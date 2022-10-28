Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash didn't mince words after his team lost 125-116 to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, dropping Brooklyn to 1-5 on the season. "It was a disaster," Nash said when asked about Brooklyn's defensive performance, per YES Network. "How else do you say it? I didn't see the will, didn't see the desire or the connectivity necessary to get stops and get rebounds."

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO