Related
BBC
Katie Taylor beats Karen Elizabeth Carabajal to remain undisputed lightweight world champion
Ireland's Katie Taylor retained her IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO world lightweight titles with a comprehensive points win against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal. Taylor, 36, was fighting for the first time since her split decision win over Puerto Rico's Amanda Serrano in April - the first women's bout to headline New York's Madison Square Garden.
Migos: Takeoff shot dead in Houston aged 28
The Georgia rapper was known for creating hits such as Versace and Motorsport alongside fellow rappers Quavo and Offset
rsvplive.ie
Boxing champ Katie Taylor's private home in rural Connecticut with boxing gym and speed boat
Boxing champion Katie Taylor returns to the ring this weekend against Karen Carabajal, and it will be the Irish star's first fight since her incredible win over Amanda Serrano. That win saw her become an undisputed two-weight world champion, and she has been putting her all into training for her...
Lomachenko wins in return from military service in Ukraine
NEW YORK (AP) — Vasiliy Lomachenko is headed home to Ukraine, ready to resume military service during his country’s war with Russia. Next time he returns, he hopes it’s for a chance to become the undisputed lightweight champion. “Look, I’m ready,” Lomachenko said. “I’m ready for any option.” Lomachenko beat Jamaine Ortiz by unanimous decision Saturday night to restart his quest to get another shot at what he calls his dream of owning all four 135-pound titles.
ESPN
Katie Taylor tops Karen Elizabeth Carabajal via unanimous decision in title defense
LONDON -- Katie Taylor successfully made her seventh defense of her undisputed lightweight boxing title as she outpointed Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in a comfortable unanimous decision victory at Wembley Arena on Saturday. Taylor, who won by scores of 100-91, 99-91 and 98-92, was making her first appearance since claiming a...
BBC
Katie Taylor: Croke Park rematch with Amanda Serrano 'a must' - Eddie Hearn
Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has said a homecoming fight for Katie Taylor at Croke Park is a "must". Undisputed world champion Taylor, 36, stretched her unbeaten record to 22 bouts with victory over Karen Elizabeth Carabajal on Saturday. Hearn suggested a rematch with Amanda Serrano would be fitting for Croke...
Sporting News
Justis Huni 'all over' top heavyweight Frank Sanchez in sparring ahead of Kiki Leutele bout
Frank Sanchez is among the best heavyweights in the world but it only took one sparring session with Justis Huni for him to give the Aussie a wide berth in the gym. Sanchez, 30, is ranked in the top five with two of boxing's governing bodies on the back of a 21-0 professional record.
Boxing Scene
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz - CompuBox Punch Stats
Vasiliy Lomachenko had a slight 125-122 edge in punches landed and outlanded Jamine Ortiz better than 2-1 in jabs. Loma landed 31% of his power after landing 48% in his previous 18. Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden, New York City - In a lightweight clash, former three division world champion...
BBC
Chelsie Giles: GB judoka becomes world number one in -52kg category
Great Britain's Chelsie Giles has become world number one in the judo -52kg category. The 25-year-old was crowned European champion earlier this year and won silver at the World Championships. It is the first time in history that two British athletes have topped the world rankings in two judo weight...
The Ring Magazine
Arely Mucino wins IBF flyweight title with split-decision over Leonela Yudica
SAN DIEGO – Arely Mucino was not going to allow Leonela Yudica or a hematoma get in the way of capturing a world title belt. Mucino (32-3-2, 11 knockouts) won a hard-fought split-decision over Leonela Yudica on Saturday before a partisan crowd at the Pechanga Arena. One judge scored...
Conor Benn insists he only met Dr Usman Sajjad in August despite the testosterone specialist listing him as a client in July, after the Brit saw his fight against Chris Eubank Jnr cancelled following two failed drugs tests
Conor Benn's team have moved to clarify they only began with working with Dr Usman Sajjad in August, despite the testosterone specialist appearing to suggest their relationship pre-dated the first of his two failed drugs tests in July. In playing down the extent of his work with the doctor, Benn...
