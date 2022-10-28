Read full article on original website
Suspect involved in Abbeville shooting turns himself in
The family member of Willis advised that he would be voluntarily turning himself into the APD for his alleged involvement in the triple shooting incident in which three people were shot.
Abbeville Shooting Suspect Surrenders, Another Suspect Still at Large
Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy says one of two men accused of shooting three people on St. Charles Street has turned himself in to officers. Chief Hardy says a family member of Tyrese Willis called him saying that Willis would be coming to turn himself in to authorities. Willis showed up that evening which was Friday, October 28. He showed up with members of his family so he could say goodbye.
Woman arrested after crashing vehicle into Youngsville Sports Complex sign
The Youngsville Sports Complex sign has been destroyed after a vehicle crashed into it, according to the Youngsville Police Department (YPD).
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Crack, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia After a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Activity
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Crack, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia After a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Activity. Louisiana – On October 28, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a suspicious occurrence in the 1900 Block of Second Avenue in Roanoke, Louisiana.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 28, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 28, 2022. Gary Brent Harlow, 43, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Derick Van Monk, 36, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons. Chris Dale Ardoin, 62, Lacassine: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but...
Arnaudville Man Attempts to Shoot Neighbor’s Dog, Hits Neighbor Instead
ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - An Arnaudville man is behind bars after attempting to shoot his neighbor's dog, but accidentally hitting his neighbor instead. Joshua Boudreaux, 42, of Arnaudville shot at his neighbor's dog on Sunday evening. However, the round ricocheted off the concrete near the dog and hit the neighbor in the leg.
$225,000 bond for Louisiana man accused of contractor fraud
A Lake Charles man has been arrested and faces several contractor fraud charges, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO).
KPLC TV
Man found guilty of killing Lake Charles man at Seattle homeless camp in 2021
Seattle, Wash. (KPLC) - A guilty verdict was returned last week in the death of 31-year-old Bradley Arabie, a Lake Charles native who was killed at a homeless camp at a Seattle Park in June 2021. Michael Sendejo, 51, was found guilty by a jury in a King County court...
Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with molestation of a juvenile
A man has been arrested after allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with an underage relative, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO).
Opelousas Chief of Police candidates: their stories, missions and x-factor
News 10 spoke with candidates for the Chief of Police in Opelousas to hear their stories, their missions, and their x-factor, starting with incumbent Martin McLendon.
Police respond to shots fired in Acadian Point Apartments
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night at Acadian Point apartments. Police told News 10 they responded to calls of shots fired at the southside apartment complex around 10:30 p.m. Few details are available at this time. This story will be updated as the investigation continues.
Scott man dies while hunting in Kisatchie
Vernon Parish Sheriff's deputies say it looks like a tree stand malfunctioned and caused the man to fall.
Mississippi Man Steals Police Car, Drives to Crowley, and Gets Arrested
CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - Acadia Parish sheriff department deputies have arrested a Mississippi man wanted for Grand Larceny in Leflore County, Mississippi. Billy Joe Westbrook, 59, of Yazoo, Mississippi, allegedly stole an unmarked police vehicle from the Leflore County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi, and an alert was put out for his arrest. On Wednesday, October 26, Acadia Parish deputies spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Conrad Rd. in Crowley.
Sheriff’s Office looking for Iberia Parish man missing since September
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a man missing since September.
Two suspects indicted for manslaughter of 17-year-old juvenile
Isaiah Brett Carrier, 18, and Donna Granger, 42, both from Eunice, were indicted by a grand jury for the manslaughter of a 17-year-old juvenile.
theadvocate.com
St. Landry School Board member arrested after shooting neighbor while trying to shoot dog, police say
An Arnaudville man was arrested over the weekend, accused of shooting a neighbor in the leg while trying to shoot the man's dog. Joshua Boudreaux, 42, was booked with negligent injury and illegal use of weapons. He's a member of the St. Landry Parish School Board. An investigation revealed that...
Abbeville men wanted on three counts of attempted first degree murder
Abbeville police said they have secured arrest warrants for two men wanted on three counts of attempted first degree murder.
Church Point man arrested after allegedly trying to sell fentanyl
A Church Point man has been arrested after attempting to sell fentanyl in St. Landry Parish, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO).
Murder indictments handed up in five separate cases
A Lafayette Parish grand jury has handed up murder indictments against eight people in five deaths.
UPDATE: Suspect of fatal shooting in Opelousas found
Officers say the OPD located 23-year-old Easton Shelvin Jr. of Opelousas last night at 10 pm for his involvement in the shooting.
