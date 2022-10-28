Five people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County just south of Austin Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van being driven by 44-year old Jessica Marie Gerereo of Austin was southbound on Highway 218 and attempted to turn eastbound onto 29th Ave. SE in Austin Township at approximately 9:18 p.m. Saturday evening when her vehicle collided with a 2021 Toyota Venza being driven by 79-year old Mahlon Stanley Krueger of Austin, which was northbound on Highway 218 at the time of the accident.

MOWER COUNTY, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO