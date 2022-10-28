Read full article on original website
Exploding Kittens Launches New Game with Award-Winning Magician Penn Jillette
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Today, Exploding Kittens, leading entertainment and gaming company, announced the launch of its new game, You Lying Sack, which is a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Penn Jillette of the legendary magic-duo Penn & Teller. Taking cues from Jillette’s career, You Lying Sack is an honest-to-goodness game about lying where players either bluff or tell the truth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005469/en/ Exploding Kittens and Penn Jillette of the legendary magic-duo Penn & Teller today launched a new game, You Lying Sack, an honest-to-goodness game about lying where players either bluff or tell the truth. (Photo: Business Wire)
A.V. Club
Mike Flanagan says adapting Stephen King's Dark Tower would be his "Everest"
Netflix’s resident horror master, Mike Flanagan, has adapted two of Stephen King’s works to date—Gerald’s Game in 2017, and then King’s Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep, in 2019. Even in his non-King works, though, Flanagan frequently shows his fandom for the Maine-based novelist, whether that’s simply by importing some of King’s love for the intersection between regular folks and creeping, corrupting evil into his works, or with more explicit references—like the cover of an illustrated version of The Gunslinger, the first book of King’s sprawling Dark Tower series, that popped up in Flanagan’s The Midnight Club.
Booked & Busy: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Is Joining The MCU, Will Become ‘Wonder Man’ In New Disney+ Series
Actor and one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is taking his talents to Marvel. Deadline reports he will become Wonder Man in an upcoming Disney+ series. Mateen II is currently on Broadway, dazzling critics with his performance in the revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Suzan Lori Parks play Topdog/Underdog will be taking his talents from […]
'Fate: The Winx Saga': Netflix cancels series after two seasons
"Fate: The Winx Saga," a fantasy teen drama based on "Winx Club," won't return for a third season on Netflix.
A.V. Club
Raya And The Last Dragon’s Carlos López Estrada to direct live-action Your Name remake
Makoto Shinkai’s 2016 anime film Your Name is a beautiful and brilliant magical-realism romance, and until the unbelievable run of the Demon Slayer movie in 2020, it was second only to Hayao Miyazaki’s groundbreaking Spirited Away on the list of the most successful Japanese movies of all time. So, naturally, Hollywood has decided that it makes sense to remake it with live-action actors. That always works well, right? Maybe 25 percent of the time? Oh boy.
A.V. Club
Top Gun: Maverick soars in 4K and Pearl mesmerizes Martin Scorsese: November's best Blu-ray and 4K UHD releases
While streaming services continue to remove titles from their libraries and generally devalue legacy content (read: any movie released before 2000), physical media increasingly becomes a reliable source for people to watch what they want, when they want. As collectors ourselves, The A.V. Club is committed to providing a monthly look at the best new home video releases—from the biggest blockbusters to must-see obscurities—as companies from Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures to Vinegar Syndrome and Criterion Collection keep cinephiles’ shelves full of DVD, Blu-ray, and UHD discs.
A.V. Club
Can you smell what Black Adam is cooking in its second week at the top of the U.S. box office?
The past week has been for Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Comics adaptation division, which has been rechristened DC Studios and will now be co-run by producer Peter Safran and filmmaker James Gunn. With one announcement, they rejuvenated the struggling label and, for the first time in a long time (maybe ever), people are excited to see what WBD can do with DC superhero movies. And obviously that must’ve translated into another box office win for Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, right?!
