IGN

Elisabeth Moss Recalls the Mad Men Moment That Brought Her to Real Tears

Mad Men star Jon Hamm brought his co-star Elisabeth Moss to tears… but it’s for a good reason. During an interview with Vanity Fair, former Mad Men star Elisabeth Moss explained why one pivotal scene with Hamm was an emotional one. “It all felt very real,” she explained....
IGN

The Batman Penguin Spinoff Plot Details Revealed, Female Lead Cast

Cristin Milioti has joined HBO Max's Penguin spinoff of The Batman, where she will play Sofia Falcone. Deadline first reported the casting news, saying Milioti's Sofia Falcone is the daughter of Carmine Falcone, and will fight with The Penguin for control of the city. Fans will have recently seen different iterations of Sofia Falcone in both Gotham and Batman: The Long Halloween.
IGN

Shazam 2 Director Confirms Movie Is Finished and Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Shazam 2 director David F. Sandberg has shared a behind-the-scenes photo to celebrate crossing the finish line on the upcoming DC sequel. Sandberg declared Shazam! Fury of the Gods is officially in the can by sharing a sneak peek of Zachary Levi's titular character in action. "Finished! Now for a little time off," the filmmaker tweeted alongside an image of Billy Batson suited up as his super-powered alter-ego, bearing a magical staff in the middle of a stadium illuminated by a lightning bolt.
IGN

Sparks of Hope A Truly Ginormous Goomba

A Truly Ginormous Goomba is a Beacon Beach side quest that pits you against an optional, massive - hence the name - boss for a chance to earn hundreds of Star Bits. Unlocking this quest takes a few more steps than usual, so don't expect to take it on during your first run through Beacon Beach.
IGN

Severance Adds a Bunch of Big Names to the Cast for Season 2

Apple TV+ has revealed a handful of stars joining the cast of Severance Season 2, including Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban, and more. In addition to returning cast members like Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and others, Severance is adding eight new actors into the mix. The...
IGN

God of War Ragnarok - Official 'All Parents Can Relate' Trailer

Watch as Ben Stiller gives parenting advice to LeBron James, John Travolta and their children while channeling Kratos, and how they can all strive to be like Kratos and Atreus in their own parent and child relationships. God of War Ragnarök launches on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November...
IGN

IGN UK Podcast: The Elden Ring Special (Finally)

Cardy, Matt, and Joe finally found time to record the Elden Ring podcast they promised over half a year ago. The first chunk is spoiler-free before we delve right into what makes it such a special game. If you're into it, get tickets for our live show in London on...
IGN

Crystal Lake: Friday the 13th Prequel Series in the Works From Hannibal Creator

Peacock has announced a straight-to-series order for a Friday the 13th prequel, Crystal Lake, with Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller at the helm. In the reveal from Peacock, Fuller is listed as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer of the new Friday the 13th series. For now, more details on the prequel are slim, but Fuller is accompanied by executive producers A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, and Rob Barsamian.
IGN

The Last of Us: HBO Series Premiere Date Spotted; Set to Start Streaming in January 2023

The Last of Us is HBO’s upcoming show that is long-awaited by fans, as it’s expected to be one of the biggest live-action adaptations based on a video game. While it was confirmed that the show will come out in 2023, a premiere date mentioned on HBO Max’s store page for the show suggests that it will come out on January 15, 2023.

