Diane Griffin
3d ago

I can't believe he goes out in public still. golfing, all that open land....haters everywhere. just saying.But maybe he realizes his days in the sun are coming to an end. might as well soak it up Mr. Orange. your next new suit will go great with your coloring.😂

Marsha Eddy
3d ago

Maybe Trump dresses so badly because he's NOT a billionaire, NEVER HAS been one -- except in his own mind. Probably wouldn't even still be a millionaire today except for his pleas and grifts from "his people." LOL

Sergio Zepeda
3d ago

Very good people is code for they either vote for me or they give me lots of money 💰 🤑! The orange orangutan is really transparent.

TMZ.com

Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else

Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
The Independent

Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’

Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Stops The Show With A Prison Wish For Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump is like “spam come to life” for the increasingly bizarre conspiracy theories the former president has been spreading at his rallies. “Some idiot tells him something, and he runs with it,” Kimmel said. “He just keeps repeating it ― and none of that would excuse intentionally stealing and leaving classified documents laying around your golf course.”
HuffPost

Mike Pence Suggests He'd Vote For 'Somebody Else' Over Trump In 2024

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday wouldn’t say if he would vote for Donald Trump if he ran for president again. After Pence gave a speech at the conservative Young America’s Foundation at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., a student asked him: “If Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president in 2024, will you vote for him?”
Washington Examiner

Trump supporters at Texas rally strongly oppose Abbott and DeSantis in 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Supporters of former President Donald Trump opposed the idea of any other Republican candidate running for the White House in 2024. Attendees at Trump's Save America rally in Robstown, Texas, Saturday evening agreed that no other conservative politician could compare to Trump, who was twice impeached by the House before leaving office.
Nymag.com

The MyPillow Guy Has Been Quietly Bankrolling the Election-Denier Movement

Fox News viewers have been aware for years now that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is willing to spend a small fortune on ad buys broadcasting his kinda lumpy product to conservative viewers. The advertising — close to $80 million on Fox News prime time alone since January 2021 — has helped boost annual revenues to as much as $300 million, if you’re willing to take his private company at its word.

