ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Walmart to offer 'Black Friday Deals for Days' in stores, online throughout November

If you're looking for deals beyond Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Walmart has you covered throughout the month of November. The grocery store chain will be offering Black Friday deals every week throughout the month of November leading up to Black Friday through its "Black Friday Deals for Days" promotion.
theindustry.fashion

Online watch retailer WatchPilot to open first high street store in Richmond

Men’s and women’s online watch retailer WatchPilot, which was founded in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, is to open its first physical store at 6 George Street in Richmond, Surrey, on 3 November 2022. Carrying a broad range of watches from the likes of Versace,...
cxmtoday.com

Bolt Launches a Virtual Shopping Assistant for This Holiday Season

Bolt, a checkout technology company, announced the launch of its latest product, Bolt Shopper Assistant, the first virtual shopping assistant of its kind—enabling retailers to turn anonymous guest shoppers into account-holding customers, providing a faster login for returning shoppers, and increasing conversion with personalized shopping experiences. Digital retailers often...
thefreebieguy.com

Kohl’s: TRIPLE STACK DEAL: Clearance Apparel + 20% Off + $10 Off Promo

Time to start holiday shopping! Through October 30th at Kohl’s, find awesome deals in the sale and clearance sections. Save even more by stacking two promo codes at checkout!. Get $10 off your order of $50 or more with coupon code USAVE10. Get another 20% off your order with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy