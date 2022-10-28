ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Lomachenko wins in return from military service in Ukraine

NEW YORK (AP) — Vasiliy Lomachenko is headed home to Ukraine, ready to resume military service during his country’s war with Russia. Next time he returns, he hopes it’s for a chance to become the undisputed lightweight champion. “Look, I’m ready,” Lomachenko said. “I’m ready for any option.” Lomachenko beat Jamaine Ortiz by unanimous decision Saturday night to restart his quest to get another shot at what he calls his dream of owning all four 135-pound titles.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ESPN

Katie Taylor tops Karen Elizabeth Carabajal via unanimous decision in title defense

LONDON -- Katie Taylor successfully made her seventh defense of her undisputed lightweight boxing title as she outpointed Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in a comfortable unanimous decision victory at Wembley Arena on Saturday. Taylor, who won by scores of 100-91, 99-91 and 98-92, was making her first appearance since claiming a...
BBC

Katie Taylor: Croke Park rematch with Amanda Serrano 'a must' - Eddie Hearn

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has said a homecoming fight for Katie Taylor at Croke Park is a "must". Undisputed world champion Taylor, 36, stretched her unbeaten record to 22 bouts with victory over Karen Elizabeth Carabajal on Saturday. Hearn suggested a rematch with Amanda Serrano would be fitting for Croke...
Boxing Scene

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz - CompuBox Punch Stats

Vasiliy Lomachenko had a slight 125-122 edge in punches landed and outlanded Jamine Ortiz better than 2-1 in jabs. Loma landed 31% of his power after landing 48% in his previous 18. Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden, New York City - In a lightweight clash, former three division world champion...
BBC

Chelsie Giles: GB judoka becomes world number one in -52kg category

Great Britain's Chelsie Giles has become world number one in the judo -52kg category. The 25-year-old was crowned European champion earlier this year and won silver at the World Championships. It is the first time in history that two British athletes have topped the world rankings in two judo weight...
The Ring Magazine

Arely Mucino wins IBF flyweight title with split-decision over Leonela Yudica

SAN DIEGO – Arely Mucino was not going to allow Leonela Yudica or a hematoma get in the way of capturing a world title belt. Mucino (32-3-2, 11 knockouts) won a hard-fought split-decision over Leonela Yudica on Saturday before a partisan crowd at the Pechanga Arena. One judge scored...
Daily Mail

Conor Benn insists he only met Dr Usman Sajjad in August despite the testosterone specialist listing him as a client in July, after the Brit saw his fight against Chris Eubank Jnr cancelled following two failed drugs tests

Conor Benn's team have moved to clarify they only began with working with Dr Usman Sajjad in August, despite the testosterone specialist appearing to suggest their relationship pre-dated the first of his two failed drugs tests in July. In playing down the extent of his work with the doctor, Benn...

