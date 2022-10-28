From the Minnesota Department of Resources - October 28, 2022. Recreational use of off-highway vehicles will be restricted on some state forest trails and access routes during the upcoming firearms deer hunting season, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Vehicles affected by the restrictions include all-terrain vehicles, off-highway motorcycles and registered off-road vehicles, such as four-wheel drive trucks. At certain times of day (listed below), these restrictions do not apply to vehicles being used by a licensed deer hunter in conjunction with deer hunting.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO