IGN
Elisabeth Moss Recalls the Mad Men Moment That Brought Her to Real Tears
Mad Men star Jon Hamm brought his co-star Elisabeth Moss to tears… but it’s for a good reason. During an interview with Vanity Fair, former Mad Men star Elisabeth Moss explained why one pivotal scene with Hamm was an emotional one. “It all felt very real,” she explained....
James Corden Got Called Out By Balthazar Owner Keith McNally For Lying Again — Like, This Feud Will Never Die
It's been a riveting two weeks, and I don't want this thing to end.
IGN
The Batman Penguin Spinoff Plot Details Revealed, Female Lead Cast
Cristin Milioti has joined HBO Max's Penguin spinoff of The Batman, where she will play Sofia Falcone. Deadline first reported the casting news, saying Milioti's Sofia Falcone is the daughter of Carmine Falcone, and will fight with The Penguin for control of the city. Fans will have recently seen different iterations of Sofia Falcone in both Gotham and Batman: The Long Halloween.
Netflix’s Hit Limited Series “From Scratch” Reshapes The Way Fans View Love, Life & Marriage
Netflix's newest series "From Scratch" has captured the hearts of several fans. Read more about the show and check out fans reactions inside.
IGN
Shazam 2 Director Confirms Movie Is Finished and Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo
Shazam 2 director David F. Sandberg has shared a behind-the-scenes photo to celebrate crossing the finish line on the upcoming DC sequel. Sandberg declared Shazam! Fury of the Gods is officially in the can by sharing a sneak peek of Zachary Levi's titular character in action. "Finished! Now for a little time off," the filmmaker tweeted alongside an image of Billy Batson suited up as his super-powered alter-ego, bearing a magical staff in the middle of a stadium illuminated by a lightning bolt.
IGN
Sparks of Hope A Truly Ginormous Goomba
A Truly Ginormous Goomba is a Beacon Beach side quest that pits you against an optional, massive - hence the name - boss for a chance to earn hundreds of Star Bits. Unlocking this quest takes a few more steps than usual, so don't expect to take it on during your first run through Beacon Beach.
IGN
Severance Adds a Bunch of Big Names to the Cast for Season 2
Apple TV+ has revealed a handful of stars joining the cast of Severance Season 2, including Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban, and more. In addition to returning cast members like Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and others, Severance is adding eight new actors into the mix. The...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok - Official 'All Parents Can Relate' Trailer
Watch as Ben Stiller gives parenting advice to LeBron James, John Travolta and their children while channeling Kratos, and how they can all strive to be like Kratos and Atreus in their own parent and child relationships. God of War Ragnarök launches on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November...
IGN
IGN UK Podcast: The Elden Ring Special (Finally)
Cardy, Matt, and Joe finally found time to record the Elden Ring podcast they promised over half a year ago. The first chunk is spoiler-free before we delve right into what makes it such a special game. If you're into it, get tickets for our live show in London on...
IGN
Witcher Switcher: Henry Cavill Replaced for Season 4 - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Netflix's The Witcher will officially be returning for a fourth season, but it will be doing so with a new Geralt of Rivia as Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill after Season 3. Netflix shared the news alongside quotes from both Cavill and Hemsworth. Black Adam has won the...
IGN
Crystal Lake: Friday the 13th Prequel Series in the Works From Hannibal Creator
Peacock has announced a straight-to-series order for a Friday the 13th prequel, Crystal Lake, with Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller at the helm. In the reveal from Peacock, Fuller is listed as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer of the new Friday the 13th series. For now, more details on the prequel are slim, but Fuller is accompanied by executive producers A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, and Rob Barsamian.
IGN
The Last of Us: HBO Series Premiere Date Spotted; Set to Start Streaming in January 2023
The Last of Us is HBO’s upcoming show that is long-awaited by fans, as it’s expected to be one of the biggest live-action adaptations based on a video game. While it was confirmed that the show will come out in 2023, a premiere date mentioned on HBO Max’s store page for the show suggests that it will come out on January 15, 2023.
