San Francisco, CA

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul 'Violently Assaulted' After Intruder Breaks Into Couple's San Francisco Home

By Connor Surmonte
 4 days ago
Nancy Pelosi ’s husband, Paul Pelosi , was “violently assaulted” by an intruder who broke into the couple’s California home, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The startling attack took place early Friday morning at the pair’s $6 million Pacific Heights, San Francisco home.

The intruder, who is now in police custody, was reportedly confronted by Paul before attacking the 82-year-old with a hammer.

According to Drew Hammill , House Speaker Pelosi’s spokesperson, the assailant’s identity and motive have yet to be disclosed.

Hamill also confirmed Paul is in the hospital as a result of the vicious attack, although he is “expected to make a full recovery.”

"The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill said in a statement after news of the attack broke.

House Speaker Pelosi, also 82, was reportedly not at home at the time of the incident.

Even more surprising is the fact that Friday’s incident was not the first time the Pelosis’ lavish San Francisco was targeted.

Early last year, in January 2021, a pig’s head was reportedly left outside the couple’s Pacific Heights home. That suspect also reportedly coated the couple’s garage door with red paint in an effort to protest the $2,000 Covid-19 relief checks sent out following the pandemic.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the “violent assault” against Paul Pelosi with a hammer early Friday morning also came just weeks after the businessman was found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Paul was first arrested in May after he crashed his 2021 Porsche into another driver in Napa County, California while driving under the influence.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to the sole charge in August, and was sentenced to three years of probation and 5 days of jail time.

House Speaker Pelosi’s husband was also ordered to complete a three-month drinking and driving course, install an ignition interlock device on his car for 12 months and pay a $150 fine.

“His eyes appeared red/watery, he was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath,” the official complaint, which was released on August 3, read.

