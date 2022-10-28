ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Mexico City GP: Lewis Hamilton questions Mercedes strategy as team-mate George Russell reflects on first-lap battle

Lewis Hamilton bemoaned Mercedes' decision not to split his and team-mate George Russell's strategies, after finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Pole-sitter Verstappen and his team-mate Perez, along with most of the grid, started on soft tyres at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, while both Hamilton and Russell began on mediums.
SkySports

Ferrari unhappy with 'very insignificant' Red Bull cost cap punishment, says racing director Laurent Mekies

Ferrari racing director Laurent Mekies says the Italian team are "not happy" with Red Bull's "very insignificant" punishment for breaching Formula 1's 2021 cost cap. The FIA announced on Friday Red Bull's 'minor' breach of the $145m limit in Max Verstappen's maiden title-winning 2021 campaign had resulted in a $7m fine and a 10 per cent reduction in their wind tunnel time over the next 12 months.

