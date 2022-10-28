Netflix’s resident horror master, Mike Flanagan, has adapted two of Stephen King’s works to date—Gerald’s Game in 2017, and then King’s Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep, in 2019. Even in his non-King works, though, Flanagan frequently shows his fandom for the Maine-based novelist, whether that’s simply by importing some of King’s love for the intersection between regular folks and creeping, corrupting evil into his works, or with more explicit references—like the cover of an illustrated version of The Gunslinger, the first book of King’s sprawling Dark Tower series, that popped up in Flanagan’s The Midnight Club.

2 DAYS AGO