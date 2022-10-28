Apex Legends has introduced a new beta opt-in feature that enables support for DirectX 12 on PC. As the developers implements the interface, they are asking for feedback from users to improve it. “We need your help to gather data and feedback for our initial DX12 implementation,” the developers wrote in a post on the game’s subreddit. “You may not see a difference yet, but we wanted to get it in your hands to try as many different hardware, software and streaming configurations as we can before rolling out to the whole community. Though this initial beta release may not have noticeable changes for most players, it's an important step that lays the groundwork for future improvements.”

3 HOURS AGO