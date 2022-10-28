Read full article on original website
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
NC State vs. UNC game time, TV info set
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State and North Carolina have regularly played their rivalry matchup on Black Friday over the years, but the importance has been magnified more each season. This year, the Wolfpack and Tar Heels will get national TV coverage, with the game kicking off on ABC at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Mack Brown Live: Next Man Up
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Defensive lineman Kaimon Rucker wasn’t the highest-ranked recruit in his class, yet in his third season with the Tar Heels he has made significant strides to establish himself as one of the most important players on North Carolina’s defense. “Rucker just keeps playing...
UNC vs Virginia first look: Tar Heels look to remain unbeaten in ACC and on the road
The Tar Heels are looking to extend their longest winning streak in Mack Brown’s second tenure to five games. “Special players make special seasons, and these guys, they’re just clicking,” said Brown, who’s never won at Virginia.
ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson, UNC pulling away, on collision course for Charlotte
Clemson had a bye week, but inched closer to the Atlantic Division crown thanks to Louisville’s clubbing of Wake Forest. North Carolina pulled away from Pitt and all but clinched the Coastal. Assuming both teams take care of business in November, they will meet in Bank of America Stadium, in Uptown Charlotte on the first Saturday in December for the ACC Championship.
Expert Analysis: Physicality, Line Play, Generational Talent, New Possibilities
Going into the game with Pittsburgh, the prevailing question was whether North Carolina could withstand the physicality of Pat Narduzzi’s team and match the intensity across the board. In winning 42-24 with a dominant fourth-quarter performance, those questions and many others were answered on Saturday night. Inside Carolina's Jason...
Film Room: North Carolina Defense Gets Key Short Yardage Stop
UNC's defensive front shows good technique and physicality here to get a key stop before the half, and we break down how and why it happened.
Pack Pride Weekly Podcast: Talking MJ Morris, Women's XC ACC title, Pack hoops
NC State certainly didn't get off to a hot start against Virginia Tech, but the Wolfpack pulled out a 22-21 win to move to 6-2 on the season. James and Cory discuss the emergence of MJ Morris, explosive plays making a return, the defense bouncing back and what this means moving forward.
Season Tipoff - 50 percent off VIP (new or existing members)
On Wednesday night, the Jon Scheyer Era will begin for the first time in front of fans as the Blue Devils play their first (and only) exhibition game against another team. Duke's squad features eleven newcomers who were first introduced to the college basketball world last Friday night at Countdown to Craziness. On the gridiron, Mike Elko's team heads to Boston College with a real shot at clinching a bowl game appearance for the first time in three years. To celebrate, TheDevilsDen.com is gifting our readers the opportunity to subscribe for VIP access at an extremely discounted rate.
Game Preview: Duke vs Fayetteville State (Exhibition)
Duke will take part in their first, and only, public facing exhibition game on Wednesday night when the program plays host to Fayetteville State. The game will tipoff at 7PM and be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. Live stats can be followed here. While the matchup between the two in-state...
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
North Carolina one of four states in running for 433 aviation jobs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A startup company developing an electric airplane is considering Greensboro and sites in three other states for its first production facility, according to an economic development agency in its home state of Colorado. The Denver Business Journal, a CBJ sister publication, reported that members of the...
After No Winner Saturday Night, Powerball Jackpot Now Stands At $1 Billion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One lucky lottery player could be in for a very big Halloween night. With no winner Saturday night, the Powerball jackpot now stands at a staggering $1 billion. It’s only the second time in Powerball’s 30 year history that the grand prize has hit a billion...
Local high school marching band needs help getting to Peach Bowl
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Hopewell High School’s marching band has been invited to play the 2022 Peach Bowl in Atlanta that is set to be held Dec. 31. Curtis Bell, the band director, said that it is the band’s first time being invited and the chance of a lifetime.
North Carolina lawmakers call for DOJ to investigate police search of college bus in South Carolina
Five North Carolina members of Congress are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate a police search of a Shaw University bus during Operation Rolling Thunder in Spartanburg County.
New roller skating rink opening in Camp North End, and another hopes to open in Charlotte shortly after
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Roller skating has surged in popularity, and several Black-owned businesses are behind the movement here in Charlotte. Driving the news: Dream Culture is a temporary roller skating rink opening in Camp North End’s Ford Building (400 Camp Rd.) on Saturday, Nov. 5. It’s Black-owned and...
$825 Million Powerball Grand Prize Up For Grabs On Saturday Night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second-highest grand prize in Powerball history is up for grabs on Saturday night. The drawing for the $825 million dollar jackpot is happening at 11:00 p.m. There have been 36 Powerball drawings in a row with no jackpot winner. The odds of winning the grand...
In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
'Lines have been crossed' | CMS school board candidate accuses incumbent of overstepping at polling location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board race continues to face conflict after a day at the polls. Stephanie Sneed, who is running to unseat incumbent board member Carol Sawyer, accused Sawyer of making her son cry. "Yesterday, when I asked my 9-year-old son how it was being at...
'Genocide' abortion demonstration stirs controversy on UNC Charlotte's campus
A group calling abortion genocide has stirred controversy at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Students were shocked to see posters of aborted fetuses. Many students wanted the images removed from campus as soon as possible. A group calling abortion genocide has stirred controversy at the University of North...
Close twin sisters ponder changes to their relationship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly and Meghan Fillnow must be among the closest identical-twin sisters in the Carolinas, and quite possibly in the U.S., and maybe even on the entire planet. That’s just a hunch, but probably a good one. They have lived together in the Charlotte area for...
