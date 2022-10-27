Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
NBA Reporter Drops Truth Bomb On Kyrie Irving's Controversial Press Conference: "He Doesn't Understand How Upset So People Are."
NBA reporter gets real on Kyrie Irving's recent press conference.
Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Pistons
Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Detroit Pistons.
blavity.com
Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah
On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Charles Barkley has high praise for Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, calling them 'perfect players'.
La La Anthony Reveals What She Believes Really Led to the "Demise" of Her and Carmelo Anthony's Marriage
Watch: La La Anthony Files for Divorce From NY Knicks Carmelo Anthony. La La Anthony thinks the Big Apple led to big problems in marriage with Carmelo Anthony. A year after officially filing for divorce from her NBA star husband, the 40-year-old revealed what she believed contributed to the downfall of their union. During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, La La said things began to shift when Carmelo was traded from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks in 2011, bringing much more attention to the couple.
Complex
Cam’ron Shares DM He Sent Nia Long Shooting His Shot With Actress
Cam’ron tried to shoot his shot with Nia Long by sliding into her DMs, and shared his message to her on Instagram. “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Killa Cam wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”
Nets Star Kevin Durant Strongly Shuts Down Kyrie Irving Theory
The drama and negativity surrounding the Nets didn’t come to a halt once the 2022-23 NBA season started. In fact, times might be tougher in Brooklyn now than they were back in the summer. The Nets suffered a 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on Saturday...
Former 76ers top pick Jahlil Okafor talks on his friendship with Jayson Tatum, efforts to return to the NBA
“This is a part of Mexico that I’d never even imagined,” said the former No. 3 pick of the 2015 NBA draft as we sat on the sidelines of an Olympic training gymnasium just outside of the upscale Polanco neighborhood of Mexico City. The Celtics Wire made the trip to see the Mexican metropolis’ G League team practice as a member of the Capitanes, the NBA’s only development league affiliate based outside the US or Canada.
Channing Frye blames Anthony Davis for Lakers' problems
The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-5 after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and there is no shortage of blame. According to various people, the Lakers are struggling because (take your pick) Russell Westbrook is still on the team, the roster is poorly constructed, LeBron James and Anthony Davis don’t have enough offensive support around them, James is too old, James doesn’t care about winning anymore and only cares about his own stats, etc.
LeBron James' Nike Shoes Available in Miami Heat Colorway
Nike recently released a new colorway of LeBron James' 20th signature sneaker in Miami Heat colors.
hypebeast.com
Jimmy Butler Releases First Signature Sneaker With Li-Ning
Jimmy Butler has officially released his first signature sneaker, the JB1, with. Since joining the Miami Heat, Butler has shown persistence, strength and most evidently, toughness to endure the changes within the league, from playing in the bubble and through the pandemic until now. Inspired by his leadership through tough games and scenarios that included injuries, the first colorway of the JB1 model is named “Tough.” As an homage to his current team and all that he has learned, the shoe arrives in orange and red, the Miami Heats’ signature colors.
Yardbarker
Former Miami Heat Coach Sides With Brooklyn Nets Stance On Kyrie Irving's Promotion Of Antisemitic Film
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is once again in the news for the wrong reasons. Irving caused a stir when he recently tweeted his support of a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." The film features antisemitic "tropes" according to Rolling Stone. Nets owner Joe Tsai condemned...
ClutchPoints
‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues
Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
Brooklyn Nets' Yuta Watanabe accidentally dunks on his own net, scoring for Pacers
Nets forward Yuta Watanabe went skying for a rebound in Saturday's 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers. He instead accidentally dunked on his own hoop.
Golden State Warriors To Pick Up Team Options For Three Players
The Golden State Warriors will be exercising the fourth-year team option on James Wiseman’s contract, as well as the third-year options on the contracts of Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga.
Will Smith just gave the Lakers a lesson on ‘togetherness’ and ‘gratitude’
Looking to turn their lackluster season around, the Lakers are getting some coaching from Will Smith. On Wednesday the team’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts revealed that the Oscar-winning actor stopped by the Lakers’ training facility to help inspire its players. It was a rare public appearance for...
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Warriors and Hornets will both be missing pieces for Saturday's game
