TRUE OR FALSE: Raiders NFL's most disappointing team? Falcons, Vikings, Seahawks for real in NFC?
Yup, it's Halloween. But after another compelling NFL Sunday in this capricious league, I have a different three-word query in mind:. On the day of ghosts, ghouls and goblins, let's separate reality from fiction on the gridiron, Schein Nine style. 1) The Raiders are the most disappointing team in the...
Colts head coach Frank Reich's job status considered to be safe
When the Colts made their surprise move on Monday and inserted second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger into the starting line for Sunday's game against Washington, it immediately led to more questions. Was this, for instance, a move made by a head coach who needs to win? Felt the pressure to win?
Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady after 3-4-1 start to 2022 season
After the quarterback change in Indianapolis didn't jumpstart the offense, head coach Frank Reich made another big move. The Colts announced Tuesday it fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. "This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," Reich...
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 1
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 4-4-0 INJURIES. CB Chidobe Awuzie is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury in Monday...
2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games
Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Atlanta Falcons 37, Carolina Panthers 34 (OT) LONDON. 2022 · 6-1-0 27-17 2022 · 3-5-0...
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bengals-Browns game on 'Monday Night Football'
WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, Ohio) In a special Halloween edition of Monday Night Football, we’ll see a matchup between the two teams that appear most appropriately dressed for the occasion: the orange-clad Bengals and Browns. After getting off to a shaky 0-2 start, Cincinnati has won four of its...
Bears trading LB Roquan Smith to Ravens for draft picks
The Baltimore Ravens added a playmaker to the defense ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Ravens acquired linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks and LB A.J. Klein, per a source informed of the deal.
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman out 'a few weeks' with foot injury
The Baltimore Ravens will be without top receiver Rashod Bateman for a few weeks due to a foot injury suffered in last Thursday night's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following the game, coach John Harbaugh thought the injury wouldn't be serious, but further tests indicated an injury that would need additional time.
Joe Burrow: Missing Ja'Marr Chase 'no excuse' for poor offensive performance in loss to Browns
The dots will be easily connected: In the first game without star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the Cincinnati Bengals offense went in the tank. In Monday night's 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Joe Burrow and the offense looked out of sync much of the night without Chase to force the defense to cover differently. Cincy generated a piddling 229 total yards of offense (just 100 yards in the first half), went 4-of-10 on third downs, and Burrow earned 232 yards on 35 pass attempts with two touchdowns and an interception.
NFL stats and records, Week 8: Derrick Henry runs roughshod over Texans -- again
NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. 1) Derrick Henry's Titan-ic effort against the Texans. The Texans entered their Week 8 game against Henry and the Titans with...
Lions announce Barry Sanders will receive statue at Ford Field in 2023
Barry Sanders was forever immortalized in 2004 when he was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former Lions running back will soon receive a similar honor in the city where he spent all 10 seasons of his memorable career. The Detroit Lions on Sunday announced that Sanders...
How good are the Vikings? Answer still unclear after fifth consecutive win
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings started their 34-26 victory over the Arizona Cardinals with a 75-yard touchdown drive and ended it with a sack. They had 381 yards on offense, four sacks and two interceptions on defense, and a takeaway on special teams. They were sound and efficient, leaving me to confidently say:
Sam Ehlinger's first start doesn't change issues for Colts: 'We just shot ourselves in the foot'
The Indianapolis Colts' decision to bench Matt Ryan in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger provided a semi-spark. Still, the same issues plagued Frank Reich's club in Sunday's 17-16 home loss to the Washington Commanders. "I thought he threw the ball well, I thought he looked poised, made good decisions,...
Jerry Jones doesn't foresee Cowboys changing RB roles for Ezekiel Elliott after Tony Pollard's big game vs. Bears
Filling in for the injured Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard made the most of his fourth-career start with a three-touchdown performance in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears. Totaling 131 rushing yards on a whopping 9.4 yards per carry, Pollard proved how capable he is out of...
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on potentially making a trade before NFL deadline: 'It wouldn't surprise me'
The Arizona Cardinals have not started on the right foot compared to 2021's hot start. Arizona currently sits at 3-4 heading into Sunday's Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Last season, the Cardinals were 7-0 in their first seven games, capping off the season with an 11-6 record and...
Niners RB Christian McCaffrey tallies rare touchdown hat trick in comeback win
Two games into his San Francisco 49ers tenure, Christian McCaffrey is already making history. McCaffrey had passing, rushing and receiving touchdowns in a brilliant second showing for San Francisco on Sunday in its 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. McCaffrey became the first NFL player since Pro Football Hall...
Aaron Rodgers on Packers' 3-5 start: 'Nobody feels sorry for us. We've got to find a way to get one win'
The Green Bay Packers lost their fourth consecutive game to fall to 3-5, their worst start under Aaron Rodgers, with Sunday night's 27-17 defeat in Buffalo. "Nobody feels sorry for us," Rodgers said after the game. "We've got to find a way to get one win. I feel like if we can just get one, then the whole momentum changes."
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Seahawks leapfrog Giants into top 10; Bengals and Raiders plummet
The winds of change continue to howl on the NFL Power Rankings as we near the midpoint of the 2022 season. Well, not at the top. The Bills, Eagles and Chiefs remain locked in their respective positions for the fourth consecutive week. This power troika remains the cream of the proverbial crop, with a considerable gap separating the Big Three from the rest of the league.
The First Read, Week 9: Pete Carroll, Seahawks silencing critics; Dolphins set for run?
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- One RB who's earned more touches. -- Who's up and who's down after Week 8?. -- Where should OBJ land?. But first, a closer...
Kareem Hunt on trade talk following Browns win: 'I'm down for whatever'
CLEVELAND -- Fresh off a triumphant prime-time win over a division rival, Kareem Hunt methodically dressed at his locker Monday night. When the time came to speak, Hunt turned and revealed a Joker mask on his face, complete with movable eyebrows and mouth. The joke was on the Cincinnati Bengals...
