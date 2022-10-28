Read full article on original website
Lubbock Kids Caught Ding Dong Ditching, Egged House 30 Minutes Later
Ding-dong-ditching seems like an innocent enough activity to young kids, until it’s not. A Lubbock homeowner recently posted to Nextdoor.com to share their experience with a group of kids ding-dong-ditching their home. After catching the kids doing this and scolding them for doing so, the kids returned to the house around 30 minutes later and egged it.
Lubbock Man Carves Another Patch of Incredible Pumpkins
Our dear friend and fellow Lubbockite Topher Covarrubio has done it again- he's carved an absolutely incredible and impressive patch of Pumpkins for 2022. Topher has carved several pop culture pumpkins each year for the last few years. I'm always blown away by how intricate they are. Many complex pumpkin designs don't "read" very well- these are all immediately recognizable.
What Time Are Lubbock Homes Handing Out Candy This Halloween?
If you are planning to hand out candy or are taking your kids around to trick-or-treat, it is important to know what is the best time to do so. Many parents prefer to take their kids out before the sun sets, but some prefer to trick-or-treat at night when it is extra spooky and the jack-o-lanterns truly glow. The only problem is that you might be too early or too late depending on when people prefer to hand out their candy.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 55 People Were Arrested During the Week (October 24-30)
Today is the most enchanting day of the year, Halloween. Everyone is dressed up in costumes or if you are boring like me then you will just go as is into the world with insane bedhead and call it a day. Aside from being Halloween it is also Mugshot Monday which means that many of the people featured in our lineup will not be celebrating the holiday. Maybe they will be out in time to put up their ofrendas for Dia de los Muertos.
Treat Yourself Today In Lubbock- Halloween Deals & Freebies!
Who says that children get to have all the Halloween food fun? There's tons of great freebies and deals for the tastiest of treats available in Lubbock today. Here's a few that I was able to round up. I did my best to verify these were all good, but some of these items may be "participating locations only". If you want to be absolutely sure of a deal, you may want to call ahead first. Of course, there's also tomorrow- when all that Halloween candy goes on sale. Really, that should be its own holiday.
One seriously hurt, shooting at Hub City Inn
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a shooting around 2:00 a.m. at Hub City Inn on 5201 Avenue Q., the Lubbock Police Department said. No arrests had yet been made. Keep checking everythinglubbock.com for more updates.
A Lubbock man Caused Police to try Calm Him Down During Transport
A Lubbock teenager tried escaping police custody multiple times over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched on Saturday, October 29, after reports of an altercation. KAMC news reported that 18-year-old Justin Eli Casias was in an argument with his girlfriend and had taken possession of her father's wallet.
New Speciality Fajitas Shop Now Open in Lubbock
Back in January, I told y'all about a new chain restaurant that was making its way to Lubbock and it's going to feed all your fajita needs. While I've honestly never heard of it before now, Fajitas Pete's has a lot of locations in Texas. Now they're setting their sight on the Hub City.
Texas Authorities Warn Parents About Drugs & Other Halloween Safety Tips
Halloween is finally here and so are the warnings to kids and parents alike about precautions that steps both can take to make sure everyone is safe this Halloween. It seems like every year there is a scare around Halloween and candy. When I was a kid it was candied apples or snack sized candy bars that could have possibly had a razor blade inside.
One Arrested at Lubbock Walmart Following Vehicle and Foot Chase
A Lubbock man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit and foot chase on Friday, October 28th. KAMC News reports that a Lubbock County Sheriff's Deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop on an SUV at around 9:30 p.m. This was near Duke Street and Frankford Avenue. The SUV was apparently speeding and driving on the incorrect shoulder.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Saturday. The crash happened at the 1100 block of 82nd Street at around 4:30 a.m. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two unknown vehicles were involved in the collision.
Saturday morning top stories: 1 person seriously injured in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning. Police have identified a man involved in a police chase and crash. The incident occurred after an LSO deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle. The man fled from police and...
Does Texas Have An Age Limit On Trick Or Treating?
We are getting closer to Halloween which means final touches on costumes, decorations are going up, and candy is flying off shelves. This weekend different churches and organizations will host trunk or treats and you may even see a Halloween party or two this weekend. And then, Monday arrives. Halloween...
Friends, family gather to remember Madrid family, killed in fire near 124th & Oxford
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends and family held a candlelight vigil on Saturday night, in front of the home where their loved ones were killed earlier this week. Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday around 1 a.m. near Oxford Avenue and 124th Street. When officers arrived, the house was in flames and they were unable to get inside.
In memory of Felipe, Andrew and Angelica: GoFundMe for Lubbock family
A GoFundMe account for the family of Felipe and Andrew Madrid including their mom Angelica Vasquez after they lost their lives. Lubbock Police responded to a shots-fired call and fire.
Lubbock man nearly run off the road by ex-girlfriend, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock driver was almost forced off the road while going south on West Loop 289 on Tuesday, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim was stopped in the 1800 block of Frankford Avenue when someone, later...
Saturday morning crash on 82nd Street, 1 seriously hurt
Police said the time of the call was 4:32 a.m.
One hurt in East Lubbock stabbing Friday night, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had moderate injuries after a stabbing in East Lubbock on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 10:00 p.m. to East 23rd Street and Fir Avenue. This is a developing story. CheckEverythingLubbock.com for updates.
Lubbock woman kidnapped by boyfriend, escapes to friend’s house, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman escaped being kidnapped by her boyfriend and roommate on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim met with officers at the Stripes near 98th street and Indiana Avenue and told them her boyfriend would not let her leave her home. The victim looked “very upset and in a state of crisis,” the police report stated.
Bubba’s 33 restaurant is hosting fun events for the community
LUBBOCK, Texas—Bubba’s 33 Restaurant has a series of events for the community. You can enjoy the Texas Tech Games on Saturdays, and enjoy a free meal this upcoming Veteran’s Day.
