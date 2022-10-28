Read full article on original website
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football was shutout for the first time since 2009 after suffering a devastating 48-0 loss at Kansas State on Saturday. To make matters worse, redshirt senior starting quarterback Spencer Sanders left the game early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right throwing shoulder. He did not return for the Cowboys' final two offensive drives.
This is what Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. “Yeah so it was an inside slot-fade. I actually thought they were cover-two but there was a linebacker on top of me so I was actually going to go inside of him but then at the last second I saw the safety rotate and stepped to me. I was like ‘Oh, it’s man coverage’. So I stuck him and got outside of him, Will [Howard] made a great throw and I finished it off. Great way to start the game.”
