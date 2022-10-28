Read full article on original website
Czarnik continues to produce, Griffins split with Texas
CEDAR PARK, Texas - In part of their eight-game road trip, the Grand Rapids Griffins headed to the Lone Star State last weekend for a pair of meetings with the Texas Stars, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Dallas Stars. Buy Griffins tickets: Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek. STAR-STRUCK. While the...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Ready for Matinee Matchup Today at Vegas
The Ducks are back in action this afternoon, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. PUCK DROP | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. For Anaheim, it's another chance to get back on track and snap a losing skid, which hit six games with a loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The Ducks went toe-to-toe with the Bolts but Brandon Hagel broke a third-period deadlock with 4:27 to play, giving the visitors a 4-2 victory.
ng-sportingnews.com
Coyotes' locker room: Mullett Arena’s makeshift home and away dressing rooms leave a lot to be desired
The idea of an NHL club playing their home games at a college rink sounds bad enough as is. But now that it is actually coming to fruition and with fans beginning to see what it will be like, the perception is only getting worse. The Coyotes have their first...
NHL
Coyotes give out mullets for home opener at ASU's Mullett Arena
Fans given fake flow, throwback logo shirts at team's first game a temporary home. Coyotes fans show off their mullets at the Winnipeg-Arizona game on opening night at Mullett Arena. 01:03 • 4:48 AM. It was maybe the most appropriate fan giveaway in the history of NHL home openers.
ESPN
Stories from the Arizona Coyotes' new home at Mullett Arena
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Charles Lutz stood at the top of the student section at Mullett Arena, the college hockey rink that will house the NHL's Arizona Coyotes for at least the next three seasons. Below him were Arizona State University students dressed like a pineapple, a banana and a character from "Squid Game," undulating to the beat of a drum line that provided the soundtrack for the Coyotes' home opener against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Gameday Preview: Detroit Red Wings – 10/29/22
The Minnesota Wild are going into tonight’s game with a winning streak for the first time this season. Their recent play has been reminiscent of the 2021-22 team that broke team records for wins and most points in a single season, helping to quell the fears that rose from three losses in a row to start the 2022-23 campaign.
FOX Sports
Rangers take on the Flyers, look to stop home losing streak
Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers looking to end a three-game home skid. New York went 24-13-3 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last...
Jets beat Coyotes 3-2 in overtime to spoil Mullett debut
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes were greeted by a sea of mullets, the NHL’s smallest arena filled with fans revved up for a new season. The Coyotes got the party off to a great start with two energy-boosting goals. The Winnipeg Jets pulled the plug in overtime.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFC standings, playoff picture: How safe are Eagles, Vikings, Seahawks, Falcons in first place as surprise division leaders?
The NFC standings at the midway point of the 2022 NFL season are much different than they were at the end of 2021. None of last season's division winners — the Cowboys, Packers, Rams and Buccaneers — are in first place after Week 8. If the season ended...
FOX Sports
Rangers visit the Coyotes following Trocheck's 2-goal showing
New York Rangers (4-3-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-4-1, eighth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -197, Coyotes +163; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Arizona Coyotes after Vincent Trocheck's two-goal game against the Dallas Stars in the Rangers'...
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Steelers vs. Eagles on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 8 game
The Eagles and Steelers will go head-to-head in a battle between Pennsylvania's two NFL teams in Week 8. Philadelphia will host Pittsburgh at Lincoln Financial Field as it looks to keep its undefeated season alive, entering this contest with a perfect 6-0 record. The Eagles are coming off of a...
