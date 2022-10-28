Read full article on original website
Related
Xbox makes a loss on every console it sells, says Phil Spencer
Earlier this year, Sony made the (understandably) unpopular decision to raise the price of the PS5 in a number of countries. Although the change wasn’t global, price tags in a number of places, including the UK, Australia, Japan and Canada were hit with significant mark-ups - in the UK, the Disc edition now costs £479.99 (up from £449.99), while the Digital edition is £389.99 (up from £359.99). The company explained that this was “a necessity given the current global economic environment”.
Xbox boss Phil Spencer wants to "treat Call of Duty like Minecraft" and bring it to more platforms
Spencer specifically mentioned Call of Duty on Switch as something he'd like to see
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Furious Over Cross-Play Options
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has finally been released and players are jumping into the multiplayer shooter. While the excitement around Infinity Ward's latest game is high, Xbox and PC players have discovered they are lacking an option that PlayStation gamers have. On Twitter, many players have begun to share their frustration that the Xbox version of the game doesn't have the option to disable cross-play with PC players. To make matters worse, the PlayStation version, on both PS4 and PS5, has the option to disable cross-play and only matchmake with other PlayStation users, adding another item to the list of exclusive PlayStation benefits for "Modern Warfare 2."
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Won't Let PC and Xbox Players Disable Crossplay
Those playing the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox and PC have realized that they can’t disable crossplay with other platforms. However, PlayStation players do have this option. PC lacks the function entirely, while the only way for Xbox players to disable crossplay right now is...
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free
Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Engadget
Microsoft now implies that it will support Call of Duty on PlayStation forever
Earlier this year, Sony PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said that Microsoft's promise to support Call of Duty on PlayStation for three more years was "inadequate on many levels." Now in comments to the gaming podcast SameBrain, Xbox chief Phil Spencer appears to have extended that timeframe to forever, or at least as long as PlayStation exists as a platform.
The Xbox Series S is doing exactly what Microsoft wanted
The Game Pass machine is bringing new people into the Xbox ecosystem
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
Unlike PlayStation and Nintendo, Xbox still loses money when it sells a new console
Microsoft loses up to $200 on each new-gen Xbox
Modern Warfare 2 players are obsessed with game's new 'anti-camping' tool
You may have heard of a little ol’ game called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II which was released on Friday. Chances are, you’ve either been playing the game non-stop since, or your friends have and they haven’t stopped talking about it. Perhaps rather unsurprisingly, Modern Warfare II sales are massively up compared to last year’s Vanguard.
Netflix Has Rolled Out New Feature That Customers Have Wanted For Ages
Netflix has announced a new feature that people have been waiting a long time for.
Mark Zuckerberg is betting it all on the metaverse because he wants to create an imitation world where he controls everything
Mark Zuckerberg is doubling down on the metaverse, despite Wall Street's concerns. In the metaverse, Zuckerberg's company Meta would own the data it collects. Zuckerberg wouldn't have to worry about other companies interfering with his business, like Apple. Mark Zuckerberg is doubling down on the metaverse — much to Wall...
ComicBook
Huge PlayStation Exclusive Was Almost an Xbox Game
One of the biggest PlayStation console exclusives was almost an Xbox exclusive, according to a new report. Between games like Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Bloodborne, Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part 2, the PS4 had some absolutely killer exclusive games. So far, the PS5 is continuing this trend with the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo, and of course the new God of War Ragnarok. The PlayStation's most popular console exclusive is none of these award-winning games though, it's Genshin Impact, a free-to-play game that is still slated to come to Nintendo Switch but remains a PlayStation console exclusive for the moment. While the game is still supposedly Switch-bound, there's been no word of the game coming to Xbox. And it may never come to Xbox consoles as it sounds like PlayStation locked down some exclusivity deal during the game's development. Before this happened though, Xbox reportedly had the same opportunity but passed on the game, a decision that likely cost it millions.
NME
“Not our intent” to remove Call of Duty from Playstation says Xbox chief
Xbox head Phil Spencer has again reiterated that Call of Duty will still be coming to PlayStation consoles following Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Spencer’s comments were made during an interview with Same Brain on YouTube (thanks, Eurogamer), where he said that Microsoft intended to keep releasing Call of Duty on Sony’s consoles “as long as there’s a PlayStation out there to ship to.”
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Xbox boss hints at work on new consoles: "We have ideas about things we might want to try next"
Microsoft is already considering new hardware
dotesports.com
One Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map was secretly deleted ahead of global launch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Spec Ops modes are rolling out across the globe today. The new CoD title had a staggered release, with the campaign arriving on consoles and PCs over a week ago. Before launch, the Modern Warfare 2 beta saw a massive collection...
Do Double XP Tokens Transfer to Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching and players are left wondering whether they'll be able to transfer over their hard-earned Double XP tokens to the new title. Double XP tokens have greatly benefited many Call of Duty players over the years. As its name implies these provide...
techunwrapped.com
Another price increase is coming, this time Xbox Game Pass
If something has revolutionized the video game sector, that has been Xbox GamePass. This service allows us, in exchange for a subscription, to access more than 300 games, which we can play on an Xbox console, on a PC, and even in the cloud thanks to xCloud. This service has a cost of 12.99 euros per month, and with it we have full access to everything. But there have always been doubts: is this service profitable? how much money does Microsoft make on it? Will prices ever go up? All this, finally, has been revealed today.
Gamer orders Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle, gets Ragnarök early instead
We’re in the final countdown to God of War: Ragnarök’s release now, and fans have every reason to be excited. In his preview, GAMINGbible’s very own Ewan said that “the combat is faster, the puzzles are smarter, and the bosses far more imposing than ever before”, and added that it’s “shaping up to be everything we could have possibly wanted from a sequel to God of War - and so much more”.
GAMINGbible
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 1