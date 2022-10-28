Read full article on original website
Mexico City GP: Lewis Hamilton questions Mercedes strategy as team-mate George Russell reflects on first-lap battle
Lewis Hamilton bemoaned Mercedes' decision not to split his and team-mate George Russell's strategies, after finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Pole-sitter Verstappen and his team-mate Perez, along with most of the grid, started on soft tyres at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, while both Hamilton and Russell began on mediums.
Mexico City GP: Follow live updates qualifying as Mercedes aim for pole position against Red Bull and Ferrari
Follow live updates from final practice and qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City. Watch both sessions live on Sky Sports F1.
Mexico City GP: Max Verstappen eases away from Lewis Hamilton for record 14th win of 2022 season
The race, while billed as Mercedes' biggest chance of the season to break their duck, was instead dominated by the double world champion, who held off the Silver Arrows at the start and then, characteristically, stormed away. Hamilton got ahead of team-mate George Russell on that opening lap but that...
Lewis Hamilton posts cryptic response to Fernando Alonso after reported Max Verstappen comparison
Lewis Hamilton said he has "tried to be really respectful" of Fernando Alonso, after posting a cryptic response on social media following a report that claimed the Spaniard had questioned the value of his former team-mate's titles. Alonso, formerly Hamilton's team-mate at McLaren, was quoted in the Dutch newspaper, De...
Mexico City Grand Prix: Live updates as Max Verstappen, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton start at front
Live updates from the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as Max Verstappen starts on pole followed by both Mercedes drivers. Watch live on Sky Sports F1.
Ferrari unhappy with 'very insignificant' Red Bull cost cap punishment, says racing director Laurent Mekies
Ferrari racing director Laurent Mekies says the Italian team are "not happy" with Red Bull's "very insignificant" punishment for breaching Formula 1's 2021 cost cap. The FIA announced on Friday Red Bull's 'minor' breach of the $145m limit in Max Verstappen's maiden title-winning 2021 campaign had resulted in a $7m fine and a 10 per cent reduction in their wind tunnel time over the next 12 months.
Mexico City GP: Charles Leclerc 'hurt' by performance as Paul di Resta outlines fears for Ferrari
Charles Leclerc says he was "hurt" by the performance of Ferrari at the Mexico City Grand Prix, while Sky Sports F1's Paul Di Resta admits he fears for the team after their Formula 1 drop-off in recent months. Leclerc finished the race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in sixth position,...
Daniel Ricciardo has 2023 'plan' amid hope for F1 return | George Russell: We'd like him at Mercedes
Daniel Ricciardo believes a break from Formula 1 will be a "blessing in disguise" and has confirmed he is still talking to "certain teams" about a reserve role in 2023, with George Russell giving his Mercedes endorsement. Since seeing his McLaren contract cancelled in August, Ricciardo has seen his viable...
Rugby League World Cup: 'We're doing part-time security work' - Michael Cheika reveals Lebanon hotel break-ins
Michael Cheika is hoping to focus his attention on the quarter-final clash with Australia after a "crazy week" in which his Lebanon players chased and detained an intruder in their team hotel. In the wake of Lebanon booking their place in the knock-out stages of the Rugby League World Cup...
