Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Ghost of Tsushima Is Weirdly Similar to Resident Evil According to Former Capcom Producer
Resident Evil's survival horror and Ghost of Tsushima's open world action couldn't seem further apart on paper, but the worldwide appeal of both games makes them weirdly similar according to a former Capcom producer. Speaking to IGN, Hiroyuki Kobayashi said the U.S.-based Sucker Punch's creation of a globally appealing Japanese...
IGN
Broken Edge - Official Release Date Trailer
Broken Edge will be available on Quest 2 and SteamVR on November 17, 2022. Check out the latest trailer for this upcoming multiplayer VR sword-fighting game.
IGN
Apex Legends: DirectX 12 Beta Support Arrives on PC, New Class Passive Seemingly Leaked on Dev Stream
Apex Legends has introduced a new beta opt-in feature that enables support for DirectX 12 on PC. As the developers implements the interface, they are asking for feedback from users to improve it. “We need your help to gather data and feedback for our initial DX12 implementation,” the developers wrote in a post on the game’s subreddit. “You may not see a difference yet, but we wanted to get it in your hands to try as many different hardware, software and streaming configurations as we can before rolling out to the whole community. Though this initial beta release may not have noticeable changes for most players, it's an important step that lays the groundwork for future improvements.”
IGN
Metal Gear Solid 3: False Remake Rumours Flooded the Internet Briefly Before Reality Killed the Hope
Players recently witnessed a glimmer of hope, but that came crashing down almost instantly. Through a now deleted video, players thought that a remake for Metal Gear Solid: 3 was in the works, but the video seems to be fake and there is no concrete source that is pointing towards the development of a Metal Gear Solid: 3 Remake.
IGN
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Ultimate Edition - Official Release Trailer
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Ultimate Edition is now available, optimized for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This edition includes all 25 previously released DLCs and features like native 4k support, higher resolution textures, improved physics, cross-gen multiplayer modes, and fully optimized DualSense controller support on PlayStation 5. Watch the Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Ultimate Edition launch trailer to see gameplay and more from this action RPG.
IGN
The Best Horror Video Game: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Halloween has officially arrived and we are here to help celebrate by presenting you with the winners of our best horror video game face-off. Not only do you now have an idea of what terrifying games you need to play for the first time or hundredth during this spooky season, but we also now know which horror game IGN's audience believes is the best of the best.
IGN
How to Get Overwatch League Drops, Tokens, and Skins
If you love collecting free Overwatch 2 skins, good news! You can see earn free Overwatch League drops by watching approved Overwatch League events and videos, such as Overwatch League event livestreams. Before you can get started earning free Overwatch League drops, tokens, and skins, you need to connect your Battle.net account to your YouTube account.
IGN
Angry Birds Developer Rovio Is Working On New Cross-Platform Multiplayer and RPG in Series
Angry Birds developer Rovio has plans to bring back the global hit game with new features. The company revealed that it’s planning to release Angry Birds Next, a cross-platform multiplayer game, and an Angry Birds RPG. The Finnish developer revealed the details in their latest Q3 earnings call. As...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Developers Miffed by Gameplay Leaks and Retailers Selling Copies of the Title Early
The developers of the long-awaited sequel to God of War are disappointed by early leaks leading up to the game's release on November 9. Cory Barlog, who directed the first title of the Norse series, took to Twitter to voice his concerns following reports of retailers selling copies to players days before its intended release.
IGN
Ghostbusters VR Gets Official Title, and Release Window
Sony Pictures VR officially announced the official title and release window for its upcoming Ghostbusters VR game. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is slated to launch in 2023 for the Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2. The game was initially announced back in April during Meta's Gaming Showcase as a surprise announcement to wrap up the show.
IGN
IKEA Sends Cease and Desist to Indie Dev Making Furniture Store Survival Game
Ikea has sent a cease and desist letter to the developer of The Store is Closed, an indie survival game about spending the night in a furniture store. As reported by Kotaku, lawyers representing Ikea have accused solo developer Jacob Shaw of committing trademark infringement and have given him ten days to change parts of his game that allegedly represent Ikea branding.
IGN
The Free-to-Play Guide to Spiral Abyss: No 5-Stars Required!
This guide is meant to provide a preference-based, yet efficiency-focused set of strategies for progressing through the game up through the completion of spiral abyss. This guide will not emphasize constellations or limited-time characters or weapons, but may discuss them. These principles are meant to be a comfortable fast-track to that endgame. My ratings will be based on how resource-efficient it is, and I will generally be assuming the player has not wished beyond the first 10-pull with a guaranteed Noelle.
IGN
The Valiant Review
One part small-scale, isometric sword-and-shield skirmishing and one part continent-spanning treasure hunt for a powerful religious artefact, The Valiant is a medieval squad-based RTS that’s as much clicking as it is conquering. If you microwaved your copies Kingdom of Heaven and Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade and made a scented candle out of the molten goop you might get a whiff of what developer Kite Games is going for here. However, while the result is a competent strategy game overall, it’s also a bit repetitive and shallow – and subsequently not quite as fun as that previous fusion sounds.
IGN
Sparks of Hope A Truly Ginormous Goomba
A Truly Ginormous Goomba is a Beacon Beach side quest that pits you against an optional, massive - hence the name - boss for a chance to earn hundreds of Star Bits. Unlocking this quest takes a few more steps than usual, so don't expect to take it on during your first run through Beacon Beach.
IGN
Halo Infinite's Winter Update Brings New Maps, Game Modes and More
New Information about Halo Infinite's Winter Update has just surfaced online, and it is supposed to be the largest feature update for the title to date. Halo Infinite's Winter Update arrives on November 8, 2022, and it will bring some much-awaited features and content for the entire game which include Campaign Network Co-Op, the Forge Beta, and a free 30-tier battle pass. This article will share details about the two new maps and game modes that have been introduced along with the other features.
IGN
Exclusive: Former Capcom Producer Behind Resident Evil and Killer 7 Opens Up About His New Studio
Following Yakuza series creator Toshihiro Nagoshi and No More Heroes creator Goichi Suda, popularly known as "Suda51," Capcom veteran Hiroyuki Kobayashi announced his move to NetEase Games back in August this year. Today, NetEase revealed Kobayashi's new studio as GPTRACK50, located in Osaka. At Capcom, Kobayashi worked as the producer on the Resident Evil series as well as Devil May Cry.
IGN
Netflix Acquires Award-Winning Independent Studio Behind Hits Like Triple Town and Alphabear in Spry Fox
Streaming giants Netflix seems to be the newest players in the crowded gaming scene, which includes fierce competition from the like of Xbox, PlayStation and more. With the platform already succeeding in building a user base with video streaming, Netflix has been slowly building up its portfolio of titles through acquisitions and developments of gaming studios.
IGN
Simpsons Goes Anime, Fallout 4 Next-Gen Upgrade, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From The Simpsons going anime, to Fallout 4 getting a next-gen upgrade, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!. 00:37 - Fallout 4 Getting a...
IGN
Atari’s Missile Command: Recharged Official Launch Trailer
Atari returns with an iconic series from its catalog with Missile Command: Recharged. Outfitted with new weapons, couch co-op, dangerous enemies to dispatch and global leaderboard support. Take a look at the launch trailer for Missile Command: Recharged available now.
IGN
Stella Chung's Top 5 Undying Games on PlayStation Plus
Check out Stella's IGN Playlist at https://www.ign.com/playlist/Stella_Chung/lists/undying-games and don't forget to make an IGN Playlist of your own to share with friends! What games on PlayStation Plus are you most excited to dive into? Let us know in the comments!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of...
Comments / 0