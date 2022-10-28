ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NFL

Colts head coach Frank Reich's job status considered to be safe

When the Colts made their surprise move on Monday and inserted second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger into the starting line for Sunday's game against Washington, it immediately led to more questions. Was this, for instance, a move made by a head coach who needs to win? Felt the pressure to win?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 4-4-0 INJURIES. CB Chidobe Awuzie is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury in Monday...
NFL

Bears trading LB Roquan Smith to Ravens for draft picks

The Baltimore Ravens added a playmaker to the defense ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Ravens acquired linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks and LB A.J. Klein, per a source informed of the deal.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman out 'a few weeks' with foot injury

The Baltimore Ravens will be without top receiver Rashod Bateman for a few weeks due to a foot injury suffered in last Thursday night's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following the game, coach John Harbaugh thought the injury wouldn't be serious, but further tests indicated an injury that would need additional time.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

Joe Burrow: Missing Ja'Marr Chase 'no excuse' for poor offensive performance in loss to Browns

The dots will be easily connected: In the first game without star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the Cincinnati Bengals offense went in the tank. In Monday night's 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Joe Burrow and the offense looked out of sync much of the night without Chase to force the defense to cover differently. Cincy generated a piddling 229 total yards of offense (just 100 yards in the first half), went 4-of-10 on third downs, and Burrow earned 232 yards on 35 pass attempts with two touchdowns and an interception.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Seahawks leapfrog Giants into top 10; Bengals and Raiders plummet

The winds of change continue to howl on the NFL Power Rankings as we near the midpoint of the 2022 season. Well, not at the top. The Bills, Eagles and Chiefs remain locked in their respective positions for the fourth consecutive week. This power troika remains the cream of the proverbial crop, with a considerable gap separating the Big Three from the rest of the league.

Comments / 0

Community Policy