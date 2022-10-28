Read full article on original website
IGN
Old Picture Book Guide - How to Open the Picture Book
A mysterious “Old Picture Book” can be purchased at the Gates of Hell for 4100 Halos after completing Chapter 1 - Scrambling for Answers. Rodin’s description of the book says that it “can’t be opened without some work.” That is very true; even though it is one of the very first treasures you can buy, you can’t even try to open it until after you’ve completed the main story of the game. This page of IGN’s Bayonetta 3 wiki guide focuses entirely on the Old Picture Book: how the Old Picture Book is opened, the locations of the Old Picture Book keys, and of course, what the reward is for opening the Old Picture Book.
IGN
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for November 2022
Though it feels absurd to say it, November is upon us again. Halls will soon be decked. Holidays will soon be taken. And all that free time requires something to do. Fortunately, the tail end of 2022 holds a huge cache of blockbuster movies, binge-worthy series and surprisingly great original content. So much so, you’re going to need a guide for it all...
