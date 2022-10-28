The dots will be easily connected: In the first game without star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the Cincinnati Bengals offense went in the tank. In Monday night's 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Joe Burrow and the offense looked out of sync much of the night without Chase to force the defense to cover differently. Cincy generated a piddling 229 total yards of offense (just 100 yards in the first half), went 4-of-10 on third downs, and Burrow earned 232 yards on 35 pass attempts with two touchdowns and an interception.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO