Miami, Fla. - The FIU women's volleyball team (7-17, 4-6 C-USA) dropped their Sunday afternoon matchup in four sets in a non-conference matchup against the University of North Florida (25-17, 23-25, 22-25, 11-25). The Panthers were off to a great start in this match winning the first set 25-17. Outside...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO