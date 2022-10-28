Read full article on original website
Related
Lubbock Kids Caught Ding Dong Ditching, Egged House 30 Minutes Later
Ding-dong-ditching seems like an innocent enough activity to young kids, until it’s not. A Lubbock homeowner recently posted to Nextdoor.com to share their experience with a group of kids ding-dong-ditching their home. After catching the kids doing this and scolding them for doing so, the kids returned to the house around 30 minutes later and egged it.
What Time Are Lubbock Homes Handing Out Candy This Halloween?
If you are planning to hand out candy or are taking your kids around to trick-or-treat, it is important to know what is the best time to do so. Many parents prefer to take their kids out before the sun sets, but some prefer to trick-or-treat at night when it is extra spooky and the jack-o-lanterns truly glow. The only problem is that you might be too early or too late depending on when people prefer to hand out their candy.
Is November 1st an Appropriate Time to Put Up Christmas Décor in Lubbock?
As I was scrolling through TikTok today, I was bombarded by videos of people scurrying to put up all of their Christmas decorations now that it is officially November. Of course, this then brings up the annual debate of whether or not it is okay to start decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving. There are the holiday die-hards out there that strongly believe each holiday deserves its own time to shine, and then there are the Christmas lovers that think it is never too early to put up their lights and get out the tree.
Lubbock’s Toasted Yolk Changes Grand Opening, Adds Lots of Giveaways
Back in January, I told you that a new place is taking over the old Panera Bread at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue that closed down. We finally got some exciting news about that spot. While there are still two other Panera Bread locations in Lubbock, we're excited to see Toasted Yolk Cafe coming soon to that long-available building.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 55 People Were Arrested During the Week (October 24-30)
Today is the most enchanting day of the year, Halloween. Everyone is dressed up in costumes or if you are boring like me then you will just go as is into the world with insane bedhead and call it a day. Aside from being Halloween it is also Mugshot Monday which means that many of the people featured in our lineup will not be celebrating the holiday. Maybe they will be out in time to put up their ofrendas for Dia de los Muertos.
One seriously hurt, shooting at Hub City Inn
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a shooting around 2:00 a.m. at Hub City Inn on 5201 Avenue Q., the Lubbock Police Department said. No arrests had yet been made. Keep checking everythinglubbock.com for more updates.
New Speciality Fajitas Shop Now Open in Lubbock
Back in January, I told y'all about a new chain restaurant that was making its way to Lubbock and it's going to feed all your fajita needs. While I've honestly never heard of it before now, Fajitas Pete's has a lot of locations in Texas. Now they're setting their sight on the Hub City.
Texas Authorities Warn Parents About Drugs & Other Halloween Safety Tips
Halloween is finally here and so are the warnings to kids and parents alike about precautions that steps both can take to make sure everyone is safe this Halloween. It seems like every year there is a scare around Halloween and candy. When I was a kid it was candied apples or snack sized candy bars that could have possibly had a razor blade inside.
fox34.com
Warm temperatures through the week, cold front for Friday and Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some great weather for trick-or-treaters tonight as winds remain light and temps will stay between 60-65 until around 9 pm. The first of the month, yes it’s November, will stay cool in the 40s but just like today, the afternoon temperatures for the region should reach the upper 60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the east and southeast communities.
One Arrested at Lubbock Walmart Following Vehicle and Foot Chase
A Lubbock man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit and foot chase on Friday, October 28th. KAMC News reports that a Lubbock County Sheriff's Deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop on an SUV at around 9:30 p.m. This was near Duke Street and Frankford Avenue. The SUV was apparently speeding and driving on the incorrect shoulder.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Saturday. The crash happened at the 1100 block of 82nd Street at around 4:30 a.m. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two unknown vehicles were involved in the collision.
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: 1 person seriously injured in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning. Police have identified a man involved in a police chase and crash. The incident occurred after an LSO deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle. The man fled from police and...
Does Texas Have An Age Limit On Trick Or Treating?
We are getting closer to Halloween which means final touches on costumes, decorations are going up, and candy is flying off shelves. This weekend different churches and organizations will host trunk or treats and you may even see a Halloween party or two this weekend. And then, Monday arrives. Halloween...
everythinglubbock.com
Bubba’s 33 restaurant is hosting fun events for the community
LUBBOCK, Texas—Bubba’s 33 Restaurant has a series of events for the community. You can enjoy the Texas Tech Games on Saturdays, and enjoy a free meal this upcoming Veteran’s Day.
fox34.com
Cancer survivor giving back after getting help from Lubbock’s Inside Out Foundation
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Penny Blackerby began as a client of the Inside Out Foundation and now serves as a volunteer and board member. In 2017, she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. She had already heard about the Inside Out Foundation through her sorority, which already supported the IOF as part of breast cancer awareness. But now Penny was walking through their doors as a client.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock woman kidnapped by boyfriend, escapes to friend’s house, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman escaped being kidnapped by her boyfriend and roommate on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim met with officers at the Stripes near 98th street and Indiana Avenue and told them her boyfriend would not let her leave her home. The victim looked “very upset and in a state of crisis,” the police report stated.
Saturday morning crash on 82nd Street, 1 seriously hurt
Police said the time of the call was 4:32 a.m.
Are Lubbock Drivers Getting Scammed? Group Raising Money Sounds Oddly Familiar
Are Lubbock drivers being scammed? I'd say it is very possible. On Thursday a group appeared at the intersection of 82nd and Quaker, holding signs about a child named Luca battling a brain tumor and asking for money. But this isn't the first time I've seen this type of fundraiser before.
Audio: 8 Shocking Local Horror Stories That Will Make Your Skin Crawl
The RockShow celebrated the season on-air this morning with "Chrissy and Wes' Halloween Spooktacular!", which included some super scary stories submitted by our listeners in a voicemail. If you're in the mood to give yourself the creeps, you'll definitely want to listen to these. We want to thank all of...
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in early morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was left with serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the crash at the 1100 block of 82nd Street just after 4:30 a.m. Two cars had crashed on the road, leaving one person with serious injuries and...
102.5 KISS FM
Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1