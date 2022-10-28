ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 1

Related
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Kids Caught Ding Dong Ditching, Egged House 30 Minutes Later

Ding-dong-ditching seems like an innocent enough activity to young kids, until it’s not. A Lubbock homeowner recently posted to Nextdoor.com to share their experience with a group of kids ding-dong-ditching their home. After catching the kids doing this and scolding them for doing so, the kids returned to the house around 30 minutes later and egged it.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

What Time Are Lubbock Homes Handing Out Candy This Halloween?

If you are planning to hand out candy or are taking your kids around to trick-or-treat, it is important to know what is the best time to do so. Many parents prefer to take their kids out before the sun sets, but some prefer to trick-or-treat at night when it is extra spooky and the jack-o-lanterns truly glow. The only problem is that you might be too early or too late depending on when people prefer to hand out their candy.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Is November 1st an Appropriate Time to Put Up Christmas Décor in Lubbock?

As I was scrolling through TikTok today, I was bombarded by videos of people scurrying to put up all of their Christmas decorations now that it is officially November. Of course, this then brings up the annual debate of whether or not it is okay to start decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving. There are the holiday die-hards out there that strongly believe each holiday deserves its own time to shine, and then there are the Christmas lovers that think it is never too early to put up their lights and get out the tree.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 55 People Were Arrested During the Week (October 24-30)

Today is the most enchanting day of the year, Halloween. Everyone is dressed up in costumes or if you are boring like me then you will just go as is into the world with insane bedhead and call it a day. Aside from being Halloween it is also Mugshot Monday which means that many of the people featured in our lineup will not be celebrating the holiday. Maybe they will be out in time to put up their ofrendas for Dia de los Muertos.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Speciality Fajitas Shop Now Open in Lubbock

Back in January, I told y'all about a new chain restaurant that was making its way to Lubbock and it's going to feed all your fajita needs. While I've honestly never heard of it before now, Fajitas Pete's has a lot of locations in Texas. Now they're setting their sight on the Hub City.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Warm temperatures through the week, cold front for Friday and Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some great weather for trick-or-treaters tonight as winds remain light and temps will stay between 60-65 until around 9 pm. The first of the month, yes it’s November, will stay cool in the 40s but just like today, the afternoon temperatures for the region should reach the upper 60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the east and southeast communities.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

One Arrested at Lubbock Walmart Following Vehicle and Foot Chase

A Lubbock man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit and foot chase on Friday, October 28th. KAMC News reports that a Lubbock County Sheriff's Deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop on an SUV at around 9:30 p.m. This was near Duke Street and Frankford Avenue. The SUV was apparently speeding and driving on the incorrect shoulder.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Saturday morning top stories: 1 person seriously injured in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning. Police have identified a man involved in a police chase and crash. The incident occurred after an LSO deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle. The man fled from police and...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Does Texas Have An Age Limit On Trick Or Treating?

We are getting closer to Halloween which means final touches on costumes, decorations are going up, and candy is flying off shelves. This weekend different churches and organizations will host trunk or treats and you may even see a Halloween party or two this weekend. And then, Monday arrives. Halloween...
TEXAS STATE
fox34.com

Cancer survivor giving back after getting help from Lubbock’s Inside Out Foundation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Penny Blackerby began as a client of the Inside Out Foundation and now serves as a volunteer and board member. In 2017, she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. She had already heard about the Inside Out Foundation through her sorority, which already supported the IOF as part of breast cancer awareness. But now Penny was walking through their doors as a client.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman kidnapped by boyfriend, escapes to friend’s house, report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman escaped being kidnapped by her boyfriend and roommate on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim met with officers at the Stripes near 98th street and Indiana Avenue and told them her boyfriend would not let her leave her home. The victim looked “very upset and in a state of crisis,” the police report stated.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in early morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was left with serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the crash at the 1100 block of 82nd Street just after 4:30 a.m. Two cars had crashed on the road, leaving one person with serious injuries and...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy