Drowning Possible Cause of Man’s Death in Northfield
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Rice County are investigating the death of a man as a possible drowning. A news release from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office says the Northfield Police Department responded to Fifty North on the report of an unresponsive male in the pool shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found patrons pulling a 70-year-old man from the pool at the senior center.
Charges: Rochester Man Threatened Woman With Knife and 2 x 4
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Attorney's office has filed felony assault charges against a Rochester man accused of threatening a woman with a knife and a 2 x 4 with a large screw sticking out of it. The criminal complaint charging 40-year-old Nurdin Atlas Sheikh with two...
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Friday night at 8:25 p.m. A vehicle hit a house on the corner of 9th and South Broadway knocking out transformer knocking out power to southside of Albert Lea. Saturday at 1 p.m. 67-Year old Mark Jacobs charged with 2 counts of 5th Degree Assault, 1 count of 1st degree burglary, and 1 count of 4th degree sexual misconduct.
KAAL-TV
Tools stolen from Rochester construction trailer
(ABC 6 News) – Custom Siding reported the theft of several thousand dollars’ worth of tools last week, according to Rochester police. Officers who reported to the 5000 block of Scenic Drive SW found that an individual had cut the padlock off a trailer belonging to Custom Siding, and had stolen $5-10K of tools sometime between 5 p.m. Oct. 27 and 8 a.m. Oct. 28.
One Person in Custody After Shooting in Northwest Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson says officers responded about 2:30 PM to reports of shots fired in the area of the 2300 block of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest. After arriving at the scene, officers discovered multiple shots had struck a vehicle and at least one bullet hit a residence.
Rochester Teen Charged With Aggravated Robbery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An 18-year-old Rochester man has been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for his alleged involvement in a robbery and assault earlier this week. Calvin Cooper also faces a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was formally arraigned on the charges in Olmsted County Court...
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for 110 mph chase
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested for a high-speed chase and a stolen snowmobile is sentenced. Jared Scott Schneckloth, 35 of Mason City, has been given 12 days in jail, with credit for time served, after pleading guilty to eluding and driving while barred. Schneckloth was accused of...
myaustinminnesota.com
Rochester woman injured in car/deer collision on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County Monday morning
A Rochester woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County early Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2013 Hyundai Sonata being driven by 24-year old Arianna Marie Caddell of Rochester was southbound on Highway 63 at approximately 6:42 a.m. Monday morning when her vehicle struck a deer near milepost 27 in Racine Township.
$250,000 Bail For Rochester Teenager Charged in Knife Incident
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester teenager was arraigned this afternoon in Olmsted County Court on charges connected to an incident Wednesday night during which he allegedly threatened the father of his underage girlfriend with a knife. Bail for 18-year-old Jacob Bale was set at $250,000 after he was...
kchanews.com
New Floyd County Sheriff’s K9 Helps Nab Suspect Who Fired Gun Near Deputy
A north Iowa man who fired a gun near a law enforcement officer is in custody after he tried to elude authorities. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 39-year-old John Salocker of Nora Springs following an incident that began shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. Salocker has been charged with eluding involving OWI or drugs, a Class D felony.
KIMT
Man wanted in Missouri taken into custody after Mitchell Co. pursuit
MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - A wanted 30-year-old from Missouri was taken into custody Monday night following a foot pursuit in Mitchell County. Rocky Solenberg was wanted on a felony warrant and fled from authorities at 7:30 p.m. Troopers with the Iowa State Patrol, St. Ansgar Police and the Osage Police...
Lawsuit Over Knife Attack at Rochester St. Marys Hospital Settled
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A personal injury lawsuit stemming from a knife attack at St. Marys Hospital several years ago has been settled out of court. The case was filed on behalf of a woman who was attacked by her estranged husband and stabbed several times in the chest and neck while she was working in the hospital's cafeteria. The lawsuit sought damages from Morrisson Healthcare, which Mayo Clinic contracted to provide food service at the facility. The terms of the settlement are confidential.
kvrr.com
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
KIMT
1 injured Monday after vehicle strikes deer in Mower Co.
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - One person was injured Monday morning when a vehicle struck a deer on Highway 63. The Minnesota State Patrol said Arianna Caddell, 24, of Rochester, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. She was southbound on Highway 63 near mile marker 27 when she hit the deer.
KIMT
Mason City woman changes plea on dealing meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman accused of dealing meth is taking a plea deal. Amanda Kay Butner, 31 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. She was arrested July 15 in the 400 block of Tiffany Drive in Mason City. Court documents state Butner, also known as Amanda Kay Staley, was found with several baggies containing meth.
KAAL-TV
Multiple injured in weekend crash in Mower County
(ABC 6 News) – A two-vehicle crash in Mower County on Saturday evening sent multiple people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 9:18 p.m., a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling southbound on Hwy 218 attempting to turn eastbound on 29th Ave. SE in Austin Township when it collided in the intersection with a 2021 Toyota Venza that was heading northbound on Hwy 218.
Woman Injured in Crash Involving Semi in Southern Minnesota
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated a Lexus RX was traveling east on Highway 60 when it collided with a semi traveling west on the highway from I-35 in Faribault just before 1:30 p.m.
Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Father of Missing Stewartville Girl With Knife
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening the father of a missing Stewartville girl with a knife Wednesday night. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the report of an altercation involving a knife in the area of Broadway Ave. North and Northern Heights Dr. Northeast shortly before 7:30 p.m. Responding officers arrived and found the girl, her father and friend of the father in the area.
KAAL-TV
RPU responds to power pole on fire in SE Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Public Utilities responded to an electric pole on fire in Southeast Rochester Monday afternoon. Crews responded to a neighborhood near the Rochester Pentecostal Church on Scheffield Lane SE around 1:40 p.m. Tony Benson with RPU said they are unaware...
KIMT
Woman sentenced for Charles City robbery after man goes free
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman who pleaded guilty to a violent robbery is going to prison while the man arrested with her has gone free. Kathyleen Mason, 39 of Charles City, has been sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars. She pleaded guilty to one count of willful injury for an incident on July 10.
