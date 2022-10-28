Read full article on original website
Related
nftgators.com
Web3 Assets Custody Solution RakkaR Digital Receives $10M from SCB 10X
RakkaR Digital has raised received a $10 million investment from Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank. The Fireblocks-based digital asset custody solution wants to scale growth in Southeast Asia. RakkaR utilises Fireblocks’ multi-party computation (MPC) to keep private keys safe and prevent cyber-attackers from stealing NFTs. Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank’s...
nftgators.com
Hong Kong Launches Proof-of-Concept NFT for Fintech Week
Hong Kong has launched a pilot project for virtual assets ETF trading. In an update to its digital assets policy published Monday, the government said it plans to launch a tokenised green bond. The nation also is planning to test a proof-of-concept project with an NFT issuance for Hong Kong...
nftgators.com
Singapore to Test Use of Tokenised Singapore Dollar for Government Payouts and Vouchers
Government vouchers will be issued using tokenised Singapore dollars. The vouchers will facilitate real-world transactions with selected merchants. It is an industry effort led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Singapore banking giant DBS today announced that it is launching a live pilot program where government money-based vouchers will be...
Comments / 0