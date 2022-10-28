NEW YORK (AP) — Vasiliy Lomachenko is headed home to Ukraine, ready to resume military service during his country’s war with Russia. Next time he returns, he hopes it’s for a chance to become the undisputed lightweight champion. “Look, I’m ready,” Lomachenko said. “I’m ready for any option.” Lomachenko beat Jamaine Ortiz by unanimous decision Saturday night to restart his quest to get another shot at what he calls his dream of owning all four 135-pound titles.

