love from fans. Many mourned the creator of one of the greatest trading card games of all time but Takahashi’s greatest legacy is Yu-Gi-Oh!’s unwavering popularity.
5 awesome FPS games coming out before the end of 2022
Warzone 2 is the biggest FPS set to release in 2022, but it isn't the only one you should be paying attention to
