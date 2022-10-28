Houston Astros ace Lance McCullers, Jr. opens up about his comeback, World Series game plan, and life in The H

Read full article on original website
Astros catcher caught using illegal bat in Game 1 of World Series
Catcher Martín Maldonado was caught using an illegal bat in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. Maldonado went 1-for-3 with an RBI in the game.
World Series schedule: Broadcast information, probable pitchers and more as Phillies face Astros
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to the World Series. The Houston Astros have claimed their fourth American League pennant, while the Philadelphia Phillies have made it back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. [UPDATE: Game 3 in Philadelphia has...
World Series: Rain likely to alter Astros-Phillies Game 3 as MLB monitors forecast in Philadelphia
MLB is monitoring the weather as Monday's scheduled World Series Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies looks unlikely to start on time due to rain in Philadelphia. Tied at 1-1, the series' first game at Citizens Bank Park is slated to begin at 8 p.m., but MLB says it will meet with the two teams and forecasters again at 6:45 p.m. ET with the prospect of postponing the game looming.
ABC13 Houston
World Series run won't stop Astros and their families from trick-or-treating this year!
Despite being in a Philadelphia hotel, the Astros made sure their kids still had a great holiday. We obtained photos of the dads taking their kids trick-or-treating through the hotel hallways.
Astros' Justin Verlander makes obscene gesture to Phillies fans heading into Citizens Bank Park
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was caught flipping the bird to Phillies fans watching the road team's bus pull into Citizens Bank Park on Monday night.
Why do so many baseball fans hate the Astros?
But not everyone in Texas, and in parts of the US are Astros fans even though the team has won consistently and made it to the World Series four times in the last six years.
2022 World Series: Astros sent off Sunday after winning Game 2 of World Series 5-2
Fans showed up to send 'Stros off to Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon at Minute Maid Park's Diamond Lot South.
Do Phillies benefit from rained-out World Series Game 3? Is there concern for ace?
PHILADELPHIA - The postponement of Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night may play in the Phillies’ favor as they are better able to set their rotation to win the best-of-7 series. While the Astros stayed in their rotation - Lance McCullers will pitch Game 3, Cristian...
Ken Hoffman urges 'no vibe' crowd at Minute Maid Park to level up for our Houston Astros
You might have seen it on Twitter or Youtube: A reporter from Philadelphia’s Fox 29 did a live shot outside Minute Maid Park before Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday, October 29. The Phillies won the Series opener 6-5 in the 10th inning the night before. The reporter said, “There was no factor at all with this Houston crowd. Really there was no vibe. You couldn’t tell it was a World Series game. It felt like a regular season game. There was more excitement at my daughter’s middle school volleyball game than there was a Minute Maid Park.”What a...
FOX Sports
Righty Lance McCullers inks left arm into an ode to Houston
HOUSTON (AP) — Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. wasn’t born in Houston, but he sure loves it now. Hailing from Tampa, Florida, McCullers might be the most vocal an Astro has ever been about his love for the Space City. “I only got one thing to say —...
2 reasons World Series Game 3 postponement favors Phillies over Astros
Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros has officially been canceled and rescheduled to Tuesday night. At face value, it seems like a standard MLB game cancellation. Under the surface, the decision could be one that favors the Phillies. Here’s why. 2 Reasons...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Phillies Can’t “Shock” Astros in Game 2 as Houston Rolls
ASTROS 5 – PHILLIES 2 – Series tied at 1-1 There was no wild comeback this time for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Houston Astros jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning and made it stand up, holding on for a 5-2 victory in Game 2 of the World Series.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Lance McCullers is different, but Astros starter remains great
Though Tuesday’s Game 3 will be the first time Lance McCullers Jr. has ever pitched at Citizens Bank Park, the postseason stage is one he’s quite comfortable performing on. Still just 29 years old, McCullers ranks 11th among active pitchers with 68.1 career postseason innings . At the...
