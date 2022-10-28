Read full article on original website
Charges: Rochester Man Caught in the Act of Copper Wire Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a Rochester man they say was caught in the act of a copper wire theft over the weekend. Charges filed Monday indicate Rochester police officers responded to a reported burglary in the 800 block of Broadway...
Law Enforcement Log
Friday night at 8:25 p.m. A vehicle hit a house on the corner of 9th and South Broadway knocking out transformer knocking out power to southside of Albert Lea. Saturday at 1 p.m. 67-Year old Mark Jacobs charged with 2 counts of 5th Degree Assault, 1 count of 1st degree burglary, and 1 count of 4th degree sexual misconduct.
Tools stolen from Rochester construction trailer
(ABC 6 News) – Custom Siding reported the theft of several thousand dollars’ worth of tools last week, according to Rochester police. Officers who reported to the 5000 block of Scenic Drive SW found that an individual had cut the padlock off a trailer belonging to Custom Siding, and had stolen $5-10K of tools sometime between 5 p.m. Oct. 27 and 8 a.m. Oct. 28.
Guilty plea in Fillmore County drug case involving a child
PRESTON, Minn. – A Fillmore County man charged with nine drug-related crimes pleads guilty to one of them. Evan Dillon Kringler, 29 of Spring Valley, entered a guilty plea Monday to storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child. Kringler was arrested June 16 after the Fillmore County...
One Person in Custody After Shooting in Northwest Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson says officers responded about 2:30 PM to reports of shots fired in the area of the 2300 block of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest. After arriving at the scene, officers discovered multiple shots had struck a vehicle and at least one bullet hit a residence.
Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman currently serving a 57-month prison sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee on a felony 3rd degree drug possession charge stemming from a search of her residence by authorities on September 16th, 2020 has now also been sentenced to prison time and restitution on a felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court.
Rochester Teen Charged With Aggravated Robbery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An 18-year-old Rochester man has been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for his alleged involvement in a robbery and assault earlier this week. Calvin Cooper also faces a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was formally arraigned on the charges in Olmsted County Court...
New Floyd County Sheriff’s K9 Helps Nab Suspect Who Fired Gun Near Deputy
A north Iowa man who fired a gun near a law enforcement officer is in custody after he tried to elude authorities. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 39-year-old John Salocker of Nora Springs following an incident that began shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. Salocker has been charged with eluding involving OWI or drugs, a Class D felony.
$250,000 Bail For Rochester Teenager Charged in Knife Incident
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester teenager was arraigned this afternoon in Olmsted County Court on charges connected to an incident Wednesday night during which he allegedly threatened the father of his underage girlfriend with a knife. Bail for 18-year-old Jacob Bale was set at $250,000 after he was...
Rochester woman injured in car/deer collision on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County Monday morning
A Rochester woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County early Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2013 Hyundai Sonata being driven by 24-year old Arianna Marie Caddell of Rochester was southbound on Highway 63 at approximately 6:42 a.m. Monday morning when her vehicle struck a deer near milepost 27 in Racine Township.
Albert Lea man sentenced to prison time on felony DWI, violating DANCO charges in Mower County District Court
An Albert Lea man who pleaded guilty to a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop in Mower County on November 1st, 2021 has been sentenced to prison time. 35-year old William Michael Oleson was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 72 months in prison for...
Car-Deer Crash Injures Rochester Woman
Racine, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt after the vehicle she was driving struck a deer in Mower County Monday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Arianna Caddell was traveling south on Hwy. 63 a few miles north of Racine when she struck the animal with her Hyundai Sonata around 6:40 a.m. Caddell was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Man wanted in Missouri taken into custody after Mitchell Co. pursuit
MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - A wanted 30-year-old from Missouri was taken into custody Monday night following a foot pursuit in Mitchell County. Rocky Solenberg was wanted on a felony warrant and fled from authorities at 7:30 p.m. Troopers with the Iowa State Patrol, St. Ansgar Police and the Osage Police...
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
Man Accused of Attempting to Stab Woman in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man accused of attempting to stab a woman in Rochester made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court earlier this week. 37-year-old Shawn Jakubowski is facing a charge for second-degree assault in connection with an incident that occurred inside of a vehicle early Monday morning. The criminal complaint says a female told Rochester police Jakubowski and her were arguing about his drug use while he was fidgeting with a pocket knife.
Mason City woman changes plea on dealing meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman accused of dealing meth is taking a plea deal. Amanda Kay Butner, 31 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. She was arrested July 15 in the 400 block of Tiffany Drive in Mason City. Court documents state Butner, also known as Amanda Kay Staley, was found with several baggies containing meth.
Assault in Downtown Rochester Alley Leads to Prison Sentence
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to 2-years in prison for beating up a man in a downtown Rochester alley last year. 42-year-old Ernest Pitchford earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was charged in July of last year after Rochester police investigated a man's report that he had been assaulted by three men in the alley behind the 300 block of South Broadway in the early morning of May 30, 2021.
Five people injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Saturday evening
Five people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County just south of Austin Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van being driven by 44-year old Jessica Marie Gerereo of Austin was southbound on Highway 218 and attempted to turn eastbound onto 29th Ave. SE in Austin Township at approximately 9:18 p.m. Saturday evening when her vehicle collided with a 2021 Toyota Venza being driven by 79-year old Mahlon Stanley Krueger of Austin, which was northbound on Highway 218 at the time of the accident.
Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Father of Missing Stewartville Girl With Knife
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening the father of a missing Stewartville girl with a knife Wednesday night. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the report of an altercation involving a knife in the area of Broadway Ave. North and Northern Heights Dr. Northeast shortly before 7:30 p.m. Responding officers arrived and found the girl, her father and friend of the father in the area.
Woman sentenced for Charles City robbery after man goes free
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman who pleaded guilty to a violent robbery is going to prison while the man arrested with her has gone free. Kathyleen Mason, 39 of Charles City, has been sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars. She pleaded guilty to one count of willful injury for an incident on July 10.
