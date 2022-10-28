ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State vs. UNC game time, TV info set

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State and North Carolina have regularly played their rivalry matchup on Black Friday over the years, but the importance has been magnified more each season. This year, the Wolfpack and Tar Heels will get national TV coverage, with the game kicking off on ABC at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Mack Brown Live: Next Man Up

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Defensive lineman Kaimon Rucker wasn’t the highest-ranked recruit in his class, yet in his third season with the Tar Heels he has made significant strides to establish himself as one of the most important players on North Carolina’s defense. “Rucker just keeps playing...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson, UNC pulling away, on collision course for Charlotte

Clemson had a bye week, but inched closer to the Atlantic Division crown thanks to Louisville’s clubbing of Wake Forest. North Carolina pulled away from Pitt and all but clinched the Coastal. Assuming both teams take care of business in November, they will meet in Bank of America Stadium, in Uptown Charlotte on the first Saturday in December for the ACC Championship.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Season Tipoff - 50 percent off VIP (new or existing members)

On Wednesday night, the Jon Scheyer Era will begin for the first time in front of fans as the Blue Devils play their first (and only) exhibition game against another team. Duke's squad features eleven newcomers who were first introduced to the college basketball world last Friday night at Countdown to Craziness. On the gridiron, Mike Elko's team heads to Boston College with a real shot at clinching a bowl game appearance for the first time in three years. To celebrate, TheDevilsDen.com is gifting our readers the opportunity to subscribe for VIP access at an extremely discounted rate.
DURHAM, NC
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
$825 Million Powerball Grand Prize Up For Grabs On Saturday Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second-highest grand prize in Powerball history is up for grabs on Saturday night. The drawing for the $825 million dollar jackpot is happening at 11:00 p.m. There have been 36 Powerball drawings in a row with no jackpot winner. The odds of winning the grand...
CHARLOTTE, NC
In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
RALEIGH, NC
Close twin sisters ponder changes to their relationship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly and Meghan Fillnow must be among the closest identical-twin sisters in the Carolinas, and quite possibly in the U.S., and maybe even on the entire planet. That’s just a hunch, but probably a good one. They have lived together in the Charlotte area for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
