On Wednesday night, the Jon Scheyer Era will begin for the first time in front of fans as the Blue Devils play their first (and only) exhibition game against another team. Duke's squad features eleven newcomers who were first introduced to the college basketball world last Friday night at Countdown to Craziness. On the gridiron, Mike Elko's team heads to Boston College with a real shot at clinching a bowl game appearance for the first time in three years. To celebrate, TheDevilsDen.com is gifting our readers the opportunity to subscribe for VIP access at an extremely discounted rate.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO