Phys.org
Current climate pledges have us heading for a world that is 2.4 to 2.6°C hotter
As intensifying climate impacts across the globe hammer home the message that greenhouse gas emissions must fall rapidly, a new UN Environment Program (UNEP) report finds that the international community is still falling far short of the Paris goals, with no credible pathway to 1.5°C in place. However, the...
Warning of 'global catastrophe,' U.N. says climate change measures are 'highly inadequate'
The world, especially richer carbon-emitting nations, is not doing enough — nor even promising to do enough — to reach global goals limiting warming.
AOL Corp
Flurry of climate change reports have ominous message: 'We are heading in the wrong direction'
The world is falling far short of its climate change goals, with “no credible pathway” in place to keep the global average temperature increase below 1.5 degrees Celsius, the United Nations reported Thursday. Although a flurry of climate reports brought a glimmer of good news this week, the...
UN report: Climate pollution reductions ‘highly inadequate’
The world, especially richer carbon polluting nations, remains “far behind” and is not doing nearly enough -- not even promising to do enough -- to reach any of the global goals limiting future warming, a United Nations report said. That “highly inadequate” inaction means the window is closing,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Earth Is Close To Passing Climate Change Limits, U.N. Report Estimates
“National governments need to strengthen their climate action plans now and implement them in the next eight years,” head of the U.N. climate office, Simon Stiell, has declared. Earth is headed for a “global catastrophe,” climate experts at the United Nations are reporting, as per Complex. Scientific...
Carbon emissions from energy to peak in 2025 in ‘historic turning point’, says IEA
Global carbon emissions from energy will peak in 2025 thanks to massively increased government spending on clean fuels in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to analysis by the world’s leading energy organisation. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that government spending on clean energy in response...
maritime-executive.com
UNEP Sees "No Pathway to 1.5C" of Warming, But 2-3C is Quite Possible
In advance of the COP27 climate conference, the United Nations Environment Programme has a clear and uncomfortable message: there is “no credible pathway to 1.5 degrees C" by 2050, and warming is on track to overshoot the targets of the Paris Climate Accord. There is also positive news: thanks in part to an accelerated uptake of renewables, atmospheric warming will likely be limited to 2-3 degrees C by 2100, well below the catastrophic "business as usual" projections of 4 degrees C or more.
Only 4.7 Percent of Plastic Was Recycled in the U.S. in 2021, Greenpeace Report Finds
For decades, recycling has been touted as one of the easiest and most important things that individuals can do for the planet. However, many environmentalists and skeptics have found that the plastic recycling industry can be a bit of a scam, leading many to wonder: does plastic get recycled?. Article...
waste360.com
History of Climate Change Science
Discussions around climate change and the need to address the increase in greenhouse gas emissions globally have recently grown. What is interesting is the importance of maintaining the temperature of the earth’s surface is not a new observation but was first identified in 1827 by Fourier. Followed by Tyndale...
The Selfish Case for Climate Justice
It might just take hearing about the threats to our own self-interest that makes leaders in wealthy countries pay up to save the lives in the Global South.
US News and World Report
Mark Carney-Led Grouping Drops U.N. Climate Initiative Requirement
NEW YORK/BOSTON (Reuters) - A coalition of financial firms led by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney that aims to tackle climate change said on Thursday it has dropped a requirement for its members to sign up to a United Nations emissions reduction campaign. The move drew criticism from...
natureworldnews.com
"We Are Nearing Irreversible Climate Breakdown," Alarming Climate Study Claims
Major studies warn that the world is close to an "irreversible" climatic meltdown. As oil companies record enormous profits, major UN assessments warn that immediate and coordinated action is required. One of the top climate experts in the world stated that the climate problem had reached a "bleak point" after...
BBC
Humber: Consultation begins on carbon capture pipeline
Plans to transport captured carbon dioxide for safe storage in the North Sea have been put out to consultation. The Humber Low Carbon Pipelines (HLCP) aims to clean up some of the region's biggest industrial emitters. A second pipeline would transport hydrogen for use as a more environmentally friendly alternative...
Cop27: Rishi Sunak accused of ‘massive failure of climate leadership’ in skipping summit OLD
Rishi Sunak has been warned his decision to not attend the crucial Cop27 climate summit in Egypt in little over a week undermines the UK’s climate leadership as the world slips behind targets to limit global warming.Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow secretary of state for climate change, said the decision was an “embarrassing reflection” of the government’s failure to deliver on its Cop26 commitments, saying the UK was “way off track” to meet its climate targets and has a net zero plan that the courts have ruled unlawful and inadequate.“This is a massive failure of climate leadership,” he said. The...
Rishi Sunak may yet attend Cop27 climate summit, says No 10
Situation ‘under review’ after days of criticism and revelation Boris Johnson is seeking to attend
Good News Network
Growth in Carbon Capture Projects This Year is Dramatic, Showing Global Determination to Cut Emissions
The number of carbon capture and storage projects in the pipeline is exploding, thanks to worldwide efforts to cut emissions. A new report from the Global CCS Institute, which studies carbon capture and storage-(CCS), shows an impressive growth of 44 percent over the past 12 months. The CEO of the...
Climate activists stage march to condemn Cop26 ‘failure’
Young activists have staged a climate strike in Glasgow to highlight the “failure” of the Cop26 summit, a year on from the event.The demonstration, organised by Fridays For Future Scotland, saw participants march through the city from Kelvin Way to George Square.The route mirrored the group’s demonstration during Cop26 on November 5 last year.Traffic was stopped by the police as protesters marched towards the city centre holding signs reading “the kids are not alright”, “there is no planet B” and “people over profit”.A rally was then held in George Square, where speeches were heard.Organisers said the purpose of the march...
Before winter sets in, the Biden administration can cool heating prices
With temperatures dropping and energy prices rising, the forecast is for an expensive winter. While the Biden administration scrambles to rein in inflation, a new energy efficiency standard for furnaces could provide long-term relief. The Department of Energy has proposed a rule that will phase out inefficient gas furnace models to help ensure homeowners and renters aren’t paying needlessly high bills. Improving the standards — which have not been meaningfully updated in more than 30 years — will lower gas bills and reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change and cut air pollutants that cause poor health, especially in low-income communities.
Cop27 climate summit: window for avoiding catastrophe is closing fast
It has been an alarming time for climate scientists. One by one, the grim scenarios they had outlined for the near future have been overtaken by events: extreme storms, droughts, floods and ice-sheet collapses whose sudden appearances have outstripped researchers’ worst predictions. Catastrophic climate change is happening more rapidly and with greater intensity than their grimmest warnings, it transpires.
Here's How Carbon Offsets Can Live up to Their Bold Promises
As the value of voluntary carbon markets closes in on $2 billion, figuring out which projects are legitimate can be tricky.
