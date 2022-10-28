Read full article on original website
Rochester Police ID Suspect in Weekend Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the name of a Fort Worth, TX man who is believed to have opened fire in a northwest Rochester shooting over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says 32-year-old Exavier Porter is facing potential charges for 2nd-degree attempted murder and...
Drowning Possible Cause of Man’s Death in Northfield
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Rice County are investigating the death of a man as a possible drowning. A news release from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office says the Northfield Police Department responded to Fifty North on the report of an unresponsive male in the pool shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found patrons pulling a 70-year-old man from the pool at the senior center.
One Person in Custody After Shooting in Northwest Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson says officers responded about 2:30 PM to reports of shots fired in the area of the 2300 block of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest. After arriving at the scene, officers discovered multiple shots had struck a vehicle and at least one bullet hit a residence.
Rochester Teen Charged With Aggravated Robbery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An 18-year-old Rochester man has been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for his alleged involvement in a robbery and assault earlier this week. Calvin Cooper also faces a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was formally arraigned on the charges in Olmsted County Court...
$250,000 Bail For Rochester Teenager Charged in Knife Incident
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester teenager was arraigned this afternoon in Olmsted County Court on charges connected to an incident Wednesday night during which he allegedly threatened the father of his underage girlfriend with a knife. Bail for 18-year-old Jacob Bale was set at $250,000 after he was...
Car-Deer Crash Injures Rochester Woman
Racine, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt after the vehicle she was driving struck a deer in Mower County Monday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Arianna Caddell was traveling south on Hwy. 63 a few miles north of Racine when she struck the animal with her Hyundai Sonata around 6:40 a.m. Caddell was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Lawsuit Over Knife Attack at Rochester St. Marys Hospital Settled
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A personal injury lawsuit stemming from a knife attack at St. Marys Hospital several years ago has been settled out of court. The case was filed on behalf of a woman who was attacked by her estranged husband and stabbed several times in the chest and neck while she was working in the hospital's cafeteria. The lawsuit sought damages from Morrisson Healthcare, which Mayo Clinic contracted to provide food service at the facility. The terms of the settlement are confidential.
Assault in Downtown Rochester Alley Leads to Prison Sentence
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to 2-years in prison for beating up a man in a downtown Rochester alley last year. 42-year-old Ernest Pitchford earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was charged in July of last year after Rochester police investigated a man's report that he had been assaulted by three men in the alley behind the 300 block of South Broadway in the early morning of May 30, 2021.
Woman Injured in Crash Involving Semi in Southern Minnesota
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated a Lexus RX was traveling east on Highway 60 when it collided with a semi traveling west on the highway from I-35 in Faribault just before 1:30 p.m.
Dozens of Bullet Casings Found at Rural SE Rochester Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call in rural southeast Rochester Wednesday evening. Captain James Schueller said a 911 caller in the 4,000 block of 45th St. Southeast reported hearing over a dozen gun shots that appeared to be coming from the east end of her property around 7:30 p.m. A responding deputy reported finding 37 shell casings that came from a 9 mm gun and four live rounds on a gravel road in the area.
Three Teens Arrested in Rochester Vape Pen Robbery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested three teenagers in connection to a reported robbery early Wednesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said an officer was driving east on Civic Center Dr. when he spotted a man sprint into a vehicle and pull away in the area of 6th Ave. Southeast shortly after midnight. The officer followed the vehicle and pulled it over after it committed multiple traffic violations.
Rochester Man Sent to Prison For Drug and Assault Convictions
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to just under eight years in prison for drug and domestic assault convictions. 34-year-old Randy Rocha earlier admitted to a first-degree drug charge and a felony domestic assault charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of two felony assault charges and four other criminal complaints involving drugs and weapons charges. The drug conviction stemmed from an investigation by Rochester police that began in November 2020. He was accused of selling more than 23 grams of methamphetamine to a police informant on two separate occasions.
2 Young Children Among 5 people Hurt in Crash Near Austin
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Five people, including two young children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash last night near Austin. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 9:20 PM and involved an SUV and a minivan. The minivan, which was occupied by seven people, was traveling south on Highway 218 when the driver attempted to make a left turn and collided with the northbound SUV at an intersection about a mile south of Austin.
Stewartville Business Victimized by Costly Burglary
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary reported at a Stewartville roofing business. Sheriff’s Captain James Schuller said a deputy responded to Schwikert’s Tecta America on the reported burglary Monday morning. The complainant reported someone had used wire cutters to cut through a fence to access the business late Saturday night.
Man Accused of Shattering Door of Mayo Clinic Building
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is facing a felony property damage charge after prosecutors say he threw a rock that shattered a door at a Mayo Clinic building in downtown Rochester. Charges filed Tuesday against 37-year-old Matthew Walters say police responded to the report of a shattered door at...
Faribault Intersection Crash Injures Elderly Woman
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash at an intersection in Faribault sent an elderly woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report says 81-year-old Darlene Ross of Faribault was southbound on Grant St. when her vehicle collided with a sedan traveling west on Hwy. 60 at the intersection of the two roads around 12:30 p.m. Ross was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Early Direct Voting Begins Tuesday at Two Locations in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Absentee direct balloting for the November 8th election begins tomorrow in Olmsted County. Early direct balloting allows in-person voters to insert their ballots directly into the ballot tabulator at the early voting election site. Voters also retain the option of placing their absentee ballot into an envelope and having it counted on the night of the election.
I Found The Most Annoying Road in Rochester
It's soooo annoying, I try to avoid it at all costs. But sometimes I'm forced into using it-- and it always drives me crazy. Do you know which road it is?. Allow me to submit Olmsted County Road 22 and West Circle Drive for consideration as Rochester's Most Annoying Road. Why do I say this, you ask? Well, because there are SOOO many stoplights along this stretch of road, it seems to take days-- weeks even-- to drive all the way across from one side of town to the other.
Popular Halloween House in Rochester Collected Over $4,400 for Charity
Halloween is officially here but for one Rochester, Minnesota family, the fun started weeks ago! Quite a few people have already visited the house in NW Rochester with over 130+ inflatables. There is one thing about this house that is different than the others though...it gives back. And this year, thanks to everyone that has already stopped over to check out the display, it is giving over $4,400 to help people in our community who are facing food insecurity.
Rochester Police Issue Warning For Parents of Trick or Treaters
Thousands of costumed kids will be roaming around on Monday night. If you're a parent of one of those kids there are some things you need to know including details on Rochester's Halloween Curfew and which neighborhoods are the best to trick or treat in. The Rochester Police Department also...
