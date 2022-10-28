ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Sasquatch 107.7

Charges: Rochester Man Caught in the Act of Copper Wire Theft

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a Rochester man they say was caught in the act of a copper wire theft over the weekend. Charges filed Monday indicate Rochester police officers responded to a reported burglary in the 800 block of Broadway...
ROCHESTER, MN
myalbertlea.com

Law Enforcement Log

Friday night at 8:25 p.m. A vehicle hit a house on the corner of 9th and South Broadway knocking out transformer knocking out power to southside of Albert Lea. Saturday at 1 p.m. 67-Year old Mark Jacobs charged with 2 counts of 5th Degree Assault, 1 count of 1st degree burglary, and 1 count of 4th degree sexual misconduct.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Tools stolen from Rochester construction trailer

(ABC 6 News) – Custom Siding reported the theft of several thousand dollars’ worth of tools last week, according to Rochester police. Officers who reported to the 5000 block of Scenic Drive SW found that an individual had cut the padlock off a trailer belonging to Custom Siding, and had stolen $5-10K of tools sometime between 5 p.m. Oct. 27 and 8 a.m. Oct. 28.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Guilty plea in Fillmore County drug case involving a child

PRESTON, Minn. – A Fillmore County man charged with nine drug-related crimes pleads guilty to one of them. Evan Dillon Kringler, 29 of Spring Valley, entered a guilty plea Monday to storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child. Kringler was arrested June 16 after the Fillmore County...
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

One Person in Custody After Shooting in Northwest Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson says officers responded about 2:30 PM to reports of shots fired in the area of the 2300 block of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest. After arriving at the scene, officers discovered multiple shots had struck a vehicle and at least one bullet hit a residence.
ROCHESTER, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court

An Austin woman currently serving a 57-month prison sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee on a felony 3rd degree drug possession charge stemming from a search of her residence by authorities on September 16th, 2020 has now also been sentenced to prison time and restitution on a felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court.
AUSTIN, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Teen Charged With Aggravated Robbery

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An 18-year-old Rochester man has been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for his alleged involvement in a robbery and assault earlier this week. Calvin Cooper also faces a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was formally arraigned on the charges in Olmsted County Court...
ROCHESTER, MN
kchanews.com

New Floyd County Sheriff’s K9 Helps Nab Suspect Who Fired Gun Near Deputy

A north Iowa man who fired a gun near a law enforcement officer is in custody after he tried to elude authorities. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 39-year-old John Salocker of Nora Springs following an incident that began shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. Salocker has been charged with eluding involving OWI or drugs, a Class D felony.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Rochester woman injured in car/deer collision on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County Monday morning

A Rochester woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County early Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2013 Hyundai Sonata being driven by 24-year old Arianna Marie Caddell of Rochester was southbound on Highway 63 at approximately 6:42 a.m. Monday morning when her vehicle struck a deer near milepost 27 in Racine Township.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Car-Deer Crash Injures Rochester Woman

Racine, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt after the vehicle she was driving struck a deer in Mower County Monday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Arianna Caddell was traveling south on Hwy. 63 a few miles north of Racine when she struck the animal with her Hyundai Sonata around 6:40 a.m. Caddell was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
kvrr.com

Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
FARGO, ND
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Accused of Attempting to Stab Woman in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man accused of attempting to stab a woman in Rochester made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court earlier this week. 37-year-old Shawn Jakubowski is facing a charge for second-degree assault in connection with an incident that occurred inside of a vehicle early Monday morning. The criminal complaint says a female told Rochester police Jakubowski and her were arguing about his drug use while he was fidgeting with a pocket knife.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mason City woman changes plea on dealing meth

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman accused of dealing meth is taking a plea deal. Amanda Kay Butner, 31 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. She was arrested July 15 in the 400 block of Tiffany Drive in Mason City. Court documents state Butner, also known as Amanda Kay Staley, was found with several baggies containing meth.
MASON CITY, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Assault in Downtown Rochester Alley Leads to Prison Sentence

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to 2-years in prison for beating up a man in a downtown Rochester alley last year. 42-year-old Ernest Pitchford earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was charged in July of last year after Rochester police investigated a man's report that he had been assaulted by three men in the alley behind the 300 block of South Broadway in the early morning of May 30, 2021.
ROCHESTER, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Five people injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Saturday evening

Five people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County just south of Austin Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van being driven by 44-year old Jessica Marie Gerereo of Austin was southbound on Highway 218 and attempted to turn eastbound onto 29th Ave. SE in Austin Township at approximately 9:18 p.m. Saturday evening when her vehicle collided with a 2021 Toyota Venza being driven by 79-year old Mahlon Stanley Krueger of Austin, which was northbound on Highway 218 at the time of the accident.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Father of Missing Stewartville Girl With Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening the father of a missing Stewartville girl with a knife Wednesday night. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the report of an altercation involving a knife in the area of Broadway Ave. North and Northern Heights Dr. Northeast shortly before 7:30 p.m. Responding officers arrived and found the girl, her father and friend of the father in the area.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Woman sentenced for Charles City robbery after man goes free

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman who pleaded guilty to a violent robbery is going to prison while the man arrested with her has gone free. Kathyleen Mason, 39 of Charles City, has been sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars. She pleaded guilty to one count of willful injury for an incident on July 10.
CHARLES CITY, IA
