Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Minnesota State Capitol to host altar in observance of Día de los Muertos for the first time
Photo: Artist Flor Soto works on the first-ever Altar de Muertos at the State Capitol building in St. Paul on Sunday. Tim Evans for MPR News. It’s a Friday night at the Pillsbury United Communities’ Waite House in Minneapolis. Artist Monica Vega is standing over a small table showing other Latinos how to make traditional cempasuchil flowers out of paper.
boreal.org
Broadband rolls farther into the Iron Range
Photo: Northeast Service Cooperative has laid miles of fiber optic cable around the region. Photo courtesy Paul Brinkman. A decade ago, when it came to high-speed connectivity in rural regions, Minnesota did not have the access it so desperately needed. “In 2010, internet connectivity in rural places was spotty and...
boreal.org
Ellison responds to ‘Feeding our Future’ scheme allegations, Jim Schultz claims negligence
On Friday, Minnesota’s Attorney General was defending himself after a Star Tribune investigation alleged, he waited too long to shut down a massive fraud scheme. Just last month, prosecutors charged about 50 people, accusing them of using a Minnesota-based non-profit as a front to rob the federal government of $250 million.
boreal.org
Polluted Lands Persist on Leech Lake Indian Reservation in Minnesota
DARREN THOMPSON - Native News Online - October 31, 2022. For nearly 40 years, a 275-acre parcel of land in Cass Lake on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota has been contaminated, and those responsible have largely stalled its cleanup. The St. Regis Paper Company site is a...
boreal.org
Update: Minnesota DNR Seedling sales start November 1
Update: November 1, 2022, from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The Nursery is taking seedling requests for 2023 spring plantings through our new online form at mndnr.gov/treeorder. If you need help completing or submitting the online form, please call our new phone number: 651-259-5870, between 8:30 am and 4...
boreal.org
Minnesota readies high-tech effort to clean up 'forever chemicals'
Photo: Minnesota Department of Health student paraprofessional Carolyn Enright holds a water sample from a private well in West Lakeland Township in this 2019 photo. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said Monday it's purchased new technology to help clean up contamination of so-called "forever chemicals." Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2019.
boreal.org
Big fish: Monster muskie of Mille Lacs nets new Minnesota record
Photo: Eric Bakke of Princeton, Minn., broke the record for the longest muskie in Minnesota. He snagged a 58 1/4 inch muskie in June on Mille Lacs. Courtesy of Eric Bakke. A Princeton, Minn., man caught a nearly 5-foot muskellunge in Mille Lacs Lake in June before taking a picture and a measurement and tossing it back. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday confirmed the length is a new catch-and-release record.
boreal.org
Hunting safety begins with personal responsibility
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources • October 28, 2022. With many hunting seasons underway, and about 400,000 hunters set to converge on the state’s fields and woods for the Nov. 5 firearms deer opener, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters there’s no such thing as a successful hunt if it isn’t safe.
boreal.org
Minnesota battles opioid epidemic, joins DEA in 23rd ‘National Drug Take Back Day’
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) set up at more than 4,000 locations nationwide Saturday in an effort to get people to turn in prescription drugs they no longer need. Saturday’s campaign was part of a DEA program that has collected millions of pounds of medications since it began.
boreal.org
Local bat populations decimated by fungal infection
In addition to pumpkins and friendly ghosts, bats have become a traditional symbol of Halloween, featured in both decorations and costumes. But the real-life bat population in the Northland has faced some major challenges in recent years, causing numbers to drop dramatically. Ron Moen, an Associate Professor for UMD and...
boreal.org
Temporary off-highway vehicle trail closures for deer season begin Nov. 5
From the Minnesota Department of Resources - October 28, 2022. Recreational use of off-highway vehicles will be restricted on some state forest trails and access routes during the upcoming firearms deer hunting season, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Vehicles affected by the restrictions include all-terrain vehicles, off-highway motorcycles and registered off-road vehicles, such as four-wheel drive trucks. At certain times of day (listed below), these restrictions do not apply to vehicles being used by a licensed deer hunter in conjunction with deer hunting.
boreal.org
Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old Apple Valley boy is found safe
An Amber Alert that was issued Sunday night in Minnesota for a 2-year-old boy missing from Apple Valley was canceled early Monday, after the boy was found safe in Minneapolis. “The child has been found safe and his non-custodial father is in custody. Thank you to all who helped search for him,” the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported just before 5 a.m.
boreal.org
What is RSV? What should parents be looking for?
Medical experts are warning of a triple-demic this winter – influenza, COVID-19 and RSV. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there's been a big spike in RSV hospitalizations over the past two weeks. So, what is RSV? Good Question. "It's respiratory syncytial virus," said Dr. Krishnan Subrahmanian, a...
Comments / 0