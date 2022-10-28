Read full article on original website
Ducks' Zegras downs Leafs with OT snipe after Gibson's stellar stop
The Anaheim Ducks snapped their seven-game winless streak in spectacular fashion against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night. With just under three minutes remaining in overtime, Ducks goaltender John Gibson denied Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner of the game-winner with an outstanding save to keep Anaheim's comeback hopes alive.
NHL Monday best bets: Blues to snap skid, Dahlin to pile up shots
Monday night will be a quiet one in the NHL, as just six of 32 teams hit the ice. Luckily for us, there's still value on the board. Let's dive into it with two best bets for the three-game slate. Kings (+100) @ Blues (-120) The Blues are in a...
Calder Trophy Rankings: 2 Senators make the cut
Though this is the second installment of theScore's 2022-23 Calder Trophy Rankings, it's the first time we've got some actual regular-season games to work with. Now that we've seen this crop of rookies in NHL action, three new faces make their debuts on this list. Meanwhile, one major name has been omitted from this go-round: Buffalo Sabres defenseman - and surefire Calder Trophy candidate - Owen Power.
Dvorak's 1st career hat trick lifts Canadiens past Blues
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Dvorak had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens scored three times in a 4:50 span in the second period to rally for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Dvorak completed the hat trick into an empty...
Blackhawks' Seth Jones expected to miss 3-4 weeks with thumb injury
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones is expected to miss three-to-four weeks with a thumb injury, the team announced Sunday. Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said the injury occurred when Jones blocked a shot in the second period of Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres, according to the Chicago Tribune's Phillip Thompson.
Bucks relying on their defense during their fast start
Giannis Antetokounmpo insists he still isn't in a rhythm, even as statistics suggest he's off to perhaps the best start of his career
Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy
Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving
Nash bemoans Nets' 5th loss in first 6 games: 'It was a disaster'
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash didn't mince words after his team lost 125-116 to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, dropping Brooklyn to 1-5 on the season. "It was a disaster," Nash said when asked about Brooklyn's defensive performance, per YES Network. "How else do you say it? I didn't see the will, didn't see the desire or the connectivity necessary to get stops and get rebounds."
Kawhi out back-to-back vs. Pelicans, Rockets due to injury recovery
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will miss the team's back-to-back set Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans and Monday against the Houston Rockets due to injury recovery for his right knee, head coach Ty Lue said ahead of Sunday's contest. Lue added that Leonard didn't practice Saturday, according to...
Clippers' Lue after 4th straight loss: We're not very good right now
Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue expressed frustration after his team's fourth straight defeat Sunday, losing 112-91 to the New Orleans Pelicans. "We're not a very good basketball team right now," Lue said, according to Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated. The Clippers own the 29th-ranked offensive rating in the...
Watch: Tatum perplexed as Williams answers questions as Batman
In the spirit of Halloween, Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams conducted his postgame media availability in a Batman costume after his team's 112-94 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. In the background of the clip, Celtics star Jayson Tatum can be heard asking Williams, 'What the f--- are...
